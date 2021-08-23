Log in
    TVV   SGXE15822534

MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(TVV)
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::GRANT OF AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE MCP PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

08/23/2021 | 06:44am EDT
MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(Formerly known as Artivision Technologies Ltd.) (Company Registration Number: 200407031R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

GRANT OF AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE MCP PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

The board of directors (the "Board") of MC Payment Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following grant of award ("Award") of ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") pursuant to the MCP Performance Share Plan (the "Plan"), in accordance with Rule 704(32) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited:

(a) Date of grant of Award:

23 August 2021

(b) Total number of Shares which

Up to 343,137(1) Shares

are the subject of the Award:

(c) Market price of Shares on the

S$0.38 per Share

date of grant of Award (based on

last done price per Share on 20

August 2021):

(d) Number of Shares which are the

Mr Tan Chee Keong,

Up to 343,137(1) Shares

subject of the Award granted to

Managing Director of the

each director and controlling

Company

shareholder (and each of their

associates), if any:

(e) Vesting of Shares:

On the second market day after the announcement of the

Company's financial statements for the half year ending 30

June 2022, subject to the performance conditions being met

as determined by the Remuneration Committee of the

Company, who administers the Plan, at its absolute discretion

Note:

  1. The actual number of Shares to be delivered will depend on the performance conditions which have been met.

By Order of the Board

Ching Chiat Kwong

Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Chairman

23 August 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

MC Payment Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
