MC Mining : Statement Regarding Share Price Movement Cautionary Announcement

28 July 2022 STATEMENT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT MC Mining Limited (MC Mining or the Company) notes the recent share price rise and provides the following update. As previously announced, the Company is advancing the funding processes for the Makhado hard coking coal project (Makhado or the Makhado Project) and targets concluding this during Q3 CY2022. The funding is expected to include a combination of debt and an equity issue by the Company, and the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) completed by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd (Minxcon) in April 2022 (and advised to the market on 14 April 2022) was a key milestone in progressing such funding. The Makhado development plan in the BFS was designed to minimise the upfront capital expenditure by utilising existing infrastructure at the Vele Colliery. This included modifying the existing coal processing plant (CPP) at the Vele Colliery, currently on care and maintenance, allowing it to simultaneously produce hard coking coal (HCC) and export quality thermal coal. The Company has subsequently mandated Minxcon to expand the BFS to include alternative development plans to enhance value. These include, amongst others, the moving of the Vele CPP to Makhado or the construction of a new CPP at Makhado, and this additional work on the BFS is ongoing, and a further announcement will be made will be made in the coming weeks. The construction of a CPP at Makhado allows alternative development opportunities at Vele which the Company is also investigating. MC Mining has ongoing performance improvement initiatives at its high-grade Uitkomst metallurgical and thermal colliery. This included the alternative product production as well as associated marketing

strategies resulted in the 28 July 2022 announcement detailing the Sales & Marketing Agreement with Overlooked Collieries Proprietary Limited. Should any of the various processes outlined above be pursued and concluded, it may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities and further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate. Shareholders should note that there can be no certainty of any such initiatives ultimately being secured. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their MC Mining securities until further announcements are made. Godfrey Gomwe Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer This announcement has been approved by the Company's Disclosure Committee.