Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. MC Payment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVV   SGXE15822534

MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(TVV)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

06/15/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MC PAYMENT LIMITED

(formerly known as Artivision Technologies Ltd.)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 200407031R)

NOTICE TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 30 JUNE 2021, AND UPDATE ON (I) REQUISITION TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING DATED 4 MAY 2021 AND (II) INVITATION TO APPOINT DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 115 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION

The board of directors (the "Board") of MC Payment Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to:

  1. the Company's announcement dated 3 May 2021 on the receipt of two letters dated 29 April 2021 and 3 May 2021 respectively from Mr Ching Chiat Kwong ("Mr Ching") and/or his solicitors, a controlling shareholder of the Company holding 27.06% of the issued shares in the Company as at the date of the aforesaid letters;
  2. the Company's announcement dated 10 May 2021 on the receipt of a further letter from Mr Ching seeking, among other things, to appoint additional directors to the Board via two avenues:
    1. first, by requesting the Board to convene an extraordinary general meeting pursuant to section 176 of the Companies Act (Cap. 50, 2006 Rev. Ed.) (the "Act") to consider, and if thought fit, pass ordinary resolutions to appoint 5 additional directors to the Board, namely
      Mr Ng Weng Sui Harry, Mr Shawn Ching Wei Hung, Mr Chee Kheng Hock Rothschild ("Mr Johnny Chee"), Mr Tan Chee Keong ("Mr Henry Tan"), and Mr Ching himself as directors of the Company (the "Requisition Notice"); and
    2. second, by inviting the Board to "consider and appoint Mr Johnny Chee and Mr Henry Tan as independent directors, and together with [Mr Ching] as a non-independent director to the Board of the Company, in accordance with Article 115 of the Company's Constitution"
      (the "Invitation");
  4. the Company's announcement dated 11 May 2021 responding to queries raised by the Singapore
    Exchange Regulation on 10 May 2021 in relation to the Requisition Notice and the Invitation, in which the Company disclosed, among other things, that it had been in discussions with Mr Ching since 4 May 2021 on the same; and
  5. the Company's announcement dated 26 May 2021 on the agreement reached with Mr Ching to hold the timelines under section 176(3) of the Act, as they apply to the Requisition Notice, in abeyance until 28 May 2021.

The Board has concluded its discussions with Mr Ching without reaching a resolution, and has taken legal advice in respect of the aforesaid letters issued by Mr Ching. The Board wishes to announce the following:

  1. In accordance with section 176 of the Act, the Company has today issued the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting convening an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30

1

June 2021 ("Requisitioned EGM") to consider the following ordinary resolutions, as extracted from the Requisition Notice:

Ordinary Resolution 1

That NG WENG SUI HARRY be appointed as a director of the Company with effect from the date of this EGM.

Ordinary Resolution 2

That SHAWN CHING WEI HUNG be appointed as a director of the Company with effect from the date of this EGM.

Ordinary Resolution 3

That CHEE KHENG HOCK, ROTHSCHILD be appointed as a director of the Company with effect from the date of this EGM.

Ordinary Resolution 4

That TAN CHEE KEONG be appointed as a director of the Company with effect from the date of this EGM.

Ordinary Resolution 5

That CHING CHIAT KWONG be appointed as a director of the Company with effect from the date of this EGM.

  1. For further details on the conduct of the Requisitioned EGM, kindly refer to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting enclosed as Appendix A of this announcement.
    The Company is preparing a circular to its shareholders in relation to the Requisitioned EGM ("Circular"). The Circular will, among others, include the proxy form for the Requisitioned EGM, and provide further information on the Requisitioned EGM and the ordinary resolutions sought to be passed by Mr Ching. The Circular will be issued by the Company to its shareholders in due course, in any event at least 14 clear calendar days prior to the date of the Requisitioned EGM.
  2. As the proposed appointments of Mr Johnny Chee, Mr Henry Tan, and Mr Ching as directors to the Company are already being put up for consideration at the Requisitioned EGM, the Board is presently not addressing the Invitation.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. If in doubt about the action they should take, shareholders and potential investors of the Company should consult their stockbrokers, bankers, solicitors, accountants, tax advisers and/or other professional advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Anthony Koh

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

28 May 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules").

2

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

3

Disclaimer

MC Payment Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MC PAYMENT LIMITED
05:36pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Letter to Shareholders dated 14 June 2021
PU
05:36pREPL : :Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
06/14MARKET CHATTER : MC Payment Responds to Controlling Shareholder's Allegations; S..
MT
06/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Response to Media Reports in (I) The Edge; and (II) The ..
PU
05/18PRESS RELEASE : MC Payment Adds Rabbit LINE Pay to Payment Platform
PU
05/17MC PAYMENT  : Forms Partnership for QR Payment Services in Thailand; Shares Rise..
MT
04/27PRESS RELEASE : MC Payment Launches E-Payment Services for Malaysia's Educationa..
PU
04/13MC PAYMENT  : Buy-Now-Pay-Later Transactions Hit Milestone in February
MT
04/06PRESS RELEASE : MC Payment Launches Seamless, Hassle-Free Solution for Facebook ..
PU
03/19REPL : :General Announcement::Press Release - Launch of Payment Platform Pursuan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 8,66 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
Net income 2019 -1,56 M -1,17 M -1,17 M
Net cash 2019 6,90 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 87,1 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart MC PAYMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MC Payment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MC PAYMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Beng Kiok Koh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Choy Meng Madeline Sam Group Chief Financial Officer
Say Chuan Cheok Non-Executive Chairman
Taewoo Kim Head-Technology
Moon Soo Kim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MC PAYMENT LIMITED0.00%68
SQUARE, INC.6.12%105 167
FISERV, INC.-4.17%72 751
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.77%56 743
AFTERPAY LIMITED-10.42%23 134
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.02%22 509