30-JUL-2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

Daily Dividend Distribution for 29-JUL-23

It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, the management company of PAKISTAN CASH MANAGEMENT FUND (PCF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:

DAILY DISTRIBUTION:

A dividend of Re. .0281 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 29-JUL-23.

Yours faithfully

Sd/-

Altaf Ahmad Faisal

Company Secretary

