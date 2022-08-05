MCAP : Quarterly Report - MCAP Q2 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines MCAP Inc. 390 N. Orange Avenue,28th Floor Orlando, FL 32801 205-1860

www.mcaptech.com

info@mcaptech.com

SIC Code:7371 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938. As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938. As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,239,938. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: X Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: X Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: X 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 24

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Current Name of Issuer: MCAP Inc.("MCAP") Name Used by Predecessor Entity: MetaCap Inc. Date of Name Change: February 18, 2022 Name(s) Used by Predecessor Entity: (i) Mango Capital Inc. until October 4, 2021; (ii) MangoSoft, Inc. until January 25, 2011 (iii) First American Clock Co. ("First American") incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on May 17, 1995. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive): Incorporated and registered in the State of Nevada - Current Standing Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None. List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: On November 10, 2021, the Company implemented a reverse split, issuing one share of MCAP stock for every 200 shares of MetaCap Inc. stock. No fractional shares were issued. If the reverse stock split calculation resulted in the issuance of fractional share to a shareholder, the issuance for such shareholder was rounded up to the next whole share. Shares held in "street name" through a broker, bank or other nominee were treated identically as shares held by registered holders. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 390 N. Orange Avenue, 28th Floor, Orlando, FL 32801 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: 390 N. Orange Avenue, 28th Floor, Orlando, FL 32801 Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: x Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: X If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Not Applicable.

Security Information Trading symbol: MCAP Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock of MCAP Inc. CUSIP: 562694208 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 250,000,000 as of date: June 30, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 23,239,938 as of date: June 30, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 4,753,200 as of date: June 30, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 588 as of date: June 30, 2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None. Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Computershare Investor Services Phone: (201) 680-4236 Email: Marleen.Grandeson-Mills@computershare.com Address: 480 Washington Boulevard, 26th Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X No: ☐

Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date Common: Dec 31, 2020 124,192,957 Preferred: N/A Were the shares Reason for issued at Individual/ Entity share Transaction type Value of a issuance (e.g. Shares were issued Restricted (e.g., new shares discount for cash or Number of to (entities must or Exemption or Date of issuance, Class of issued to market debt Shares Issued have individual Unrestricted Registration Transaction cancellation, Securities ($/per price at conversion) (or cancelled) with voting / as of this Type. shares returned share) at the time -OR- investment control filing. to treasury) Issuance of Nature of disclosed). issuance Services ? Provided (Yes/No) MSH Residential 7/12/2020 New Issuance 1,800,000 Common $0.01 No Investments Restricted Exempt Land [Note 1] Desert 7/12/2020 New Issuance 1,200,000 Common $0.01 No Mountain Land Residential Restricted Exempt Holdings, LLC Land [Note 2] Mir Hyder Ali 7/12/20 New Issuance 300,000 Common $0.01 No and Afshan Consulting Restricted Exempt Khan 7/12/20 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.01 No Charles K. Consulting Restricted Exempt Montecino 3/31/21 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.01 No Charles K. Accounting Restricted Exempt Montecino 3/31/21 New Issuance 200,000 Common $0.01 No Lex Latkovski Consulting Restricted Exempt 3/31/21 New Issuance 100,000 Common $0.01 No Marissa Consulting Restricted Exempt Josephick 3/31/21 New Issuance 50,000 Common $0.01 No James Consulting Restricted Exempt Josephick 3/31/21 New Issuance 50,000 Common $0.01 No Benjamin Consulting Restricted Exempt Josephick 3/31/21 New Issuance 50,000 Common $0.01 No Beckham Consulting Restricted Exempt Josephick 3/31/21 New Issuance 100,000 Common $0.01 No Peter J. Bradian Consulting Restricted Exempt 3/31/21 New Issuance 200,000 Common $0.01 No Gianna Consulting Restricted Exempt McMaster 3/31/21 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.01 No Marcella Brean Consulting Restricted Exempt