McAfee Corp.

MCAFEE CORP.

(MCFE)
  Report
MCAFEE CORP. 


McAfee : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

02/02/2021 | 04:16pm EST
McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended December 26, after the United States markets close on Tuesday, February 23. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

McAfee Corp. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:

February 23, 2021

 

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Dial-in:

(833) 301-1122 (US and Canada)

 

(631) 658-1012 (International)

 

 

 

 

Conference ID:

7461775

 

Webcast:

https://ir.mcafee.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 869 M - -
Net income 2020 -68,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 726 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -87,1x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 3 025 M 3 025 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart MCAFEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
McAfee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCAFEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,11 $
Last Close Price 19,23 $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. Leav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkat Bhamidipati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shishir Singh Senior Vice President-Engineering
Mary B. Cranston Director
Timothy Millikin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCAFEE CORP.15.22%3 025
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.29%1 807 492
ADOBE INC.-6.02%224 989
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.92%181 088
SAP SE-0.17%154 000
SEA LIMITED17.32%119 374
