NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 39 BRANCHES

OF MCB BANK LIMITED

Pursuant to the petition (C.O. 29338/2024) filed before honourable Lahore High Court (LHC), Lahore seeking approval of the Scheme of Compromises, Arrangements and Reconstruction ("Scheme") between MCB Bank Limited ("MCB") and its wholly owned subsidiary ("MCB Islamic") for, inter alia, the separation of the banking business along with assets, liabilities and operations of 39 branches of MCB and their merger with and into MCB Islamic, we wish to inform that the following 39 branches of MCB upon approval of the Scheme by the honourable LHC, will be converted into Islamic banking branches and the same will stand merged with MCB Islamic on the demerger Effective Date as per the Scheme.

List of MCB Bank Branches being converted to MCB Islamic Banking Branches

Sr. Province City/Town/ Branch Name Branch Address Village 1 Punjab Bahawalpur General Bus Stand Mouza Bindra, Multan Road, Near General Bus Bahawalpur Stand, Bahawalpur 2 Punjab Adda Chak Niazi Chowk Chak No. 42/10-R, Niazi Chowk, District Khanewal No. 42/10-R 3 Punjab Maroot Ghalla Mandi Plot No. 35, Ghalla Mandi Maroot, Tehsil Fort Maroot Abbas, District Bahawalnagar 4 Punjab Burewala Chungi No. 5 Mouza 439/E.B, Chungi No. 5, Burewala, Burewala District Vehari Dunga Bunga Mouza Dunga Bashunian, Main Bahawalnagar- 5 Punjab Dunga Bunga Haroonabad Road, Opposite Rural Health Centre, Dunga Bunga, Tehsil & District Bahawalnagar 6 Punjab Fazil Pur Fazil Pur Mohallah Pir Atta Muhammad, Near Faisal Hospital, Indus Highway, Fazil Pur, Tehsil & District Rajanpur 7 Punjab Rahim Yar Thalli Chowk Main Bypass Thalli Chowk, Tehsil & District Khan Rahim Yar Khan Rahim Yar Khan 8 Punjab Waisa Waisa Zakir Market, Village Waisa, Tehsil Hazro, District Attock 9 Punjab Faisalabad Regency Shop No. 10, 11, 41 & 42, Ground Floor, Arcade Branch Regency Arcade, Faisalabad 10 Punjab Lillah Town Lillah Town Khushab Road, Lillah Town, Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, District Jhelum 11 Punjab Lahore Manga Mandi, Main Manga Mandi, Link Multan Road, Lahore Lahore 12 Punjab Jaranwala Lahore Road Chak No. 240 More GB, Lahore Road, Jaranwala, Jaranwala Tehsil Jaranwala, District Faisalabad 13 Punjab Kahuta Kahuta Arshad Plaza, Rawalpindi Road, Near Kallar Chowk, Kahuta, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi 14 Punjab Harnoli Harnoli Mouza Harnoli, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali 15 Punjab Jabbi Sharif Jabbi Sharif Village & PO Jabbi Sharif Tehsil & District Khushab 16 Punjab Chak No.140-P Chak No.140-P Chak No.140-P - PO Bunglow Manthar, District Rahim Yar Khan 17 Punjab Bhalwal Bhalwal City Chak No. 11/NB, Bhalwal City, Sargodha-Gujrat Road, Tehsil Bhalwal, District Sargodha Khayaban-e-Itte Plot No. 7-C/III, Survey No. 26, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, 18 Sindh Karachi Phase-VII, Pakistan Defence Officers Housing had Karachi Authority, Karachi 19 Sindh Lakha Road Lakha Road PO Lakha Road, Tehsil Mehrabpur, District Naushahro Feroze 20 Sindh Ubauro Ubauro Survey No. 772 & 714, Deh & Tapo Ubauro, Taluka Ubauro, District Ghotki Plot No. 12/23, Shop No. 4 & 5, Block-3, Karachi 21 Sindh Karachi Sharfabad Karachi Memon Co-operative Housing Society, Sharfabad, Alamgir Road, Karachi 22 Sindh Karachi Orangi Town Block Plot No. LS-17, Sector 6-E, Orangi Township, No. 6 Karachi 23 Sindh Deh Barudari Shaheed Fazil Plot No. A-3, Deh Barudari, Main Bazar Bank Road, Rahoo Shaheed Fazil Rahoo, District Badin 24 Sindh Mirpur Khas Bank Road Branch Ground Floor, City Survey No. 709, 710, Ward "A", Mirpurkhas Mohallah Khari Quarters, Mirpur Khas Stadium Road Shops No. 2 & 3, Ground Floor, Plot No. SC-45, 25 Sindh Karachi Chandni Chowk, KDA Scheme No. 7, Stadium Branch Road, Karachi 26 Sindh Karachi Gulbahar Karachi Plot No. 346 & 346/1, Ghosia Colony, Gulbahar, Karachi 27 Sindh Jamshoro Jamshoro Survey No. 265, Deh Railo, Tappa Bada, Near Bismillah Centre, Jamshoro Karachi Pakistan Steel 28 Sindh (Pipri Pasmic) Pakistan Steel Mills, Bin Qasim, Karachi Karachi 29 Sindh Ranipur Ranipur Shop No. 555-556, National Highway, Ranipur, District Khairpur 30 Sindh Lakhi Ghulam Lakhi Ghulam Shah Plot No. 443, Near National Highway, Lakhi Shah Ghulam Shah, District Shikarpur Sindh Nawabshah Sanghar Road Ground Floor Shop Nos. 1 & 2, Plot No. 20, 31 Survey No. 164/3, Deh-86, Nusrat Chaudhry Nawabshah Centre, Sanghar Road, Nawabshah 32 Sindh Karachi North Karachi Plot No. AS-09,(ST-03), Sector 5-H, North Karachi, Township, Karachi 33 Sindh Karachi Eid Gah Karachi Eid Gah, Opp. Khaliq Dina Hall, M.A. Jinnah Road, Karachi Wadhu Wah Road Plot No. 6, R.S. No. 141/1, Shop No. 1, 2 & 3, Shafey Arcade, Momin Nagar Housing Scheme, 34 Sindh Hyderabad Qasimabad Phase-II, Main Wadhu Wah Road, Qasimabad, Hyderabad Hyderabad 35 Sindh Karachi Dastagir Karachi R-50,Block-15, Dastagir Society, Federal 'B' Area, Karachi 36 Khyber- Marghuz Marghuz Main Bazar, Garh Road, Marghuz, Mauza Marghuz Pakhtunkhwa Akakhel, Hadbast No. 23, Tehsil & District Swabi 37 Khyber- Shergarh Shergarh Main Road, Shergarh, Bazar Shergarh, Tehsil Takht Pakhtunkhwa Bhai, District Mardan Islamabad Ghouri Town Ground Floor, Bin Khurshid Plaza, Main 38 Capital Islamabad Commercial No. 14, Street No. 9-B, Ghouri Islamabad Territory Town, Phase-V, Islamabad 39 Gilgit- Hunza Ali Abad Hunza Ground Floor, New Jubilee Market, KKH Baltistan Road, Ali Abad, Hunza

