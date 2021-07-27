Log in
    TVV   SGXE15822534

MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(TVV)
General Announcement::COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND RECONSTITUTION OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(Formerly known as Artivision Technologies Ltd.) (Company Registration Number: 200407031R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND RECONSTITUTION OF THE REMUNERATION

COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of MC Payment Limited (the "Company") refers to (i) the Company's announcement on 7 July 2021 relating to the composition of the Board and the reconstitution of the Board committees; and (ii) the Company's announcement on 27 July 2021 relating to the redesignation of Mr Tan Chee Keong ("Mr Tan") from Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company to Managing Director of the Company with effect from 28 July 2021 (the "Re-designation").

Concurrent with the Re-designation of Mr Tan, Mr Shawn Ching Wei Hung has been appointed by the Board as the Deputy Chairman of the Board. Accordingly, with effect from 28 July 2021, the composition of the Board shall be as follows:

Mr Ching Chiat Kwong

(Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Chairman)

Mr Shawn Ching Wei Hung

(Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Deputy Chairman)

Mr Tan Chee Keong

(Managing Director)

Mr Ng Weng Sui Harry

(Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director)

Mr Kesavan Nair

(Non-Executive Independent Director)

Mr Chee Kheng Hock, Rothschild

(Non-Executive Independent Director)

Following the Re-designation, Mr Tan has relinquished his role as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company, and Mr Ng Weng Sui Harry has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company in place of Mr Tan.

According, the Remuneration Committee of the Company has been reconstituted as follows:

Mr Kesavan Nair

(Chairman)

Mr Chee Kheng Hock, Rothschild

(Member)

Mr Ng Weng Sui Harry

(Member)

For the avoidance of doubt, there is no change in the composition of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee of the Company, as announced by the Company on 7 July 2021.

By Order of the Board

Ching Chiat Kwong

Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Chairman

27 July 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

MC Payment Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
