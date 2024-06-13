Size: 48 cm x 4 col

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 39 BRANCHES

OF MCB BANK LIMITED

Pursuant to the petition (C.O. 29338/2024) filed before honourable Lahore High Court (LHC), Lahore seeking approval of the Scheme of Compromises, Arrangements and Reconstruction ("Scheme") between MCB Bank Limited ("MCB") and its wholly owned subsidiary ("MCB Islamic") for, inter alia, the separation of the banking business along with assets, liabilities and operations of 39 branches of MCB and their merger with and into MCB Islamic, we wish to inform that the following 39 branches of MCB upon approval of the Scheme by the honourable LHC, will be converted into Islamic banking branches and the same will stand merged with MCB Islamic on the demerger Effective Date as per the Scheme.

List of MCB Bank Branches being converted to MCB Islamic Banking Branches

Sr.

Province

City/Town/

Branch Name

Branch Address

Village

1

Punjab

Bahawalpur

General Bus Stand

Mouza Bindra, Multan Road, Near General Bus

Bahawalpur

Stand, Bahawalpur

2

Punjab

Adda Chak

Niazi Chowk

Chak No. 42/10-R, Niazi Chowk, District Khanewal

No. 42/10-R

3

Punjab

Maroot

Ghalla Mandi

Plot No. 35, Ghalla Mandi Maroot, Tehsil Fort

Maroot

Abbas, District Bahawalnagar

4

Punjab

Burewala

Chungi No. 5

Mouza 439/E.B, Chungi No. 5, Burewala,

Burewala

District Vehari

Dunga Bunga

Mouza Dunga Bashunian, Main Bahawalnagar-

5

Punjab

Dunga Bunga

Haroonabad Road, Opposite Rural Health Centre,

Dunga Bunga, Tehsil & District Bahawalnagar

6

Punjab

Fazil Pur

Fazil Pur

Mohallah Pir Atta Muhammad, Near Faisal Hospital,

Indus Highway, Fazil Pur, Tehsil & District Rajanpur

7

Punjab

Rahim Yar

Thalli Chowk

Main Bypass Thalli Chowk, Tehsil & District

Khan

Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar Khan

8

Punjab

Waisa

Waisa

Zakir Market, Village Waisa, Tehsil Hazro,

District Attock

9

Punjab

Faisalabad

Regency

Shop No. 10, 11, 41 & 42, Ground Floor,

Arcade Branch

Regency Arcade, Faisalabad

10

Punjab

Lillah Town

Lillah Town

Khushab Road, Lillah Town, Tehsil Pind Dadan

Khan, District Jhelum

11

Punjab

Lahore

Manga Mandi,

Main Manga Mandi, Link Multan Road, Lahore

Lahore

12

Punjab

Jaranwala

Lahore Road

Chak No. 240 More GB, Lahore Road, Jaranwala,

Jaranwala

Tehsil Jaranwala, District Faisalabad

13

Punjab

Kahuta

Kahuta

Arshad Plaza, Rawalpindi Road, Near Kallar Chowk,

Kahuta, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi

14

Punjab

Harnoli

Harnoli

Mouza Harnoli, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali

15

Punjab

Jabbi Sharif

Jabbi Sharif

Village & PO Jabbi Sharif Tehsil & District

Khushab

16

Punjab

Chak No.140-P

Chak No.140-P

Chak No.140-P - PO Bunglow Manthar, District

Rahim Yar Khan

17

Punjab

Bhalwal

Bhalwal City

Chak No. 11/NB, Bhalwal City, Sargodha-Gujrat

Road, Tehsil Bhalwal, District Sargodha

Khayaban-e-Itte

Plot No. 7-C/III, Survey No. 26, Khayaban-e-Ittehad,

18

Sindh

Karachi

Phase-VII, Pakistan Defence Officers Housing

had Karachi

Authority, Karachi

19

Sindh

Lakha Road

Lakha Road

PO Lakha Road, Tehsil Mehrabpur, District

Naushahro Feroze

20

Sindh

Ubauro

Ubauro

Survey No. 772 & 714, Deh & Tapo Ubauro,

Taluka Ubauro, District Ghotki

Plot No. 12/23, Shop No. 4 & 5, Block-3, Karachi

21

Sindh

Karachi

Sharfabad Karachi

Memon Co-operative Housing Society,

Sharfabad, Alamgir Road, Karachi

22

Sindh

Karachi

Orangi Town Block

Plot No. LS-17, Sector 6-E, Orangi Township,

No. 6

Karachi

23

Sindh

Deh Barudari

Shaheed Fazil

Plot No. A-3, Deh Barudari, Main Bazar Bank Road,

Rahoo

Shaheed Fazil Rahoo, District Badin

24

Sindh

Mirpur Khas

Bank Road Branch

Ground Floor, City Survey No. 709, 710, Ward "A",

Mirpurkhas

Mohallah Khari Quarters, Mirpur Khas

Stadium Road

