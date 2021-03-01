Log in
MCAFEE CORP.

MCFE
McAfee : to Participate in Morgan Stanley 2021 Global TMT Conference

03/01/2021 | 04:17pm EST
McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that Peter Leav, president and chief executive officer at McAfee, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Global TMT Conference. Presentation details:

Morgan Stanley 2021 Global TMT Conference

Date:

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time:

9:30 a.m. PT

The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived on McAfee’s investor relations website at https://ir.mcafee.com.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 869 M - -
Net income 2020 -98,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 726 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -93,7x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 3 338 M 3 338 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 36,7%
Technical analysis trends MCAFEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,06 $
Last Close Price 20,70 $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. Leav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkat Bhamidipati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shishir Singh Senior Vice President-Engineering
Mary B. Cranston Director
Timothy Millikin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCAFEE CORP.24.03%3 338
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.48%1 752 660
ADOBE INC.-8.09%220 044
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.28%189 920
SAP SE-4.81%147 048
SEA LIMITED18.41%120 657
