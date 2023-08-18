18-AUG-2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Dear Sir,
Daily Dividend Distribution for 17-AUG-23
It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, the management company of ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND (ALHDDF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:
DAILY DISTRIBUTION:
A dividend of Re. .0481 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 17-AUG-23.
Yours faithfully
Sd/-
Altaf Ahmad Faisal
Company Secretary
This is a system generated document and does not require any signature.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 07:24:01 UTC.