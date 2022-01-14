Today's Trends: People Feel More Exposed to Online Threats, Want Stronger Protection

People have made it clear. They're feeling more exposed to online threats and want stronger protection.

Our 2022 Trends Study puts figures to these feelings, saying that they believe the risks to their online privacy have increased over the past year. Moreover, 42% believe the risks to their personal and financial information have increased as well.

These findings come as more consumers shift their daily lives online, with greater use of internet banking, more investment in virtual assets, and a proliferation of online activities due to COVID-19. A lot more sensitive personal information is being stored and shared on the web, which is putting increased pressure on passwords and security measures.

As more sensitive personal information is being stored and shared on the web, people are showing a strong preference for increased security overall. For example, when asked to choose between connecting with others from anywhere to always being fully protected, the response was overwhelming in favor of strong protection (63%) over ease of connection (16%). The same sentiment extended to the workplace, where "work meetings that are guaranteed seamless" trailed significantly at 14% versus "meetings that are guaranteed secure" at (62%).

Curious as to what steps you can take to be safer online? A few tools along with a few good habits can go a long way toward keeping your privacy and identity secure.