NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 39 BRANCHES
OF MCB BANK LIMITED
Pursuant to the petition (C.O. 29338/2024) filed before honourable Lahore High Court (LHC), Lahore seeking approval of the Scheme of Compromises, Arrangements and Reconstruction ("Scheme") between MCB Bank Limited ("MCB") and its wholly owned subsidiary ("MCB Islamic") for, inter alia, the separation of the banking business along with assets, liabilities and operations of 39 branches of MCB and their merger with and into MCB Islamic, we wish to inform that the following 39 branches of MCB upon approval of the Scheme by the honourable LHC, will be converted into Islamic banking branches and the same will stand merged with MCB Islamic on the demerger Effective Date as per the Scheme.
List of MCB Bank Branches being converted to MCB Islamic Banking Branches
Sr.
Province
City/Town/
Branch Name
Branch Address
Village
1
Punjab
Bahawalpur
General Bus Stand
Mouza Bindra, Multan Road, Near General Bus
Bahawalpur
Stand, Bahawalpur
2
Punjab
Adda Chak
Niazi Chowk
Chak No. 42/10-R, Niazi Chowk, District Khanewal
No. 42/10-R
3
Punjab
Maroot
Ghalla Mandi
Plot No. 35, Ghalla Mandi Maroot, Tehsil Fort
Maroot
Abbas, District Bahawalnagar
4
Punjab
Burewala
Chungi No. 5
Mouza 439/E.B, Chungi No. 5, Burewala,
Burewala
District Vehari
Dunga Bunga
Mouza Dunga Bashunian, Main Bahawalnagar-
5
Punjab
Dunga Bunga
Haroonabad Road, Opposite Rural Health Centre,
Dunga Bunga, Tehsil & District Bahawalnagar
6
Punjab
Fazil Pur
Fazil Pur
Mohallah Pir Atta Muhammad, Near Faisal Hospital,
Indus Highway, Fazil Pur, Tehsil & District Rajanpur
7
Punjab
Rahim Yar
Thalli Chowk
Main Bypass Thalli Chowk, Tehsil & District
Khan
Rahim Yar Khan
Rahim Yar Khan
8
Punjab
Waisa
Waisa
Zakir Market, Village Waisa, Tehsil Hazro,
District Attock
9
Punjab
Faisalabad
Regency
Shop No. 10, 11, 41 & 42, Ground Floor,
Arcade Branch
Regency Arcade, Faisalabad
10
Punjab
Lillah Town
Lillah Town
Khushab Road, Lillah Town, Tehsil Pind Dadan
Khan, District Jhelum
11
Punjab
Lahore
Manga Mandi,
Main Manga Mandi, Link Multan Road, Lahore
Lahore
12
Punjab
Jaranwala
Lahore Road
Chak No. 240 More GB, Lahore Road, Jaranwala,
Jaranwala
Tehsil Jaranwala, District Faisalabad
13
Punjab
Kahuta
Kahuta
Arshad Plaza, Rawalpindi Road, Near Kallar Chowk,
Kahuta, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi
14
Punjab
Harnoli
Harnoli
Mouza Harnoli, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali
15
Punjab
Jabbi Sharif
Jabbi Sharif
Village & PO Jabbi Sharif Tehsil & District
Khushab
16
Punjab
Chak No.140-P
Chak No.140-P
Chak No.140-P - PO Bunglow Manthar, District
Rahim Yar Khan
17
Punjab
Bhalwal
Bhalwal City
Chak No. 11/NB, Bhalwal City, Sargodha-Gujrat
Road, Tehsil Bhalwal, District Sargodha
Khayaban-e-Itte
Plot No. 7-C/III, Survey No. 26, Khayaban-e-Ittehad,
18
Sindh
Karachi
Phase-VII, Pakistan Defence Officers Housing
had Karachi
Authority, Karachi
19
Sindh
Lakha Road
Lakha Road
PO Lakha Road, Tehsil Mehrabpur, District
Naushahro Feroze
20
Sindh
Ubauro
Ubauro
Survey No. 772 & 714, Deh & Tapo Ubauro,
Taluka Ubauro, District Ghotki
Plot No. 12/23, Shop No. 4 & 5, Block-3, Karachi
21
Sindh
Karachi
Sharfabad Karachi
Memon Co-operative Housing Society,
Sharfabad, Alamgir Road, Karachi
22
Sindh
Karachi
Orangi Town Block
Plot No. LS-17, Sector 6-E, Orangi Township,
No. 6
Karachi
23
Sindh
Deh Barudari
Shaheed Fazil
Plot No. A-3, Deh Barudari, Main Bazar Bank Road,
Rahoo
Shaheed Fazil Rahoo, District Badin
24
Sindh
Mirpur Khas
Bank Road Branch
Ground Floor, City Survey No. 709, 710, Ward "A",
Mirpurkhas
Mohallah Khari Quarters, Mirpur Khas
Stadium Road
Shops No. 2 & 3, Ground Floor, Plot No. SC-45,
25
Sindh
Karachi
Chandni Chowk, KDA Scheme No. 7, Stadium
