MC Mining : Uitkomst Coal Sales & Marketing Agreement Related Party Transaction

MC Mining Limited

Previously Coal of Africa Limited (Incorporated and registered in Australia) Registration number ABN 008 905 388 ISIN AU000000MCM9

JSE share code: MCZ

ASX/AIM code: MCM

28 July 2022

UITKOMST COAL SALES & MARKETING AGREEMENT

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

MC Mining Limited (MC Mining or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Coal Sales & Marketing Agreement (Marketing Agreement) with Overlooked (Proprietary) Limited (Overlooked). The Marketing Agreement expires on 31 December 2022 and will facilitate the export of coal produced by Uitkomst, ensuring the colliery benefits from the prevailing international coal prices.

The anti-fossil fuel sentiment over the last few years has resulted in limited coal exploration or development of new coal projects and a tightening of supply globally. This has been exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and subsequent sanctions against Russian fossil fuel supplies, leading to a global energy shortage. This led to international thermal coal prices climbing to record highs and API4 coal prices averaged $276/ tonne (t) for H1 CY2022, compared to $151/t in H2 CY2021.

As a consequence, MC Mining commenced a review of its marketing arrangements for Uitkomst which include the production of various grades of higher quality, low ash pulverised coal injection (PCI) coal, as well as higher-yielding API4 thermal coal. The high API4 prices confirm that the export of thermal coal is currently the optimal marketing strategy for the colliery. However, Uitkomst does not have access to export allocation at any of the South African coal ports and produces limited quantities of thermal coal on a monthly basis. A collaborative approach with an exporter, which already has access to these markets and additional volumes of API4 coal, led to the conclusion of the Marketing Agreement with Overlooked, providing the Company with a route to market.

The salient features of the Marketing Agreement are: