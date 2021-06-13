Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. MC Payment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVV   SGXE15822534

MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(TVV)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Response to Media Reports in (I) The Edge; and (II) The Business Times

06/13/2021 | 03:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(formerly known as Artivision Technologies Ltd.) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 200407031R)

RESPONSE TO MEDIA REPORTS IN

    1. THE EDGE DATED 10 JUNE 2021; AND
  2. THE BUSINESS TIMES DATED 11 JUNE 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of MC Payment Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to:

  1. the article published by The Edge on 10 June 2021 titled "MC Payments board tussle pits its chairman and CEO against Oxley's Ching" (https://www.theedgesingapore.com/news/catalist- watch/mc-payments-board-tussle-pits-its-chairman-and-ceo-against-oxleys-ching); and
  2. the article published by The Business Times on 11 June 2021 titled "MC Payment controlling
    shareholder says he lacks confidence in current board" (https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/companies-markets/mc-payment-controlling-shareholder- ching-says-he-lacks-confidence-in-current-board),

(collectively, the "Articles").

The statements reportedly made by Mr Ching Chiat Kwong ("Mr Ching") in these Articles unfortunately contain various factual inaccuracies and misinterpretation of events. The Board wishes to highlight the following:

  1. Mr Ching Chiat Kwong ("Mr Ching")'s issues with the Company appear to have started when his son, Mr Shawn Ching, and Mr Harry Ng were not re-elected by the Company's shareholders as directors of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company on 28 April 2021 ("28 April 2021 AGM").
  2. Shortly after the 28 April 2021 AGM, Mr Ching wrote to the Company on 29 April 2021 to request that the Board considers inviting Mr Ching himself, Mr Shawn Ching and Mr Harry Ng to the board of directors.
  3. The Company took steps to consider Mr Ching's letter, but before they could have a proper consideration, Mr Ching on 4 May 2021 caused to be deposited with the Company a requisition to appoint himself, his son Mr Shawn Ching, Mr Harry Ng, and two others as directors of the Company ("First Requisition Notice").
  4. At the time, it was not alleged by Mr Ching that there was any wrongdoing or misconduct at the 28 April 2021 AGM.
  5. Pursuant to the First Requisition Notice, the Company has convened an extraordinary general meeting, which will take place on 30 June 2021 ("30 June 2021 EGM"). The Company will be issuing a circular to its shareholders in due course on the First Requisition Notice as well as the Company's comments on the same. The Company encourages its shareholders to read the First Requisition Notice and the Company's comments closely ahead of the 30 June 2021 EGM.

1

Between the date of the First Requisition Notice and the date of the Articles, Mr Ching has made several allegations against the Company and its directors. Some of these allegations have made their way into the Articles. As mentioned, the Company disagrees with Mr Ching's allegations and will provide a detailed response in due course, and before the 30 June 2021 EGM. That said, at present, the Company clarifies that:

  1. Mr Ching had taken his communication with the Chairman of the Board, Mr Albert Cheok out of context without reference to the full email thread containing details known to him - the Company did not agree to appoint Mr Ching as a director, nor suggested that Mr Ching had acted in a devious or underhanded manner.
  2. While Mr Ching has alleged that there was wrongdoing or misconduct at the 28 April 2021 AGM, Mr Ching has to-date not provided any details or documents in support despite the Company's requests. Notwithstanding the above, for good order and corporate governance, the independent directors of the Company will conduct due investigations into these allegations, and will update shareholders accordingly.
  3. The Company did not enter, and has not entered, into any binding term sheets or agreements in relation to any acquisition of NGSC Limited.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. If in doubt about the action they should take, shareholders and potential investors of the Company should consult their stockbrokers, bankers, solicitors, accountants, tax advisers and/or other professional advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Anthony Koh

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

14 June 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

2

Disclaimer

MC Payment Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 19:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MC PAYMENT LIMITED
03:53pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Response to Media Reports in (I) The Edge; and (II) The ..
PU
05/18PRESS RELEASE : MC Payment Adds Rabbit LINE Pay to Payment Platform
PU
05/17MC PAYMENT  : Forms Partnership for QR Payment Services in Thailand; Shares Rise..
MT
04/27PRESS RELEASE : MC Payment Launches E-Payment Services for Malaysia's Educationa..
PU
04/13MC PAYMENT  : Buy-Now-Pay-Later Transactions Hit Milestone in February
MT
04/06PRESS RELEASE : MC Payment Launches Seamless, Hassle-Free Solution for Facebook ..
PU
03/19REPL : :General Announcement::Press Release - Launch of Payment Platform Pursuan..
PU
03/18PRESS RELEASE : MC Payment Wins Exclusive Payments Contract For MMWSS, A Subsidi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 8,66 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
Net income 2019 -1,56 M -1,17 M -1,17 M
Net cash 2019 6,90 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 91,2 M 68,7 M 68,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart MC PAYMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MC Payment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MC PAYMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Beng Kiok Koh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Choy Meng Madeline Sam Group Chief Financial Officer
Say Chuan Cheok Non-Executive Chairman
Taewoo Kim Head-Technology
Moon Soo Kim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MC PAYMENT LIMITED0.00%69
SQUARE, INC.0.78%99 881
FISERV, INC.-3.21%73 478
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.18%57 124
AFTERPAY LIMITED-12.27%23 064
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.35%22 661