Shops No. 2 & 3, Ground Floor, Plot No. SC-45,

25

Sindh

Karachi

Chandni Chowk, KDA Scheme No. 7, Stadium

Branch

Road, Karachi

26

Sindh

Karachi

Gulbahar Karachi

Plot No. 346 & 346/1, Ghosia Colony,

Gulbahar, Karachi

27

Sindh

Jamshoro

Jamshoro

Survey No. 265, Deh Railo, Tappa Bada, Near

Bismillah Centre, Jamshoro

Karachi

Pakistan Steel

28

Sindh

(Pipri Pasmic)

Pakistan Steel Mills, Bin Qasim, Karachi

Karachi

29

Sindh

Ranipur

Ranipur

Shop No. 555-556, National Highway, Ranipur,

District Khairpur

30

Sindh

Lakhi Ghulam

Lakhi Ghulam Shah

Plot No. 443, Near National Highway, Lakhi

Shah

Ghulam Shah, District Shikarpur

Sindh

Nawabshah

Sanghar Road

Ground Floor Shop Nos. 1 & 2, Plot No. 20,

31

Survey No. 164/3, Deh-86, Nusrat Chaudhry

Nawabshah

Centre, Sanghar Road, Nawabshah

32

Sindh

Karachi

North Karachi

Plot No. AS-09,(ST-03), Sector 5-H, North

Karachi, Township, Karachi

33

Sindh

Karachi

Eid Gah Karachi

Eid Gah, Opp. Khaliq Dina Hall, M.A. Jinnah

Road, Karachi

Wadhu Wah Road

Plot No. 6, R.S. No. 141/1, Shop No. 1, 2 & 3,

Shafey Arcade, Momin Nagar Housing Scheme,

34

Sindh

Hyderabad

Qasimabad

Phase-II, Main Wadhu Wah Road, Qasimabad,

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

35

Sindh

Karachi

Dastagir Karachi

R-50,Block-15, Dastagir Society, Federal 'B'

Area, Karachi

36

Khyber-

Marghuz

Marghuz

Main Bazar, Garh Road, Marghuz, Mauza Marghuz

Pakhtunkhwa

Akakhel, Hadbast No. 23, Tehsil & District Swabi

37

Khyber-

Shergarh

Shergarh

Main Road, Shergarh, Bazar Shergarh, Tehsil Takht

Pakhtunkhwa

Bhai, District Mardan

Islamabad

Ghouri Town

Ground Floor, Bin Khurshid Plaza, Main

38

Capital

Islamabad

Commercial No. 14, Street No. 9-B, Ghouri

Islamabad

Territory

Town, Phase-V, Islamabad

39

Gilgit-

Hunza Ali Abad

Hunza

Ground Floor, New Jubilee Market, KKH

Baltistan

Road, Ali Abad, Hunza

This is to inform all customers that consequent to the conversion of the afore referred branches into Islamic banking branches, subject to approval of the Scheme by LHC, all of the accounts maintained at the mentioned branches will stand converted to equivalent Islamic banking accounts, however, if any customer is not desirous of his/her/its account being converted to Islamic banking account, then he/she/it is requested to kindly intimate the relevant branch in writing on or before August 09, 2024. In case the account is dormant, customer will need to activate the account before August 09, 2024, if the customer is desirous of transferring it to MCB Islamic, otherwise the account will be transferred to the nearest MCB Branch. Furthermore, accounts of all dissenting customers will be transferred to the nearest MCB Branch or closed at the discretion of the customer.

Kindly note that in the event such an objection is not received by August 09, 2024 for the afore stated conversion, the same shall be deemed as the customer's consent, barring non-Muslim customer accounts, and the account will be converted to an Islamic Banking account and transferred to MCB Islamic Bank Limited on the Effective Date. Any account belonging to non-Muslim customer will not be transferred to MCB Islamic without explicit consent, failing which it will be transferred to nearest MCB Branch.

The notice is also placed on MCB Bank's website www.mcb.com.pk. Customers may call our Contact Center No: 111-000-622 in case of any questions or if they need further information regarding the above matter.

Mr. Muhammad Almas

Mr. Ali Hussain Gilani

Advocate Supreme Court

Advocate High Court

410-Alfalah Building, Mall Road, Lahore

House No. 169, Block G-II, WAPDA Town, Lahore

0300-4166625

0334-2222010

almas.advocate@gmail.com

ali.gilani@axislaw.pk

Issued by Company Secretary, MCB Bank Limited in compliance to SBP Letter No. SBPHOK-BPRD-LID-MCB-642514 dated April 29, 2024.

Farid Ahmad

Company Secretary

MCB Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

