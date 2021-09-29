McAfee : How to Start a Career in Cybersecurity

The latest gadget on the tech and fashion streets is Ray-Ban Stories, a sunglasses collaboration between Facebook and Ray-Ban. These pair of shades feature two cameras that capture video, audio, and photos and sync to a mobile app. Social media fanatics are excited about this new ability to capture and share hands-free content.

Do gadgets like Ray-Ban Stories make you immediately think, "Cool, but what about the security and privacy red flags?" If so, you may be suited to a career in cybersecurity. Everyone benefits from implementing cybersecurity best practices into their daily lives, and those who enjoy a career in the field experience many benefits.

Check out these four benefits of a career in cybersecurity and discover if this might be the path for you.

1. Do Good in the World

One of the best things about working in cybersecurity is you go to work every day knowing that you're helping people. Nightly news broadcasts are littered with reports of major disruptions caused by cyberattacks, such as the Colonial Pipelineincident. Sometimes, even people's lives are at stake in the cybersecurity realm, as in the case of connected pacemaker security vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity professionals can feel good that their work gives people the confidence to go about their daily lives without worrying. The fear of identity theft, phishing, and malwarestop people from enjoying their connected devices and the internet to the fullest. Technology is capable of incredible feats, and everyone should be able to use it enthusiastically.

2. Earn an Excellent Salary

Saving the world from cybercriminals is financially rewarding as well as personally rewarding. Cybersecurity professionals are in high demand as nearly every business in every sector is at risk of a breach, DDoS, or ransomware attackat any time. Average entry-level positions begin over $80k CDN. Seasoned professionals can make six figures. Additionally, cybersecurity professionals are in high demand, so you will likely enjoy solid job security.

3. Work in a Global Industry

Another benefit of a career in cybersecurity is the opportunity to work in a global industry. You'll get to meet coworkers and clients all over the world. The diversity of outlooks and backgrounds can make every day a learning experience.

If you're a keen traveler, working in cybersecurity allows you to explore the world. First, much of the work you would be completing can be done remotely. As long as you have a secure and strong internet connection and are OK with time zone differences, you may be able to work from anywhere. Also, there are opportunities for trips to international conferences and meetups with satellite offices or clients.

Working in a global industry means that you can be a cybersecurity ambassador for your home country. For example, if your home country has devised an innovative new technology, you may have the opportunity to teach others abroad. Or, if another country has developed an exciting new technology, you can learn about it and perhaps tailor it to your location.

4. Specialize in an Area That Speaks to You

Cybersecurity is a highly specialized field, which means there is definitely a branch of it that plays to your strengths and interests you. Also, if you get tired of one aspect of the field, you can likely stay with your same company but move to a different department.

Here are a few areas of cybersecurity specializations that may speak to you:

Privacy Officer. If you're a leader at heart, a privacy officer may be the position for you. Privacy experts know global privacy regulations, such as GDPR and PIPEDA, like the back of their hand, and lead their organization to be completely compliant.

Security researcher. A security researcher monitors the current threat landscape across operating systems. They find malicious code and then reverse engineer the bugs to understand how they work. Due to their incredible work and diligence, security researchers protect people, not just their devices. This is an exciting career path; you never know what the day will bring, and it requires fast thinking.

Engineer. Join the team at ground level and build security solutions from the ground up! If you're interested in coding and problem solving, this is the path for you.

