The Bank continues to manage an eﬃcient operating expense base and monitor costs prudently. Amidst a persistently high inﬂationary environment, rapidly escalating commodity prices and continued investments in human resources and technological upgradation, the operating expenses of the Bank were reported at Rs. 13.9

Improving customer and interbank ﬂows, diversiﬁcation of revenue streams through continuous enrichment of service suite, investments towards digital transformation and an unrelenting focus on upholding high standards of service delivery supplemented a broad-based growth in income from fee commission; with trade and guarantee related business income growing by 100%, cards related income by 48%, branch banking customer fees by 17% and income from home remittance by 55%.

Non-markup income increased to Rs. 9.1 billion (+54%) against Rs. 5.9 billion in the corresponding period last year with major contributions coming in from fee commission income of Rs. 6.1 billion (+46%), income from dealing in foreign currency of Rs. 1.9 billion (+97%) and dividend income of Rs. 1.0 billion (+55%).

On the back of strong volumetric growth in average current deposits (+13% on a YoY basis) and timely repositioning within the asset book, net interest income for 1Q'24 increased by 27% over corresponding period last year.

Through focused eﬀorts of the Bank's management in maintaining no-cost deposits base and optimizing its earning assets mix, MCB's Proﬁt Before Tax (PBT) for the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 increased to Rs 32.5 billion with an impressive growth of 41%. Proﬁt After Tax (PAT) posted a growth of 27% to reach Rs. 16.6 billion; translating into Earning Per Share (EPS) of Rs. 13.97 compared to an EPS of Rs. 11.02 reported in the corresponding period last year.

On a standalone basis, the proﬁt before and after taxation for the period ended March 31, 2024 together with appropriations is as under:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present the ﬁnancial statements of MCB Bank Limited (MCB) for the three months period ended March31, 2024.

billion (+18%). The cost to income ratio of the Bank improved to 29.50% from 32.77% reported in the corresponding period last year.

Navigating a challenging operating and macroeconomic environment, the Bank has been addressing asset quality issues by maintaining discipline in management of its risk return decisions. Diversiﬁcation of the loan book across customer segments and a robust credit underwriting framework that encompasses structured assessment models, eﬀective pre-disbursement evaluation tools and an array of post disbursement monitoring systems has enabled MCB to eﬀectively manage its credit risk; the Non-performing loan (NPLs) base of the Bank was reported at Rs. 55.4 billion as at March 31, 2024. The coverage and infection ratios of the Bank were reported at 92.67% and 8.56% respectively.

On the ﬁnancial position side, the total asset base of the Bank was reported at Rs. 2.41 trillion with nominal decrease of 1% over Dec 2023. Analysis of the assets mix highlights that net investments and gross advances have increased by Rs. 39 billion (+3%) and Rs. 25 billion (+4%) over December 31, 2023 respectively whereas Lending to Financial Institutions decreased by Rs. 46 billion (-48%).

The Bank's total deposits crossed Rs. 1.85 trillion while the domestic market share improved to 6.05% compared to 5.92% as at December 31, 2023. The domestic cost of deposits was contained at 10.70% as compared to 7.15% in the corresponding period of last year despite the signiﬁcant increase in average policy rate during the period.

Return on Assets and Return on Equity improved to 2.74% and 31.54% respectively, whereas the book value per share was reported at Rs. 180.02.

During the period under review, MCB attracted home remittance inﬂows of USD 892 million (+13%) to consolidate its position as an active participant in SBP's cause for improving ﬂow of remittances into the country through banking channels.

While complying with the regulatory capital requirements, the Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) is 19.62% against the requirement of 11.5% (including capital conservation buﬀer of 1.50% as reduced under the BPRD Circular Letter No. 12 of 2020). Quality of the capital is evident from Bank's Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) to total risk weighted assets ratio which comes to 16.50% against the requirement of 6%. Bank's capitalization also resulted in a Leverage Ratio of 6.5% which is well above the regulatory limit of 3.0%. The Bank reported Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 263.47% and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) of 160.47% against requirement of 100%.

The Board of Directors has declared ﬁrst interim cash dividend of Rs. 9.0 per share i.e. 90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Ratings

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency re-aﬃrmed credit ratings of MCB at "AAA / A1+" for long term and short term respectively, through its notiﬁcation dated June 23, 2023.

Economy Review

In Pakistan, the economy has shown signs of improvement, with the successful completion of the IMF's Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program and the implementation of ongoing policy and reform eﬀorts. However, sustaining this recovery will require continued ﬁscal consolidation, a prudent policy stance, timely and adequate ﬁnancial inﬂows to meet gross ﬁnancing needs, and stability in the external sector.

Headline inﬂation is on a downward trajectory, decreasing to 23.1% in February 2024 from 31.5% in February 2023. Despite this, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) opted to maintain the policy rate at 22% on March 18, 2024, citing risks to inﬂation outlook amidst elevated inﬂation expectations. The SBP had previously raised the average inﬂation forecast to 23%-25% in the ﬁscal year ending June 2024, up from the earlier estimate of 20%-22%.

On the ﬁscal front, the primary surplus increased to Rs 1,939 billion during Jul-Jan FY2024 from Rs 945 billion in the previous year. However, the ﬁscal deﬁcit expanded to 2.6% of GDP during Jul-Jan FY2024, compared to 2.3% recorded last year.