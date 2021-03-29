Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  McAfee Corp.    MCFE

MCAFEE CORP.

(MCFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McAfee : MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available

03/29/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform offers an integrated platform to secure cloud native applications with a risk-based application and data context

McAfee today announced the general availability of McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), a new security service designed to secure cloud native applications. MVISION CNAPP delivers consistent data protection, threat prevention, governance, and compliance throughout the cloud-native application development lifecycle for container and OS-based workloads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210328005006/en/

MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

To accelerate their digital transformation journey, enterprises are leveraging the agility and innovation velocity offered by cloud-native applications hosted across private, public and hybrid clouds. Enterprises also want to unleash their developer talent to build and deploy secure applications. To do so, these enterprises need a comprehensive security platform with a simplified architecture; one that enables them to reduce the cost and complexity of point security products.

“Enterprise cybersecurity programs need to evolve to secure a growing footprint of cloud-native applications and infrastructure, a sentiment shared by 88 percent of respondents who participated in research recently completed by ESG,” said Doug Cahill, vice president and group director of ESG’s cybersecurity practice. “To do so, 73 percent of organizations cited a preference for a consolidated set of the controls based on an integrated platform for breadth of coverage and depth of functionality.”

McAfee MVISION CNAPP is the industry’s first platform that brings application and data context to converge Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for public cloud infrastructure, and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) to protect applications distributed across virtual machines, compute instances and containers. MVISION CNAPP provides five key capabilities:

  1. Deep Discovery: MVISION CNAPP provides frictionless deep discovery of all workloads, data, and infrastructure, prioritize security risk, based on misconfigurations, software vulnerabilities and sensitive data.
  2. Shift Left: MVISION CNAPP protects against configuration drift and provides automated assessment across virtual machines, containers, and developer pipelines.
  3. Workload Protection: MVISION CNAPP introduces a new light weight agent to support ephemeral workloads. Includes application allow listing, workload hardening, integrity monitoring, and detection of anomalous behavior to access true application risk.
  4. In-tenant Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Scanning: MVISION CNAPP enables local scan of data without the need for enterprises to move data outside their tenant, facilitating cost optimization, increased security, and data privacy.
  5. MITRE ATT&CK Framework for Cloud: MVISION CNAPP empowers the Security Operations Center (SOC) by mapping cloud native threats to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework for Cloud.

“Enterprises want to leverage the innovation and velocity offered by the public cloud, in conjunction with their private data centers, while enabling a consistent security posture,” said Shishir Singh, chief product officer, McAfee. “Now generally available, MVISION CNAPP delivers an integrated platform to secure modern cloud native applications to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journey.”

“Legendary Entertainment is a cloud-first organization leveraging the public cloud,” said Dan Meacham, vice president, Global Security, for Legendary Entertainment. “We harness the power of the public cloud and cloud-native applications as we collaborate across the world, while minimizing the security risk. We prefer a single unified security platform to implementing separate point products for each security capability required. MVISION CNAPP provides security teams deep insight into service configurations for our multi-cloud usage, industry benchmarks to better assess our data and application security risk, as well as provide an integrated workload protection tool to improve security across our entire application lifecycle.”

For more information, register for McAfee’s webinar titled, “ESG Top Trends: How to Secure Cloud Native Applications,” which will take place today at 11:00 AM PT.

Additional Resources:

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MCAFEE CORP.
12:03aMCAFEE  : MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Ava..
BU
03/22MCAFEE  : Netop Vision Pro – Distance Learning Software is 20/20 in Hindsi..
PU
03/17MCAFEE DEFENDER'S BLOG : Operation Dianxun
PU
03/11MCAFEE  : Reports Quarterly Dividend for the First Quarter 2021
BU
03/11MCAFEE  : Receives Top Honors and Recognition within Channel Industry, Including..
BU
03/09MCAFEE  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts McAfee PT to $25.50 From $23.50, Maintains Buy R..
MT
03/09MCAFEE  : Mizuho Securities Adjusts McAfee PT to $28 From $26, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
03/09MCAFEE  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on McAfee to $30.50 From $27, Main..
MT
03/09MCAFEE  : RBC Capital Adjusts McAfee's Price Target to $24 From $21, Maintains S..
MT
03/08McAfee, GameStop rise; AnaptysBio, Soleno fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 027 M - -
Net income 2021 328 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 3 672 M 3 672 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 916
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart MCAFEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
McAfee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCAFEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,43 $
Last Close Price 22,62 $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. Leav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkat Bhamidipati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shishir Singh Senior Vice President-Engineering
Steve Grobman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mary B. Cranston Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCAFEE CORP.35.53%3 979
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.46%1 770 988
ADOBE INC.-6.20%214 541
ORACLE CORPORATION6.09%195 302
SAP SE-4.05%144 506
SEA LIMITED5.12%118 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