MCAP : Quarterly Report - MCAP Q2 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
MCAP Inc.
390 N. Orange Avenue,28thFloor
Orlando, FL 32801
205-1860
www.mcaptech.com
info@mcaptech.com
SIC Code:7371
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938.
As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938.
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: X
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: X
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: X
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Current Name of Issuer: MCAP Inc.("MCAP")
Name Used by Predecessor Entity: MetaCap Inc.
Date of Name Change: February 18, 2022
Name(s) Used by Predecessor Entity: (i) Mango Capital Inc. until October 4, 2021; (ii) MangoSoft, Inc. until January 25, 2011 (iii) First American Clock Co. ("First American") incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on May 17, 1995.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive):
Incorporated and registered in the State of Nevada - Current Standing Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None.
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
On November 10, 2021, the Company implemented a reverse split, issuing one share of MCAP stock for every 200 shares of MetaCap Inc. stock. No fractional shares were issued. If the reverse stock split calculation resulted in the issuance of fractional share to a shareholder, the issuance for such shareholder was rounded up to the next whole share. Shares held in "street name" through a broker, bank or other nominee were treated identically as shares held by registered holders.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 390 N. Orange Avenue, 28thFloor, Orlando, FL 32801
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: 390 N. Orange Avenue, 28thFloor, Orlando, FL 32801
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: x
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: X
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
Not Applicable.
Security Information
Trading symbol: MCAP
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock of MCAP Inc.
CUSIP:
562694208
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
250,000,000
as of date: June 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
23,239,938
as of date: June 30, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
4,753,200
as of date: June 30, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
588
as of date: June 30, 2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None.
Transfer Agent
Name:
Computershare Investor Services
Phone:
(201) 680-4236
Email:
Marleen.Grandeson-Mills@computershare.com
Address:
480 Washington Boulevard, 26th Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07310
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X
No: ☐
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most
Recent Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date
Common:
Dec 31, 2020
124,192,957
Preferred: N/A
MSH
Residential
7/12/2020
New Issuance
1,800,000
Common
$0.01
No
Investments
Restricted
Exempt
Land
[Note 1]
Desert
7/12/2020
New Issuance
1,200,000
Common
$0.01
No
Mountain Land
Residential
Restricted
Exempt
Holdings, LLC
Land
[Note 2]
Mir Hyder Ali
7/12/20
New Issuance
300,000
Common
$0.01
No
and Afshan
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Khan
7/12/20
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.01
No
Charles K.
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Montecino
3/31/21
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.01
No
Charles K.
Accounting
Restricted
Exempt
Montecino
3/31/21
New Issuance
200,000
Common
$0.01
No
Lex Latkovski
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
3/31/21
New Issuance
100,000
Common
$0.01
No
Marissa
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Josephick
3/31/21
New Issuance
50,000
Common
$0.01
No
James
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Josephick
3/31/21
New Issuance
50,000
Common
$0.01
No
Benjamin
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Josephick
3/31/21
New Issuance
50,000
Common
$0.01
No
Beckham
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Josephick
3/31/21
New Issuance
100,000
Common
$0.01
No
Peter J. Bradian
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
3/31/21
New Issuance
200,000
Common
$0.01
No
Gianna
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
McMaster
3/31/21
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.01
No
Marcella Brean
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
3/31/21
New Issuance
50,000
Common
$0.01
No
Megan
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Ragonese
3/31/21
New Issuance
350,000
Common
$0.01
No
John Jacobs
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
3/31/21
New Issuance
250,000
Common
$0.01
No
Brooke Pagano
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
3/31/21
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.01
No
Charles K.
Accounting
Restricted
Exempt
Montecino
5/6/2021
Cancellation
-1,000,000
Common
$0.01
No
Peter J. Bradian
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
5/6/2021
New Issuance
100,000
Common
$0.01
No
Gianna
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
McMaster
5/6/2021
New Issuance
100,000
Common
$0.01
No
Megan
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Ragonese
5/6/2021
New Issuance
100,000
Common
$0.01
No
Brooke Pagano
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
1,000,000
Common
$0.01
No
Peter J. Bradian
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
25,000
Common
$0.01
No
Gianna
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
McMaster
8/6/2021
New Issuance
100,000
Common
$0.01
No
Megan
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Ragonese
8/6/2021
New Issuance
25,000
Common
$0.01
No
Brooke Pagano
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
80,000
Common
$0.01
No
Diane Bowers
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Kimberly Yerkey
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Roger Yerkey
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Justin Wilcox
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Daniel Wilcox
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Brittany Bowers
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Thomas
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Bowers, Jr.
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Kelsey
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Thompson
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Willow Elise
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Bowers
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Eric Crumb
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Jennifer Crumb
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Celeste Crumb
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Noah Crumb
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
10,000
Common
$0.01
No
Lilah Crumb
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
200,000
Common
$0.01
No
Marcella Brean
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
150,000
Common
$0.01
No
Sarah Boldin
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
150,000
Common
$0.01
No
Daniel H. Brean
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
8/6/2021
New Issuance
25,000
Common
$0.01
No
Shaye Marie
Consulting
Restricted
Exempt
Atwood
