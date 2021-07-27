General Announcement::COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND RECONSTITUTION OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(Formerly known as Artivision Technologies Ltd.) (Company Registration Number: 200407031R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND RECONSTITUTION OF THE REMUNERATION

COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of MC Payment Limited (the "Company") refers to (i) the Company's announcement on 7 July 2021 relating to the composition of the Board and the reconstitution of the Board committees; and (ii) the Company's announcement on 27 July 2021 relating to the redesignation of Mr Tan Chee Keong ("Mr Tan") from Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company to Managing Director of the Company with effect from 28 July 2021 (the "Re-designation").

Concurrent with the Re-designation of Mr Tan, Mr Shawn Ching Wei Hung has been appointed by the Board as the Deputy Chairman of the Board. Accordingly, with effect from 28 July 2021, the composition of the Board shall be as follows:

Mr Ching Chiat Kwong (Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Chairman) Mr Shawn Ching Wei Hung (Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Deputy Chairman) Mr Tan Chee Keong (Managing Director) Mr Ng Weng Sui Harry (Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director) Mr Kesavan Nair (Non-Executive Independent Director) Mr Chee Kheng Hock, Rothschild (Non-Executive Independent Director)

Following the Re-designation, Mr Tan has relinquished his role as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company, and Mr Ng Weng Sui Harry has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company in place of Mr Tan.

According, the Remuneration Committee of the Company has been reconstituted as follows:

Mr Kesavan Nair (Chairman) Mr Chee Kheng Hock, Rothschild (Member) Mr Ng Weng Sui Harry (Member)

For the avoidance of doubt, there is no change in the composition of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee of the Company, as announced by the Company on 7 July 2021.

By Order of the Board

Ching Chiat Kwong

Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Chairman

27 July 2021