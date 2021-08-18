Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. McAfee Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCFE   US5790631080

MCAFEE CORP.

(MCFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McAfee : Partners with True Network Solutions to Offer Walmart Customers In-Store and Online Tech Services

08/18/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The partnership provides greater access to security protection software for PC and mobile Walmart customers nationwide

Today, McAfee is announcing an exclusive retail partnership with True Network Solutions, Inc. Together, the companies are bringing McAfee security solutions to Walmart PC and mobile customers in the US, along with an array of technical service offerings. Offerings include PC Setup, Repair, and Technical Support as well as Mobile Device Setup and Repair services, with McAfee as the sole security software partner through True Network Solutions, within Walmart stores and online.

The partnership is part of the launch of Walmart’s new Technical Services Initiative. Walmart originally began testing a pilot program in select stores by offering both consumer electronics and technology services to their customers. Its success has proven there is an appetite in the market, and the potential for growth is high.

“Our commitment to delivering easy-to-use security solutions is further made possible through this collaboration,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP at McAfee. “We are proud to partner with True Network Solutions to give a new set of customers better peace of mind, especially at a time when the need for security solutions is higher than ever as today’s consumers leverage digital devices for nearly all daily activities.”

“McAfee is a leader in security solutions innovation and our partnership brings forth an opportunity for more consumers to protect their devices and home networks,” said the Chief Operating Officer at True Network Solutions. “We look forward to working together in scaling this partnership and building success together.”

The five-year deal supports McAfee’s focus on strengthening key partnerships and expanding distribution in North America.

About True Network Solutions, Inc.

True Network Solutions, Inc. is a dynamic team of disruptive technologists and retail experts focused on providing national omnichannel retailers with the tools, knowledge, and technical resources to successfully sell and deliver services. True Network Solutions, Inc. partners with retailers to offer over 150 different services to consumers and small businesses, ranging from in-home installations to 24/7 tech support subscriptions.

https://www.truenetworksolutions.com/

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure.

McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MCAFEE CORP.
12:02aMCAFEE : Partners with True Network Solutions to Offer Walmart Customers In-Stor..
BU
08/17MCAFEE : American Parents Believe Schools Should Teach Online Safety Curriculum
BU
08/16BACK-TO-SCHOOL : Privacy Worries in a Remote Learning World
PU
08/16MCAFEE : Seismic raises fresh funds at $3 bln valuation; acquires Lessonly
RE
08/12MCAFEE : Deutsche Bank Adjusts McAfee's Price Target to $32 From $27 Following '..
MT
08/11US Stocks End Mostly Higher; S&P 500, Dow Hit Closing Highs
MT
08/11SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Flatline Amid More Chipmaker Weakness
MT
08/11MCAFEE : 5 Online Gaming Tips to Stay Safe From Hackers
PU
08/10MCAFEE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/10MCAFEE : Q2 Earnings Trail Expectations, Revenue Gains; Company Ups Full-Year Re..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCAFEE CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 928 M - -
Net income 2021 294 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,6x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 4 375 M 4 375 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 6 916
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart MCAFEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
McAfee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCAFEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,89 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Leav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkat Bhamidipati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Grobman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mary B. Cranston Independent Director
Timothy Millikin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCAFEE CORP.55.12%4 381
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.77%2 213 887
ADOBE INC.26.97%303 438
ORACLE CORPORATION40.59%253 569
SAP SE18.54%174 651
SEA LIMITED54.87%160 849