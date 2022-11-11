MCAN Mortgage : 2022 Third Quarter Report

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Our results of operations from our core business in the third quarter are in line with our expectations notwithstanding the current rising interest rate environment, housing market challenges and inflation, all causing

new uncertainty in the Canadian economy.

For the third quarter of 2022, net income was $11.7 million ($0.37 earnings per share), a decrease from net income of $13.0 million ($0.47 earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2021. Year to date, MCAN reported net income of $31.3 million ($1.01 earnings per share), a decrease from net income of $48.3 million ($1.84 earnings per share) for the same period in 2021. Third quarter 2022 return on average shareholders' equity1 was 10.52% compared to 13.22% in the prior year. Year to date return on average shareholders' equity1 was 9.47% compared to 17.40% in the prior year. Our net corporate mortgage spread income1 increased by $3.8 million from Q3 2021 and $11.2 million from year to date 2021. We are pleased with our performance and it affirms our strategy going into these economic headwinds of working on controllable factors to protect net mortgage interest.

We reported lower total net income mainly as a result of unrealized fair value losses on our REIT portfolio. Unrealized fair value losses on our REIT portfolio were $5.0 million for the current quarter ($0.16 loss per share) and $12.0 million for year to date 2022 ($0.39 loss per share) compared to unrealized fair value gains of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 ($0.04 earnings per share) and $11.4 million for year to date 2021 ($0.43 earnings per share) due to the current market environment. Excluding the unrealized fair value gains and losses on our REIT portfolio, current net income would have been higher for the quarter and year to date compared to prior year due to growth in our core business. While we expect continued volatility in the REIT market, we are invested for the long-term and we continue to realize the benefits of solid cash flows and distributions from these investments.

The Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter regular cash dividend of $0.36 per share to be paid January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022. As a mortgage investment corporation, we pay out all of our taxable income to shareholders through dividends. At this time, we do not expect to have taxable income per share greater than our regular cash dividends per share.

Business Activities

During the third quarter, we continued to focus on our core business, including our mortgage and loan portfolios and related funding costs, while closely monitoring market conditions, credit quality and other factors that could impact our business. In a rising interest rate environment, our business has various levers and qualities that are positive for managing net mortgage interest including the one year term of our uninsured residential mortgages, the primarily floating rates on our construction portfolio and realigning the duration of our term deposit funding. We are strategically focused on our business for the long term and will adjust according to markets and opportunities. Our investment in marketable and non-marketable securities historically provides investment income at higher yields than our corporate mortgage portfolio providing a good blend of risk and rewards as we deploy our capital. Many of our non-marketable securities will take time to yield as the underlying investments are developed and mature. We will continue to look for diversification and expansion of our funding sources this year and next, in order to grow assets within our risk appetite and regulatory capital requirements. Our capital growth thus far this year was due to our first quarter stock dividend, dividend reinvestment program and at-the-market program, all with the help of expanded banking facilities. Further growth will be dependent on better equity market conditions or shareholder appetite. We do see opportunity to grow our core business. We have seen better spreads lately and we will take advantage of this shift in the market for our shareholders.

At September 30, 2022, our total corporate mortgage portfolio was $2.0 billion, a 9% increase since the beginning of the year, with growth in both the residential mortgage and residential construction and commercial businesses. Our corporate mortgage interest income increased 43% for the current quarter and 37% year to date compared to the same periods last year as rising rates positively impacted our floating rate and shorter duration mortgages along with growth in our portfolio.

In our construction and commercial portfolio, run through our MCAN Capital division, corporate mortgage interest income increased 50% for the current quarter and 44% year to date compared to the same periods last year. At September 30, 2022, this portfolio increased 13% to $879 million compared to $777 million at the beginning of the year. We continue to be selective and strategic with managing this portfolio in terms of product composition and geographic mix as it tends to provide higher yields. Strong partnerships provide a broad origination pool with