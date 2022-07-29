MC Mining : MCM Quarterly Activities Report

Marketing Agreement entered into with Overlooked, expiring on 31 December 2022, facilitates the export of at least 20,000t of API4 coal from Uitkomst on a monthly basis, allowing the Company to take advantage of international coal prices.

COMMENTARY

MC Mining's flagship Makhado Project's favourable economics were confirmed in the BFS completed by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd (Minxcon) during the quarter. The development of Makhado is expected to deliver positive returns for shareholders and could position the Company as South Africa's preeminent hard coking coal (HCC) producer. The BFS confirms the project's robust economics and is a key milestone in the funding process. The Company is progressing several alternative strategies to raise the required funding with a target date to conclude the requisite financing during Q3 CY2022

The BFS is based on the project plan with the lowest capital cost options and results in Makhado's ROM coal being transported to the Vele Colliery for processing for the entire life of mine. The project has an estimated capital cost (including contingencies) of R625 million (approximately $41.7 million), a peak funding requirement of R727 million (approximately $48.5 million), and is expected to create an estimated 650 permanent employment positions (including contractors) when at steady state production. The BFS confirmed that Makhado has a short expected construction period of 12 months, positioning the project to take advantage of the short-term forecasted higher global coal prices.

Uitkomst Colliery - Utrecht Coalfields (70% owned)

No LTIs were recorded during the quarter (FY2022 Q3: one LTI).

The invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and subsequent sanctions against Russia exacerbated the global energy shortage leading to international thermal coal prices attaining record highs. The increase in coal prices were not accepted by the South African domestic coal market. As a result of ongoing major maintenance and the high coal prices, Uitkomst did not receive any orders during the quarter from its largest customer.

The Company continued its assessment of alternative coal marketing strategies for Uitkomst during the quarter, including the trial production of a higher quality, low ash coal for the smaller but more

