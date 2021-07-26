McAfee : Thoma Bravo to take software firm Medallia private for $6.4 bln

July 26 (Reuters) - Enterprise software firm Medallia Inc
said on Monday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would
take the company private for $6.4 billion in cash.
Medallia shareholders will receive $34 per share in cash, a
premium of nearly 20% to the stock's close on June 10, the last
trading day before media reports that the San-Francisco based
company was mulling a potential sale boosted the stock price.
Medallia, the customer survey software provider, that went
public over just two years ago, competes with the likes of
Survey Monkey and Qualtrics.
Thoma Bravo is one the largest software-focused private
equity firms with more than $78 billion in assets under
management. Its portfolio companies include information
technology services provider SolarWinds Corp and
cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp.
Medallia's deal with Thoma Bravo, which is expected to close
this year, also includes a 40-day "go-shop" period wherein the
company can consider alternative deals.
Blackstone Credit along with some funds managed by Apollo
Capital Management and KKR Credit will provide debt financing
for the deal.
Morgan Stanley & Co, BoFA Securities and Wells Fargo
Securities served as the financial advisers to Medallia.
Medallia shares were up 1.2% in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
and Shailesh Kuber)