MCAN Mortgage : 2022 Third Quarter Report

Our shareholders benefit from MCAN's investment in Canadian communities. MCAN offers exclusive access to a range of unique financing and investment opportunities for institutional and retail investors, originators and individuals across Canada that enables them to participate in Canadian real estate markets through:
homeownership through mortgages
our real estate expertise in construction lending and REIT investing access to private investment funds that are focused on lending and developing in our communities
our ownership interest in MCAP, privately-owned and Canada's largest mortgage financing company
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS ...............................................................................................................................
3
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF OPERATIONS...........................................................................
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................
58
DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS..................................................................................................................
82
CORPORATE INFORMATION ..................................................................................................................................
83
MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Our results of operations from our core business in the third quarter are in line with our expectations notwithstanding the current rising interest rate environment, housing market challenges and inflation, all causing
new uncertainty in the Canadian economy.
For the third quarter of 2022, net income was $11.7 million ($0.37 earnings per share), a decrease from net income of $13.0 million ($0.47 earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2021. Year to date, MCAN reported net income of $31.3 million ($1.01 earnings per share), a decrease from net income of $48.3 million ($1.84 earnings per share) for the same period in 2021. Third quarter 2022 return on average shareholders' equity1 was 10.52% compared to 13.22% in the prior year. Year to date return on average shareholders' equity1 was 9.47% compared to 17.40% in the prior year. Our net corporate mortgage spread income1 increased by $3.8 million from Q3 2021 and $11.2 million from year to date 2021. We are pleased with our performance and it affirms our strategy going into these economic headwinds of working on controllable factors to protect net mortgage interest.
We reported lower total net income mainly as a result of unrealized fair value losses on our REIT portfolio. Unrealized fair value losses on our REIT portfolio were $5.0 million for the current quarter ($0.16 loss per share) and $12.0 million for year to date 2022 ($0.39 loss per share) compared to unrealized fair value gains of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 ($0.04 earnings per share) and $11.4 million for year to date 2021 ($0.43 earnings per share) due to the current market environment. Excluding the unrealized fair value gains and losses on our REIT portfolio, current net income would have been higher for the quarter and year to date compared to prior year due to growth in our core business. While we expect continued volatility in the REIT market, we are invested for the long-term and we continue to realize the benefits of solid cash flows and distributions from these investments.
The Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter regular cash dividend of $0.36 per share to be paid January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022. As a mortgage investment corporation, we pay out all of our taxable income to shareholders through dividends. At this time, we do not expect to have taxable income per share greater than our regular cash dividends per share.
Business Activities
During the third quarter, we continued to focus on our core business, including our mortgage and loan portfolios and related funding costs, while closely monitoring market conditions, credit quality and other factors that could impact our business. In a rising interest rate environment, our business has various levers and qualities that are positive for managing net mortgage interest including the one year term of our uninsured residential mortgages, the primarily floating rates on our construction portfolio and realigning the duration of our term deposit funding. We are strategically focused on our business for the long term and will adjust according to markets and opportunities. Our investment in marketable and non-marketable securities historically provides investment income at higher yields than our corporate mortgage portfolio providing a good blend of risk and rewards as we deploy our capital. Many of our non-marketable securities will take time to yield as the underlying investments are developed and mature. We will continue to look for diversification and expansion of our funding sources this year and next, in order to grow assets within our risk appetite and regulatory capital requirements. Our capital growth thus far this year was due to our first quarter stock dividend, dividend reinvestment program and at-the-market program, all with the help of expanded banking facilities. Further growth will be dependent on better equity market conditions or shareholder appetite. We do see opportunity to grow our core business. We have seen better spreads lately and we will take advantage of this shift in the market for our shareholders.
At September 30, 2022, our total corporate mortgage portfolio was $2.0 billion, a 9% increase since the beginning of the year, with growth in both the residential mortgage and residential construction and commercial businesses. Our corporate mortgage interest income increased 43% for the current quarter and 37% year to date compared to the same periods last year as rising rates positively impacted our floating rate and shorter duration mortgages along with growth in our portfolio.
