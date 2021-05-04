Log in
McAfee : Supplemental Financials

05/04/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
McAfee Corp.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to McAfee's results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company believes the following non‐GAAP measures presented in this presentation are useful in evaluating its operating performance: adjusted cost of sales, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted interest expenses and other, net, adjusted foreign exchange gain (loss), net, adjusted income before income tax expense, adjusted provision for income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The non‐GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non‐GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation has been provided in this presentation for each non‐GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non‐GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

On March 6, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain assets of our Enterprise business to Symphony Technology Group ("STG"). Accordingly, the results of our Enterprise business segment were classified as discontinued operations and thus excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented. Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we operate in one reportable segment.

McAfee Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

2020

2021

Q1

Q1

Net revenue

$

354

$

442

Cost of sales

99

116

Gross profit

255

326

Gross margin percentage

72.0%

73.8%

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

60

85

Research and development

38

44

General and administrative

58

48

Amortization of intangibles

36

36

Restructuring charges

1

8

Total operating expenses

193

221

Operating income

62

105

Operating margin percentage

17.5%

23.8%

Other Expense:

Interest expense and other, net

(75)

(60)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

11

35

Income (loss) from continued operations before income taxes

(2)

80

Provision for income tax expense (benefit)

(10)

(3)

Income from continued operations

8

83

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1

11

Net income

$

9

$

94

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interest(a)

N/A

64

Net income attributable to McAfee Corp.(a)

N/A

$

30

Net income attributable to McAfee Corp.:

Income from continuing operations attributable to McAfee Corp.

N/A

$

27

Income from continuing operations attributable to McAfee Corp.

N/A

3

Net income attributable to McAfee Corp.

N/A

$

30

Earnings per share attributable to McAfee Corp., basic(b):

Continuing operations

N/A

$

0.17

Discontinued operations

N/A

$

0.02

Earnings per share, basic:

N/A

$

0.18

Earnings per share attributable to McAfee Corp., diluted(b):

Continuing operations

N/A

$

0.16

Discontinued operations

N/A

$

0.02

Earnings per share, diluted:

N/A

$

0.18

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

N/A

162.4

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

N/A

176.3

  1. Subsequent to the Reorganization Transactions and the initial public offering ("IPO"), McAfee Corp. consolidates the financial results of FTW and reports a redeemable noncontrolling interest ("RNCI") related to the LLC Units and management incentive units ("MIUs") not owned by the Corporation. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements in the

McAfee Corp. 2021 Q1 Form 10-Q.

  1. Basic and diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock are not applicable prior to the IPO and related Reorganization Transactions.

McAfee Corp. - Combined(a)

Adjusted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters

(in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

2020

2021

Q1

Q1

Net revenue

$

354

$

442

Adjusted cost of sales

72

89

Adjusted gross profit

282

353

Adjusted gross margin percentage

79.7%

79.9%

Adjusted operating expenses:

Adjusted sales and marketing

59

82

Adjusted research and development

38

40

Adjusted general and administrative

33

39

Total adjusted operating expenses

130

161

Adjusted operating income

152

192

Adjusted operating margin percentage

42.9%

43.4%

Other Expense:

Adjusted interest expense and other, net

(70)

(51)

Adjusted income before income taxes

82

141

Adjusted provision for income taxes

18

31

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

64

110

Adjusted net income from discontinued operations

60

88

Adjusted net income - combined

$

124

$

198

Adjusted EPS - continuing operations

N/A

$

0.25

Adjusted EPS - discontinued operations

N/A

$

0.20

Adjusted EPS - combined

N/A

$

0.44

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted(10)

N/A

448.5

Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations

$

159

$

199

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations

86

117

Adjusted EBITDA - combined

$

245

$

316

Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations margin percentage

44.9%

45.0%

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations margin percentage

26.0%

35.3%

Adjusted EBITDA - combined margin percentage

35.8%

40.9%

  1. On March 6, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain assets together with certain liabilities, comprising substantially all of our Enterprise Business to STG. As a result, the results of our Enterprise Business were classified as discontinued operations and thus excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented. However, our Q1 FY2021 guidance included the results of operations related to our Enterprise Business divestiture. Consequently, we are presenting certain combined non-GAAP continuing operations and non-GAAP discontinued operations results, in order to facilitate a

reader's understanding of our Q1 FY2021 financial performance compared to the Q1 FY2021 guidance provided on February 23, 2021, and the comparable prior year period. Our Management also used these combined non-GAAP results to evaluate our Q1 FY2021 financial performance against our comparable prior year period results. See Appendix A for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other items.

McAfee Corp.

Adjusted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

2020

2021

Q1

Q1

Net revenue

$

354

$

442

Adjusted cost of sales

72

89

Adjusted gross profit

282

353

Adjusted gross margin percentage

79.7%

79.9%

Adjusted operating expenses:

Adjusted sales and marketing

59

82

Adjusted research and development

38

40

Adjusted general and administrative

33

39

Total adjusted operating expenses

130

161

Adjusted operating income

152

192

Adjusted operating margin percentage

42.9%

43.4%

Other Expense:

Adjusted interest expense and other, net

(70)

(51)

Adjusted income before income taxes

82

141

Adjusted provision for income taxes

18

31

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

$

64

$

110

Adjusted EPS - continuing operations

N/A

$

0.25

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted(10)

N/A

448.5

McAfee Corp.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Fiscal Quarters (in millions)

(unaudited)

2020

2021

Q1

Q1

Adjusted Cost of Sales

GAAP cost of sales

$

99

$

116

Amortization

(27)

(27)

Adjusted cost of sales

$

72

$

89

Adjusted Gross Profit

GAAP gross profit

$

255

$

326

Amortization

27

27

Adjusted gross profit

$

282

$

353

Adjusted Operating Expenses

GAAP total operating expenses

$

193

$

221

Amortization

(36)

(36)

Equity-based compensation

(14)

(14)

Acquisition and integration costs(2)

(1)

(1)

Restructuring(3)

(1)

(8)

Management fees(4)

(2)

-

Transformation and transition(5)

(7)

(1)

Executive severance(6)

(2)

-

Adjusted operating expenses

$

130

$

161

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

McAfee Corporation published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
