Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. McAfee Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCFE   US5790631080

MCAFEE CORP.

(MCFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McAfee : Staying Cyber Aware and Safer from Ransomware

10/25/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ransomware - A truly frightening cyber security topic

It's October, and at McAfee we love celebrating spooky season. As McAfee's Chief Technology Officer, I'm also excited that it's Cyber Security Awareness Month. And while there are no fun-size candy bars, we do talk about some truly bone-chilling stuff when it comes to cyber safety. So gather round, as I tell you all about one of the scariest threats online, ransomware.

What is Ransomware?

Ransomware is a form of extortion that happens when cyber criminals demand payment. Recently some high-profile companies have been in the news as victims of major ransomware attacks. However, ransomware also impacts individuals, just like you and me. In the individual's case, a cybercriminal may demand payment to restore access to your device or data or even to prevent them from dumping sensitive or embarrassing information onto the internet. McAfee defends consumers from tens of thousands of ransomware attacks every month.

What should I do if I'm a victim of ransomware?

If the worst should happen, take a deep breath and don't panic. Calmly assessing the situation now can save you a lot of stress later. Ask yourself:

What data has been compromised?

  • Look for things like encrypted files on your computer that you can no longer open.
  • Did the hacker show you an email you don't believe they should have access to?

How valuable is the data?

  • Can you afford to lose this data?
  • Ideally, your data is backed up on another device or in the cloud so you can regain anything that the criminals have stolen.
  • Would this data be publicly damaging to you?

How to avoid making the problem worse

  • Never accept unsolicited help. This may be the hacker.
  • Don't click on pop-ups, links, or emails offering help, as these may also be affiliated with the ransomware.

Taking action

Now that you've assessed the situation, we can do something about it.

  • Update all your passwords to lock criminals out of your online accounts.
  • Make sure all your system software is up to date.
  • Check that McAfee security is installed and active on all your devices.

Don't negotiate with terrorists

If you can afford to lose your data, and the personal impact is minimal, we always recommend you don't pay the criminal. There's no guarantee that if you pay the ransom, you'll get your data back, and ultimately, you're incentivizing the cybercriminal to do it again. The best defense against ransomware is to have great cybersecurity habits that prevent the attack from occurring in the first place.

So, whether you're enjoying some creepy lawn decorations, or just surfing the web, remember to stay safe out there this Halloween.

Disclaimer

McAfee Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 21:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MCAFEE CORP.
10/20MCAFEE : Be on the Lookout for a New Wave of QR Code Scams
PU
10/19MCAFEE : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/14MCAFEE : How to Secure All Your Everyday Connected Devices
PU
10/14BT : targets cyber growth with launch of AI platform Eagle-i
RE
10/13MCAFEE : 5 Ways to Get Kids Focused on Their Online Privacy
PU
10/12MCAFEE : Staying safer online from phishing and other social engineering attacks
PU
10/08MANDIANT : Completes $1.2 Billion Sale of FireEye Products Unit
MT
10/07MCAFEE : Appoints Former Deloitte Partner Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors (Form 8-..
PU
10/07MCAFEE CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
AQ
10/07MCAFEE : Says Former Deloitte Partner Rollins to Join Its Board, Audit Committee
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCAFEE CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 858 M - -
Net income 2021 261 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 21,6%
Capitalization 4 002 M 4 002 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 6 916
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart MCAFEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
McAfee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCAFEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,76 $
Average target price 28,44 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Leav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkat Bhamidipati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Grobman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mary B. Cranston Independent Director
Timothy Millikin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCAFEE CORP.36.37%4 002
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.00%2 321 142
ADOBE INC.28.69%306 215
ORACLE CORPORATION51.88%268 585
SEA LIMITED78.50%196 181
SAP SE13.11%166 406