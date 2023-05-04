Advanced search
    MCBAH   PK0082101012

MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS AND INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MCBAH)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-01
21.50 PKR    0.00%
05:33aMcb Arif Habib Savings And Investments : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 03-MAY-23
PU
05:33aMcb Arif Habib Savings And Investments : PAKISTAN CASH MANAGEMENT FUND (PCF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 03-MAY-23
PU
05/03Mcb Arif Habib Savings And Investments : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 02-MAY-23
PU
MCB Arif Habib Savings and Investments : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 03-MAY-23

05/04/2023 | 05:33am EDT
04-MAY-2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

Daily Dividend Distribution for 03-MAY-23

It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, the management company of ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:

DAILY DISTRIBUTION:

A dividend of Re. .0494 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 03-MAY-23.

Yours faithfully

Sd/-

Altaf Ahmad Faisal

Company Secretary

This is a system generated document and does not require any signature.

Disclaimer

MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 882 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
Net income 2022 173 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net cash 2022 516 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,05x
Yield 2022 13,8%
Capitalization 1 548 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 41,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haroun Rashid Chairman
Nasim Beg Vice Chairman
Muhammad Kashif A. Habib Non-Executive Director
