McAfee : Supplemental Financials

In addition to McAfee's results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company believes the following non‐GAAP measures presented in this presentation are useful in evaluating its operating performance: adjusted cost of sales, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted interest expenses and other, net, adjusted foreign exchange gain (loss), net, adjusted income before income tax expense, adjusted provision for income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The non‐GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non‐GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation has been provided in this presentation for each non‐GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non‐GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
On March 6, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain assets of our Enterprise business to Symphony Technology Group ("STG"). Accordingly, the results of our Enterprise business segment were classified as discontinued operations and thus excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented. Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we operate in one reportable segment.
McAfee Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
2020
2021
Q1
Q1
Net revenue
$
354
$
442
Cost of sales
99
116
Gross profit
255
326
Gross margin percentage
72.0%
73.8%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
60
85
Research and development
38
44
General and administrative
58
48
Amortization of intangibles
36
36
Restructuring charges
1
8
Total operating expenses
193
221
Operating income
62
105
Operating margin percentage
17.5%
23.8%
Other Expense:
Interest expense and other, net
(75)
(60)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
11
35
Income (loss) from continued operations before income taxes
(2)
80
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
(10)
(3)
Income from continued operations
8
83
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
11
Net income
$
9
$
94
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
interest(a)
N/A
64
Net income attributable to McAfee Corp.(a)
N/A
$
30
Net income attributable to McAfee Corp.:
Income from continuing operations attributable to McAfee Corp.
N/A
$
27
Income from continuing operations attributable to McAfee Corp.
N/A
3
Net income attributable to McAfee Corp.
N/A
$
30
Earnings per share attributable to McAfee Corp., basic(b):
Continuing operations
N/A
$
0.17
Discontinued operations
N/A
$
0.02
Earnings per share, basic:
N/A
$
0.18
Earnings per share attributable to McAfee Corp., diluted(b):
Continuing operations
N/A
$
0.16
Discontinued operations
N/A
$
0.02
Earnings per share, diluted:
N/A
$
0.18
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
N/A
162.4
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
N/A
176.3
Subsequent to the Reorganization Transactions and the initial public offering ("IPO"), McAfee Corp. consolidates the financial results of FTW and reports a redeemable noncontrolling interest ("RNCI") related to the LLC Units and management incentive units ("MIUs") not owned by the Corporation. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements in the
McAfee Corp. 2021 Q1 Form 10-Q.
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock are not applicable prior to the IPO and related Reorganization Transactions.
McAfee Corp. - Combined(a)
Adjusted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters
On March 6, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain assets together with certain liabilities, comprising substantially all of our Enterprise Business to STG. As a result, the results of our Enterprise Business were classified as discontinued operations and thus excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented. However, our Q1 FY2021 guidance included the results of operations related to our Enterprise Business divestiture. Consequently, we are presenting certain combined non-GAAP continuing operations and non-GAAP discontinued operations results, in order to facilitate a
reader's understanding of our Q1 FY2021 financial performance compared to the Q1 FY2021 guidance provided on February 23, 2021, and the comparable prior year period. Our Management also used these combined non-GAAP results to evaluate our Q1 FY2021 financial performance against our comparable prior year period results. See Appendix A for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other items.
McAfee Corp.
Adjusted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
2020
2021
Q1
Q1
Net revenue
$
354
$
442
Adjusted cost of sales
72
89
Adjusted gross profit
282
353
Adjusted gross margin percentage
79.7%
79.9%
Adjusted operating expenses:
Adjusted sales and marketing
59
82
Adjusted research and development
38
40
Adjusted general and administrative
33
39
Total adjusted operating expenses
130
161
Adjusted operating income
152
192
Adjusted operating margin percentage
42.9%
43.4%
Other Expense:
Adjusted interest expense and other, net
(70)
(51)
Adjusted income before income taxes
82
141
Adjusted provision for income taxes
18
31
Adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
64
$
110
Adjusted EPS - continuing operations
N/A
$
0.25
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted(10)
N/A
448.5
McAfee Corp.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Fiscal Quarters (in millions)
(unaudited)
2020
2021
Q1
Q1
Adjusted Cost of Sales
GAAP cost of sales
$
99
$
116
Amortization
(27)
(27)
Adjusted cost of sales
$
72
$
89
Adjusted Gross Profit
GAAP gross profit
$
255
$
326
Amortization
27
27
Adjusted gross profit
$
282
$
353
Adjusted Operating Expenses
GAAP total operating expenses
$
193
$
221
Amortization
(36)
(36)
Equity-based compensation
(14)
(14)
Acquisition and integration costs(2)
(1)
(1)
Restructuring(3)
(1)
(8)
Management fees(4)
(2)
-
Transformation and transition(5)
(7)
(1)
Executive severance(6)
(2)
-
Adjusted operating expenses
$
130
$
161
