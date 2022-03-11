MC Mining : Resignation of Non-Executive Chairman

MC Mining Limited

Previously Coal of Africa Limited (Incorporated and registered in Australia) Registration number ABN 008 905 388 ISIN AU000000MCM9

JSE share code: MCZ

ASX/AIM code: MCM

ANNOUNCEMENT 11 March 2022

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

MC Mining Limited (MC Mining or the Company) announces that Mr Bernard Pryor will step down as Chairman of the Board, effective 5pm Western Australian Standard Time, Friday 11 March 2022. Long standing non-executive director Mr Khomotso Mosehla has been appointed as interim Chairman pending the outcome of the shareholder requisitioned meeting scheduled for 11 April 2022.

Mr Pryor joined the Company during August 2012, initially serving as a Non-Executive Director and then as Chairman from February 2014.

At the time of his initial appointment, MC Mining was in a precarious financial positon having significant debt and operating several loss making coal mines. The Company is now on more stable footing having secured a large coal resource base, substantially reduced debt and with the recently announced South African Rand 86 million capital raising agreement with Senosi Group Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited (SGIH).

Mr Pryor said: "I am leaving the Board of MC Mining at a hugely positive time for the Company. The recent investment by SGIH, and in particular the coal experience and skills they bring to the Company, alongside completing the land acquisition for the Makhado project at a time of strong coal prices, the Company is well placed to finalise the Makhado financing and set along a path to generate value for