In our construction and commercial portfolio, run through our MCAN Capital division, corporate mortgage interest income increased 50% for the current quarter and 44% year to date compared to the same periods last year. At September 30, 2022, this portfolio increased 13% to $879 million compared to $777 million at the beginning of the year. We continue to be selective and strategic with managing this portfolio in terms of product composition and geographic mix as it tends to provide higher yields. Strong partnerships provide a broad origination pool with
known borrowers with terms in line with our risk appetite. Our construction and commercial portfolio is comprised of assets in various stages of development and construction and is primarily secured by residential development properties with prime-based floating rates. Notwithstanding economic headwinds, over the mid to long-term, we expect this business to provide us with continued growth given the demand/supply imbalance in the residential market, continued high immigration and our focus on lending on affordable housing developments near transit corridors in key markets.
Residential mortgages, originated by our MCAN Home division, totalled $1.1 billion and comprised 55% of our corporate mortgage portfolio at quarter end which is down from the beginning of the year. We are focusing on realigning our portfolio in line with our risk appetite and look to operate at a lower ratio relative to our total corporate mortgages. We have remained dedicated to continuously improving our service for our borrowers and broker community, including expanding our product offerings with the launch of our insured adjustable rate residential mortgages at the beginning of the year. Unlike traditional insured variable rate mortgages, payments on our insured adjustable rate residential mortgages increase or adjust as interest rates rise with no changes to loan amortization. We also underwrite our insured adjustable rate mortgages for credit quality accordingly and our borrowers expect their payments under this new product to change as interest rates rise. We expect to continue to expand our product offering for our clients in the future. We are also focused on working with our strategic partners to sell our residential mortgage commitments in order to free up capital for higher-yielding products. The credit quality of the portfolio continues to be strong and we are currently not seeing any increases in distress from borrowers, but we remain vigilant in our underwriting and credit monitoring activities especially given the current interest rate headwinds and recessionary pressures. We continue to believe that home prices will not deteriorate to the point of significantly impacting our borrowers upon mortgage renewals, given the strong credit metrics on borrowers and their mortgaged properties, the continued lack of supply of affordable housing and the low unemployment rate.
In terms of our deposit funding channel through our MCAN Wealth division, we saw dislocation in that market in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine conflict in the first quarter. During that time, we experienced significant competition for term deposit funding, and with the backdrop of a rising interest rate environment, that temporary dislocation in the market caused rates to increase above our expectations. More recently, we saw extremely high appetite for GICs as investors flocked to safe havens. We continue to benefit from the longer duration of our term deposit funding relative to our corporate mortgage portfolio and we will continue to actively monitor our duration given the rising interest rate environment. We also continue to make strides in improving our processes and
expanding our funding channels, including digital strategies.
While volatility in the REIT market as a result of economic uncertainties, war, inflation and rising interest rates has caused significant unrealized mark-to-market losses in our marketable securities portfolio, we continue to realize the benefits of solid cash flow and distributions derived from our marketable and non-marketable securities. We continue to invest in these areas of our business as they tend to provide stronger yields and returns. Over a longer period of time, we have done well with our marketable securities investments. Year to date, we have invested $7 million in additional REIT positions and $32 million in non-marketable securities. A further $86 million in remaining capital advances for non-marketable securities is expected to fund mainly over the next five years.
Our strategy of investing in, and lending to, targeted areas of the Canadian real estate market has proven to be solid over the long term in various cycles of the economy and real estate markets. Typically, any challenges in an area of our business are offset by positive performance in other parts of our business. Any negative impacts to our business thus far in 2022 are consistent with what is being experienced by others in the broader market. Increased competition in the residential mortgage lending space, a rising interest rate environment and inflation will continue to impact the country and our business through the remainder of this year and into next year. Notwithstanding these headwinds, we believe there are opportunities to grow our business, without bearing higher risk. We believe that the housing market should remain strong, given the housing supply imbalance in our major markets, low levels of unemployment and continued strong immigration levels. Further significant growth, however, will be predicated on availability of capital and therefore improved or stabilizing equity market conditions and/or investor appetite. We do plan to continue with our cautious approach to reflect the market uncertainty that exists, including moderating our strategy around originations if needed, conservative underwriting and revising rates to protect net mortgage interest. Over time, we expect all markets to find a new state of normal operations.
