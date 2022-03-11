Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MC Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCM   AU000000MCM9

MC MINING LIMITED

(MCM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:41 am
0.083 AUD   -7.78%
MC Mining : Resignation of Non-Executive Chairman

03/11/2022 | 02:26am EST
MC Mining Limited

Previously Coal of Africa Limited (Incorporated and registered in Australia) Registration number ABN 008 905 388 ISIN AU000000MCM9

JSE share code: MCZ

ASX/AIM code: MCM

ANNOUNCEMENT

11 March 2022

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

MC Mining Limited (MC Mining or the Company) announces that Mr Bernard Pryor will step down as Chairman of the Board, effective 5pm Western Australian Standard Time, Friday 11 March 2022. Long standing non-executive director Mr Khomotso Mosehla has been appointed as interim Chairman pending the outcome of the shareholder requisitioned meeting scheduled for 11 April 2022.

Mr Pryor joined the Company during August 2012, initially serving as a Non-Executive Director and then as Chairman from February 2014.

At the time of his initial appointment, MC Mining was in a precarious financial positon having significant debt and operating several loss making coal mines. The Company is now on more stable footing having secured a large coal resource base, substantially reduced debt and with the recently announced South African Rand 86 million capital raising agreement with Senosi Group Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited (SGIH).

Mr Pryor said: "I am leaving the Board of MC Mining at a hugely positive time for the Company. The recent investment by SGIH, and in particular the coal experience and skills they bring to the Company, alongside completing the land acquisition for the Makhado project at a time of strong coal prices, the Company is well placed to finalise the Makhado financing and set along a path to generate value for

all stakeholders. This has been long overdue but there have been numerous hurdles to overcome to reach this point. Also as a shareholder myself, I wish the company all success in the future."

Newly appointed interim Chairman, Mr Khomotso Mosehla said: "The MC Mining board expressed their sincere appreciation to Mr Pryor for his role in helping to steer the company through some turbulent periods and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

This announcement has been approved by the Company's Disclosure Committee.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For more information contact:

Sam Randazzo

Interim CEO

MC Mining Limited

+61

408 945010

Tony Bevan

Company Secretary

Endeavour Corporate

+61

08 9316 9100

Services

Company advisors:

James Harris / James Dance

Nominated Adviser

Strand Hanson Limited

+44

20 7409 3494

Rory Scott

Broker (AIM)

Mirabaud Securities Limited

+44

20 3167 7220

James Duncan

Financial PR (South Africa)

R&A Strategic

+27

11 880 3924

Communications

Investec Bank Limited is the nominated JSE Sponsor

About MC Mining Limited:

MC Mining is an AIM/ASX/JSE-listed coal exploration, development and mining company operating in South Africa. MC Mining's key projects include the Uitkomst Colliery (metallurgical and thermal coal), Makhado Project (hard coking coal). Vele Colliery (semi-soft coking and thermal coal), and the Greater Soutpansberg Projects (coking and thermal coal).

2

Disclaimer

MC Mining Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,42 M 9,42 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart MC MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MC Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sebastiano Randazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bernard Robert Pryor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Khomotso Brian Mosehla Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew David Mifflin Independent Non-Executive Director
An Chee Sin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MC MINING LIMITED-11.70%9
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED18.98%78 589
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED19.18%22 297
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED38.06%20 945
COAL INDIA LIMITED27.80%14 434
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED15.56%13 552