Branch
Road, Karachi
26
Sindh
Karachi
Gulbahar Karachi
Plot No. 346 & 346/1, Ghosia Colony,
Gulbahar, Karachi
27
Sindh
Jamshoro
Jamshoro
Survey No. 265, Deh Railo, Tappa Bada, Near
Bismillah Centre, Jamshoro
Karachi
Pakistan Steel
28
Sindh
(Pipri Pasmic)
Pakistan Steel Mills, Bin Qasim, Karachi
Karachi
29
Sindh
Ranipur
Ranipur
Shop No. 555-556, National Highway, Ranipur,
District Khairpur
30
Sindh
Lakhi Ghulam
Lakhi Ghulam Shah
Plot No. 443, Near National Highway, Lakhi
Shah
Ghulam Shah, District Shikarpur
Sindh
Nawabshah
Sanghar Road
Ground Floor Shop Nos. 1 & 2, Plot No. 20,
31
Survey No. 164/3, Deh-86, Nusrat Chaudhry
Nawabshah
Centre, Sanghar Road, Nawabshah
32
Sindh
Karachi
North Karachi
Plot No. AS-09,(ST-03), Sector 5-H, North
Karachi, Township, Karachi
33
Sindh
Karachi
Eid Gah Karachi
Eid Gah, Opp. Khaliq Dina Hall, M.A. Jinnah
Road, Karachi
Wadhu Wah Road
Plot No. 6, R.S. No. 141/1, Shop No. 1, 2 & 3,
Shafey Arcade, Momin Nagar Housing Scheme,
34
Sindh
Hyderabad
Qasimabad
Phase-II, Main Wadhu Wah Road, Qasimabad,
Hyderabad
Hyderabad
35
Sindh
Karachi
Dastagir Karachi
R-50,Block-15, Dastagir Society, Federal 'B'
Area, Karachi
36
Khyber-
Marghuz
Marghuz
Main Bazar, Garh Road, Marghuz, Mauza Marghuz
Pakhtunkhwa
Akakhel, Hadbast No. 23, Tehsil & District Swabi
37
Khyber-
Shergarh
Shergarh
Main Road, Shergarh, Bazar Shergarh, Tehsil Takht
Pakhtunkhwa
Bhai, District Mardan
Islamabad
Ghouri Town
Ground Floor, Bin Khurshid Plaza, Main
38
Capital
Islamabad
Commercial No. 14, Street No. 9-B, Ghouri
Islamabad
Territory
Town, Phase-V, Islamabad
39
Gilgit-
Hunza Ali Abad
Hunza
Ground Floor, New Jubilee Market, KKH
Baltistan
Road, Ali Abad, Hunza
This is to inform all customers that consequent to the conversion of the afore referred branches into Islamic banking branches, subject to approval of the Scheme by LHC, all of the accounts maintained at the mentioned branches will stand converted to equivalent Islamic banking accounts, however, if any customer is not desirous of his/her/its account being converted to Islamic banking account, then he/she/it is requested to kindly intimate the relevant branch in writing on or before August 09, 2024. In case the account is dormant, customer will need to activate the account before August 09, 2024, if the customer is desirous of transferring it to MCB Islamic, otherwise the account will be transferred to the nearest MCB Branch. Furthermore, accounts of all dissenting customers will be transferred to the nearest MCB Branch or closed at the discretion of the customer.
Kindly note that in the event such an objection is not received by August 09, 2024 for the afore stated conversion, the same shall be deemed as the customer's consent, barring non-Muslim customer accounts, and the account will be converted to an Islamic Banking account and transferred to MCB Islamic Bank Limited on the Effective Date. Any account belonging to non-Muslim customer will not be transferred to MCB Islamic without explicit consent, failing which it will be transferred to nearest MCB Branch.
The notice is also placed on MCB Bank's website www.mcb.com.pk. Customers may call our Contact Center No: 111-000-622 in case of any questions or if they need further information regarding the above matter.
Mr. Muhammad Almas
Mr. Ali Hussain Gilani
Advocate Supreme Court
Advocate High Court
410-Alfalah Building, Mall Road, Lahore
House No. 169, Block G-II, WAPDA Town, Lahore
0300-4166625
0334-2222010
almas.advocate@gmail.com
ali.gilani@axislaw.pk
Issued by Company Secretary, MCB Bank Limited in compliance to SBP Letter No. SBPHOK-BPRD-LID-MCB-642514 dated April 29, 2024.
Farid Ahmad
Company Secretary
MCB Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
