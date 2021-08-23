Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::GRANT OF AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE MCP PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

MC PAYMENT LIMITED
(Formerly known as Artivision Technologies Ltd.) (Company Registration Number: 200407031R)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
GRANT OF AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE MCP PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
The board of directors (the "Board") of MC Payment Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following grant of award ("Award") of ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") pursuant to the MCP Performance Share Plan (the "Plan"), in accordance with Rule 704(32) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited:
|
(a) Date of grant of Award:
|
23 August 2021
|
|
(b) Total number of Shares which
|
Up to 343,137(1) Shares
|
|
are the subject of the Award:
|
|
|
(c) Market price of Shares on the
|
S$0.38 per Share
|
|
date of grant of Award (based on
|
|
|
last done price per Share on 20
|
|
|
August 2021):
|
|
|
(d) Number of Shares which are the
|
Mr Tan Chee Keong,
|
Up to 343,137(1) Shares
|
subject of the Award granted to
|
Managing Director of the
|
|
each director and controlling
|
Company
|
|
shareholder (and each of their
|
|
|
associates), if any:
|
|
|
(e) Vesting of Shares:
|
On the second market day after the announcement of the
|
|
Company's financial statements for the half year ending 30
|
|
June 2022, subject to the performance conditions being met
|
|
as determined by the Remuneration Committee of the
Company, who administers the Plan, at its absolute discretion
Note:
-
The actual number of Shares to be delivered will depend on the performance conditions which have been met.
By Order of the Board
Ching Chiat Kwong
Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Chairman
23 August 2021
