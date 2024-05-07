MCAN Mortgage Corporation is a Canada-based loan company and mortgage investment corporation. Its objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. Its lines of business include three divisions: MCAN Home, MCAN Capital and MCAN Wealth. MCAN Home is its residential mortgage lender that partners with accredited mortgage professionals to offer both insured and uninsured mortgage solutions across Canada. MCAN Capital focuses on financing and investment opportunities in the construction and commercial loan markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and private investment funds focused on lending to and developing Canadian communities. MCAN Wealth offers investors Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) insured investment solutions.

Sector Consumer Lending