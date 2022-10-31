Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MC Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCM   AU000000MCM9

MC MINING LIMITED

(MCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:04 2022-10-30 pm EDT
0.1950 AUD   -2.50%
07:42aMC Mining sees sharp drop in coal sales in September quarter
AN
10/28Mc Mining : Annual Report 2022
PU
10/07MC MINING LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
Summary 
Summary

MC Mining sees sharp drop in coal sales in September quarter

10/31/2022 | 07:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - MC Mining Ltd on Monday reported a steep decline in coal sales in the first quarter of its 2023 financial year, though it noted a rise in revenue per tonne.

In the first quarter that ended September 30, the Western Australia-based coal miner recorded coal sales totalling 42,686 tonnes, down 39% from 70,545 tonnes in the first quarter last year.

Revenue per tonne, however, increased to USD125 per tonne from USD108 per tonne due to the sale of coal in the higher-priced US dollar, the firm explained.

Run-of-mine coal production at Uitkomst metallurgical and thermal coal mine was 5% higher at 126,053 tonnes from 120,260 tonnes. MC Mining owns 70% stake in Uitkomst.

Shares in MC Mining were down 2.0% at ZAR245.00 in Johannesburg on Monday.

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 23,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,3 M 25,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Godfrey Gregory Gomwe Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nhlanhla Musa Nene Chairman
Khomotso Brian Mosehla Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew David Mifflin Independent Non-Executive Director
An Chee Sin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MC MINING LIMITED112.77%25
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED19.80%76 182
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED75.49%28 620
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED54.84%24 137
COAL INDIA LIMITED67.34%18 292
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED36.44%14 759