This is to inform all customers that consequent to the conversion of the afore referred branches into Islamic banking branches, subject to approval of the Scheme by LHC, all of the accounts maintained at the mentioned branches will stand converted to equivalent Islamic banking accounts, however, if any customer is not desirous of his/her/its account being converted to Islamic banking account, then he/she/it is requested to kindly intimate the relevant branch in writing on or before August 09, 2024. In case the account is dormant, customer will need to activate the account before August 09, 2024, if the customer is desirous of transferring it to MCB Islamic, otherwise the account will be transferred to the nearest MCB Branch. Furthermore, accounts of all dissenting customers will be transferred to the nearest MCB Branch or closed at the discretion of the customer.

Kindly note that in the event such an objection is not received by August 09, 2024 for the afore stated conversion, the same shall be deemed as the customer's consent, barring non-Muslim customer accounts, and the account will be converted to an Islamic Banking account and transferred to MCB Islamic Bank Limited on the Effective Date. Any account belonging to non-Muslim customer will not be transferred to MCB Islamic without explicit consent, failing which it will be transferred to nearest MCB Branch.

The notice is also placed on MCB Bank's website www.mcb.com.pk. Customers may call our Contact Center No: 111-000-622 in case of any questions or if they need further information regarding the above matter.

Mr. Muhammad Almas Mr. Ali Hussain Gilani Advocate Supreme Court Advocate High Court 410-Alfalah Building, Mall Road, Lahore House No. 169, Block G-II, WAPDA Town, Lahore 0300-4166625 0334-2222010 almas.advocate@gmail.com ali.gilani@axislaw.pk

Issued by Company Secretary, MCB Bank Limited in compliance to SBP Letter No. SBPHOK-BPRD-LID-MCB-642514 dated April 29, 2024.

Farid Ahmad

Company Secretary

MCB Bank Limited