Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MCAP Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCAP   US5626942081

MCAP INC.

(MCAP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:12 2022-05-27 pm EDT
10.13 USD   +1.30%
02:46pMCAP : Attorney Letter Q2 2022 - MCAP Inc.
PU
02:36pMCAP : Quarterly Report - MCAP Q2 2022
PU
07/13MCAP Inc. Appoints Peter Baksh to Board of Directors
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCAP : Quarterly Report - MCAP Q2 2022

08/05/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

MCAP Inc.

390 N. Orange Avenue,28th Floor

Orlando, FL 32801

  1. 205-1860
    www.mcaptech.com
    info@mcaptech.com
    SIC Code:7371

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938.

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No: X

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No: X

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No: X

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 24

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Current Name of Issuer: MCAP Inc.("MCAP")

Name Used by Predecessor Entity: MetaCap Inc.

Date of Name Change: February 18, 2022

Name(s) Used by Predecessor Entity: (i) Mango Capital Inc. until October 4, 2021; (ii) MangoSoft, Inc. until January 25, 2011 (iii) First American Clock Co. ("First American") incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on May 17, 1995.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive):

Incorporated and registered in the State of Nevada - Current Standing Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On November 10, 2021, the Company implemented a reverse split, issuing one share of MCAP stock for every 200 shares of MetaCap Inc. stock. No fractional shares were issued. If the reverse stock split calculation resulted in the issuance of fractional share to a shareholder, the issuance for such shareholder was rounded up to the next whole share. Shares held in "street name" through a broker, bank or other nominee were treated identically as shares held by registered holders.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 390 N. Orange Avenue, 28th Floor, Orlando, FL 32801

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: 390 N. Orange Avenue, 28th Floor, Orlando, FL 32801

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: x

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No: X

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

Not Applicable.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 24

  1. Security Information

Trading symbol: MCAP

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock of MCAP Inc.

CUSIP:

562694208

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

250,000,000

as of date: June 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

23,239,938

as of date: June 30, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

4,753,200

as of date: June 30, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

588

as of date: June 30, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None.

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Computershare Investor Services

Phone:

(201) 680-4236

Email:

Marleen.Grandeson-Mills@computershare.com

Address:

480 Washington Boulevard, 26th Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07310

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X

No:

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 24

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most

Recent Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date

Common:

Dec 31, 2020

124,192,957

Preferred: N/A

Were the

shares

Reason for

issued at

Individual/ Entity

share

Transaction type

Value of

a

issuance (e.g.

Shares were issued

Restricted

(e.g., new

shares

discount

for cash or

Number of

to (entities must

or

Exemption or

Date of

issuance,

Class of

issued

to market

debt

Shares Issued

have individual

Unrestricted

Registration

Transaction

cancellation,

Securities

($/per

price at

conversion)

(or cancelled)

with voting /

as of this

Type.

shares returned

share) at

the time

-OR-

investment control

filing.

to treasury)

Issuance

of

Nature of

disclosed).

issuance

Services

?

Provided

(Yes/No)

MSH

Residential

7/12/2020

New Issuance

1,800,000

Common

$0.01

No

Investments

Restricted

Exempt

Land

[Note 1]

Desert

7/12/2020

New Issuance

1,200,000

Common

$0.01

No

Mountain Land

Residential

Restricted

Exempt

Holdings, LLC

Land

[Note 2]

Mir Hyder Ali

7/12/20

New Issuance

300,000

Common

$0.01

No

and Afshan

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Khan

7/12/20

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$0.01

No

Charles K.

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Montecino

3/31/21

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$0.01

No

Charles K.

Accounting

Restricted

Exempt

Montecino

3/31/21

New Issuance

200,000

Common

$0.01

No

Lex Latkovski

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

3/31/21

New Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.01

No

Marissa

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Josephick

3/31/21

New Issuance

50,000

Common

$0.01

No

James

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Josephick

3/31/21

New Issuance

50,000

Common

$0.01

No

Benjamin

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Josephick

3/31/21

New Issuance

50,000

Common

$0.01

No

Beckham

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Josephick

3/31/21

New Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.01

No

Peter J. Bradian

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

3/31/21

New Issuance

200,000

Common

$0.01

No

Gianna

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

McMaster

3/31/21

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$0.01

No

Marcella Brean

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 24

3/31/21

New Issuance

50,000

Common

$0.01

No

Megan

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Ragonese

3/31/21

New Issuance

350,000

Common

$0.01

No

John Jacobs

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

3/31/21

New Issuance

250,000

Common

$0.01

No

Brooke Pagano

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

3/31/21

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$0.01

No

Charles K.

Accounting

Restricted

Exempt

Montecino

5/6/2021

Cancellation

-1,000,000

Common

$0.01

No

Peter J. Bradian

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

5/6/2021

New Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.01

No

Gianna

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

McMaster

5/6/2021

New Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.01

No

Megan

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Ragonese

5/6/2021

New Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.01

No

Brooke Pagano

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

1,000,000

Common

$0.01

No

Peter J. Bradian

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

25,000

Common

$0.01

No

Gianna

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

McMaster

8/6/2021

New Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.01

No

Megan

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Ragonese

8/6/2021

New Issuance

25,000

Common

$0.01

No

Brooke Pagano

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

80,000

Common

$0.01

No

Diane Bowers

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Kimberly Yerkey

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Roger Yerkey

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Justin Wilcox

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Daniel Wilcox

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Brittany Bowers

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Thomas

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Bowers, Jr.

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Kelsey

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Thompson

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Willow Elise

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Bowers

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Eric Crumb

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Jennifer Crumb

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Celeste Crumb

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Noah Crumb

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

10,000

Common

$0.01

No

Lilah Crumb

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

200,000

Common

$0.01

No

Marcella Brean

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

150,000

Common

$0.01

No

Sarah Boldin

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

150,000

Common

$0.01

No

Daniel H. Brean

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

8/6/2021

New Issuance

25,000

Common

$0.01

No

Shaye Marie

Consulting

Restricted

Exempt

Atwood

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mango Capital Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:35:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MCAP INC.
02:46pMCAP : Attorney Letter Q2 2022 - MCAP Inc.
PU
02:36pMCAP : Quarterly Report - MCAP Q2 2022
PU
07/13MCAP Inc. Appoints Peter Baksh to Board of Directors
PR
07/13MCAP Inc. Appoints Peter Baksh as an Independent Director and Member of the Audit Commi..
CI
05/04MCAP Inc. Expands ETF Division and Announces Senior Hire
PR
02/14METACAP : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information - Attorney Letter with regar..
PU
02/14METACAP : Annual Report - Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/10MetaCap Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
02/03MetaCap Inc. Announces New Board Members
PR
02/03MetaCap Inc. Announces New Board Members
CI
More news
Chart MCAP INC.
Duration : Period :
MCAP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
David Menn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William C. Dennis President & Director
Gregory V. Mullen Chief Financial Officer
Leonard W. Patti Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Rassul Baksh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCAP INC.0.00%235
INTUIT INC.-27.51%131 533
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-11.53%58 709
ADYEN N.V.-21.87%57 219
WORLDLINE-12.26%12 366
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-38.74%9 555