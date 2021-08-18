Log in
    TVV   SGXE15822534

MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(TVV)
General Announcement::CORPORATE PROFILE 2021

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
MC Payment

Corporate Profile 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared and issued by MC Payment Limited ("MC Payment" or the "Company") to inform interested parties about the Company and its progress. The material contained in this presentation sets out general background information on the Company and its activities. It does not constitute, nor does it contain an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation. The distribution of this document in jurisdictions outside of Singapore may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, all such restrictions.

The information supplied is in summary form and does not purport to be complete. Neither the Company nor its advisers have verified the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company makes no representation and gives no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and takes no responsibility and assumes no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission, from any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation.

You should not act or refrain from acting in reliance on this presentation material. This overview of the Company does not purport to contain all information that its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation and when making any investment decision. You should seek professional advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, financial adviser or other independent professional adviser before deciding whether to invest in the Company. The Company and its advisers disclaim liability for any and all loss or damage which may be incurred by any recipient through the use of, or reliance upon, any information, statement or opinion contained in or omitted from this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding forecast cash flows, future expansion plans and development objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve subjective judgment, assumptions and analysis and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to the Company. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that such statements or expectations will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated or described in this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant listing rules of the SGX, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Past performance:

This presentation includes information regarding the past performance of the Company. Investors should be aware that past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Sponsor's statement

This presentation has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This presentation has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this presentation, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this presentation.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

MC Payment Corporate Profile

Overview

MC Payment is an online-to-offline (O2O) financial services technology

provider with a fully integrated platform that allows both online and

offline merchants to run and grow their business easily.

Regional Presence

Based in Singapore, MC Payment has regional payment licenses in prominent SEA markets.

Bank of Indonesia

Bank of Thailand

Payment Gateway

C3 License,

Provider

Payment Gateway

Provider

Bank Negara

Monetary Authority

Malaysia

of Singapore

Merchant Acquiring

Merchant

Service Provider

Acquisition Service

Fast Growing

Merchant Community

2000+ merchants

Over 2000 merchants use our platform to grow their business!

Popular Payment

Methods Accepted

We integrate most popular payment methods in the region onto our platform.

MC Payment Corporate Profile

Overview

We help merchants tap into the vast potential of digital commerce in the region.

Retail Ops

Management

Online & Offline

Point-Of-Sale

Payment

Solutions

Platforms

O2O Business

Solutions Platform

Analytics

& Customer

Digital Marketing

Relationship

Management

Solutions

("CRM")

Merchant Payment Services (MPS)

  • Provision of payment processing services through its unified platform and smart software
  • Can be integrated with any smart device (including mobile phones, tablets, and smart point-of-sales ("POS") terminals) for both online and offline applications

Digital Commerce Enabling Solutions (DCES)

Provision of ancillary services, such as:

  • The sale and lease of smart POS terminals
  • Proprietary and licensed software-as-a-service which can be white-labelled
  • Develop bespoke software solutions for its merchants

MC Payment Corporate Profile

Overview

Our payments platform and ecosystem

Business Solutions

  • Order Management
  • Inventory Management
  • Expense Management
  • Capital Lending Platform

Manage Your

Business

Transactions

MC Payment

Payment Solutions

  • POS Hardware and Software
  • E-invoicing
  • Cross-BorderMoney Transfer
  • Multi-CurrencyOnline Payments
  • E-Wallet
  • Recurring and Subscription Payment Management

Run Your Business

Marketing Solutions

  • CRM Solutions
  • Customer Data Analytics
  • Card and Loyalty Program Aggregation
  • Omni-ChannelBrand Management

Grow Your

Customer Base

Business Growth

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MC Payment Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 8,66 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
Net income 2019 -1,56 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net cash 2019 6,90 M 5,07 M 5,07 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 96,6 M 71,0 M 71,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,7%
Managers and Directors
Beng Kiok Koh Chief Executive Officer
Chiat Kwong Ching Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Taewoo Kim Head-Technology
Moon Soo Kim Chief Operating Officer
Kesavan Nair Independent Non-Executive Director
