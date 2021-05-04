McAfee : Supplemental Financials

McAfee Corp.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to McAfee's results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company believes the following non‐GAAP measures presented in this presentation are useful in evaluating its operating performance: adjusted cost of sales, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted interest expenses and other, net, adjusted foreign exchange gain (loss), net, adjusted income before income tax expense, adjusted provision for income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The non‐GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non‐GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation has been provided in this presentation for each non‐GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non‐GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

On March 6, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain assets of our Enterprise business to Symphony Technology Group ("STG"). Accordingly, the results of our Enterprise business segment were classified as discontinued operations and thus excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented. Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we operate in one reportable segment.