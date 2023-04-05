MCB Arif Habib Savings and Investments : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 04-APR-23

05-APR-2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

Daily Dividend Distribution for 04-APR-23

It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, the management company of ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:

DAILY DISTRIBUTION:

A dividend of Re. .0474 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 04-APR-23.

Yours faithfully

Sd/-

Altaf Ahmad Faisal

Company Secretary

This is a system generated document and does not require any signature.