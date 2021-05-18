Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. McAfee Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCFE   US5790631080

MCAFEE CORP.

(MCFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McAfee : Breaks Through XDR Market With SASE-Enriched Threat Protection to Proactively Stop Targeted Attacks

05/18/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MVISION XDR automates security investigation and response processes with actionable threat insights harnessed from deeply integrated cloud data sources

RSA CONFERENCE 2021., McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device to cloud cybersecurity company, today announced significant expansion of its MVISION Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution by correlating the extensive telemetry of McAfee’s endpoint security solution, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, and threat intelligence solution powered by MVISION Insights. These integrations protect organizations against the most advanced threats while simplifying security operations with unified control and visibility from device to cloud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005883/en/

McAfee MIVISION XDR: First Proactive, Data-Area & Open XDR (Graphic: Business Wire)

McAfee MIVISION XDR: First Proactive, Data-Area & Open XDR (Graphic: Business Wire)

This timing is pivotal, as security operation centers (SOC) are dealing with increasingly sophisticated threat actors targeting remote employees and cloud services using more evasive techniques across expanding digital attack surfaces - making adversaries harder to spot with traditional security controls. A recent survey of IT security professionals by The Enterprise Strategy Group found that the cloud poses the biggest gap for most organizations’ threat detection and response capabilities. Unsurprisingly, according to Ernst & Young, about six in 10 companies have faced a material or significant incident in the past twelve months, however, only 26 percent of companies say their SOC identified their most significant breach.

McAfee MVISION XDR is the first proactive, data-aware, and open XDR platform designed to help organizations stop these sophisticated, multi-vector attacks with unified threat detection and response that connects and fuses disparate endpoint, network, and cloud data sources. Starting today, XDR incidents are enriched with actionable threat insights from McAfee's SASE solution, which detects cloud threats that occur within web and SaaS environments. It improves situational awareness, drives better and faster decisions, and elevates the SOC to a new level of efficiency and effectiveness.

“SOC processes involve siloed monitoring and detection tools that generate an overwhelming volume of security alerts that often require manual effort to sort through and force analysts to take a reactive posture,” said Shishir Singh, chief product officer of McAfee’s enterprise business. “AI Guided Investigations serves as the catalyst allowing analysts to more effortlessly orchestrate smart and efficient workflows. MVISION XDR delivers end-to-end threat visibility across all attack surfaces, greater context, and situational awareness using automation to streamline operations so organizations can preempt an attack rather than scramble to contain a breach.”

MVISION XDR capabilities include:

  • Advanced threat detection: Automatically correlates attack telemetry from multiple data sources including endpoint detection and response (EDR), cloud access security broker (CASB), data loss prevention (DLP) and secure web gateway (SWG), and fuses with active threat campaigns to reveal the full picture of an adversary’s work across the entire attack lifecycle.
  • Automated threat management tasks: By combining the latest machine learning techniques with human analysis, MVISION XDR simplifies analyst workflows across complex threat campaigns with AI-guided investigations and MITRE ATT&CK™ mapping to accelerate investigation and move more rapidly to resolution.
  • Proactive threat hunting and optimized response: The integration of MVISION Insights with MVISION Cloud Security Advisor delivers actionable intelligence to security teams through correlated security posture scoring across all vectors - from endpoints to the cloud – that helps them strengthen security hygiene and advance investigations and analysis with critical context on threat groups.

“MVISION XDR is designed with the SOC experience in mind,” said Ariel, Banco Delta (Panama). “It can grant analysts greater control, along with a more comprehensive view of threat context beyond the endpoint – saving time and allowing us to act more deliberately with a better understanding of threats – before they occur or incur damage.”

“Threat detection doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Without weaving together forensic data from endpoint and non-endpoint sources to paint the bigger picture kill chain, it’s incredibly difficult to see attackers traversing your environment and answer the investigative questions that matter to SOC teams,” said Chris Kissel, research director, IDC. “XDR is the next logical step from EDR. McAfee’s XDR has significant potential to achieve what security analytics tools have largely been unable to offer by natively integrating more types of telemetry with threat intel into a single user experience for detection and response.”

The new capabilities in MVISION XDR are available today. Attendees of RSA Conference can register here for McAfee's virtual booth.

Resources:

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MCAFEE CORP.
12:02aMCAFEE  : Breaks Through XDR Market With SASE-Enriched Threat Protection to Proa..
BU
05/17MCAFEE  : Takes Center Stage With Three Honors at Coveted Global InfoSec Awards ..
BU
05/11SEEKING RECONNECTION : Internet Usage and the Return to Travel
PU
05/11MCAFEE  : As Americans Plan for Summer Travel, McAfee Maps Out How to Navigate T..
BU
05/10MCAFEE  : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protect..
BU
05/10MCAFEE  : Gartner names McAfee a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Prot..
PU
05/10MCAFEE  : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/10INTEL  : Activist investor Starboard nominates directors to Box Inc's board
RE
05/06MCAFEE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/06MCAFEE  : Proactive Security Proves Effective in Recent MITRE ATT&CK™
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 154 M - -
Net income 2021 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 3 912 M 3 912 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 916
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart MCAFEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
McAfee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCAFEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,86 $
Last Close Price 23,66 $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. Leav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkat Bhamidipati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Grobman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mary B. Cranston Independent Director
Timothy Millikin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCAFEE CORP.41.76%3 926
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.57%1 868 960
ADOBE INC.-3.48%233 221
ORACLE CORPORATION21.95%227 482
SAP SE5.37%163 271
INTUIT INC.9.85%114 262