    MCFE   US5790631080

MCAFEE CORP.

(MCFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McAfee : Thoma Bravo to take software firm Medallia private for $6.4 bln

07/26/2021 | 08:40am EDT
July 26 (Reuters) - Enterprise software firm Medallia Inc said on Monday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would take the company private for $6.4 billion in cash.

Medallia shareholders will receive $34 per share in cash, a premium of nearly 20% to the stock's close on June 10, the last trading day before media reports that the San-Francisco based company was mulling a potential sale boosted the stock price.

Medallia, the customer survey software provider, that went public over just two years ago, competes with the likes of Survey Monkey and Qualtrics.

Thoma Bravo is one the largest software-focused private equity firms with more than $78 billion in assets under management. Its portfolio companies include information technology services provider SolarWinds Corp and cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp.

Medallia's deal with Thoma Bravo, which is expected to close this year, also includes a 40-day "go-shop" period wherein the company can consider alternative deals.

Blackstone Credit along with some funds managed by Apollo Capital Management and KKR Credit will provide debt financing for the deal.

Morgan Stanley & Co, BoFA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities served as the financial advisers to Medallia.

Medallia shares were up 1.2% in premarket trading. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 021 M - -
Net income 2021 150 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,7x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 4 431 M 4 431 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 916
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart MCAFEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
McAfee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCAFEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,80 $
Average target price 27,83 $
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. Leav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkat Bhamidipati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Grobman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mary B. Cranston Independent Director
Timothy Millikin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCAFEE CORP.60.58%4 685
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.24%1 996 018
ADOBE INC.25.14%277 846
ORACLE CORPORATION35.55%219 060
SAP SE9.87%165 786
SEA LIMITED49.55%148 598