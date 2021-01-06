Log in
MCAFEE CORP.

MCAFEE CORP.

(MCFE)
01/06 04:00:00 pm
16.88 USD   -2.31%
04:17pMCAFEE : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference
BU
01/05MCAFEE : The Road to XDR
PU
2020MCAFEE : Bring on 2021!
PU
McAfee : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

01/06/2021 | 04:17pm EST
McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it will participate at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Presentation details:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Date:

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time:

12:40 p.m. PT

The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived on McAfee’s investor relations website at https://ir.mcafee.com.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 870 M - -
Net income 2020 -68,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -78,1x
Yield 2020 0,31%
Capitalization 2 719 M 2 719 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 22,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,44 $
Last Close Price 17,28 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. Leav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkat Bhamidipati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shishir Singh Senior Vice President-Engineering
Mary B. Cranston Director
Timothy Millikin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCAFEE CORP.3.54%2 719
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-2.13%1 647 432
SEA LIMITED1.95%103 733
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.97%103 200
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.24%58 418
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.54%53 604
