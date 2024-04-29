MCB House,
Directors' Review - March 2024
On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present the ﬁnancial statements of MCB Bank Limited (MCB) for the three months period ended March31, 2024.
Performance Review
On a standalone basis, the proﬁt before and after taxation for the period ended March 31, 2024 together with appropriations is as under:
Rs. in Million
Proﬁt Before Taxation
32,542
Taxation
15,987
Proﬁt After Taxation
16,555
Un-appropriated Proﬁt Brought Forward
96,040
Impact of adoption of IFRS 9
554
Surplus realized on disposal of investments in equity instruments
through FVOCI - net of tax
38
Transfer in respect of incremental depreciation from surplus on
revaluation of ﬁxed assets to un-appropriated proﬁt - net of tax
38
96,670
Proﬁt Available for Appropriation
113,225
Appropriations:
Statutory Reserve
(1,656)
Final Cash Dividend at Rs. 9.0 per share - December 2023
(10,666)
Total Appropriations
(12,322)
Un-appropriated Proﬁt Carried Forward
100,903
Through focused eﬀorts of the Bank's management in maintaining no-cost deposits base and optimizing its earning assets mix, MCB's Proﬁt Before Tax (PBT) for the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 increased to Rs 32.5 billion with an impressive growth of 41%. Proﬁt After Tax (PAT) posted a growth of 27% to reach Rs. 16.6 billion; translating into Earning Per Share (EPS) of Rs. 13.97 compared to an EPS of Rs. 11.02 reported in the corresponding period last year.
On the back of strong volumetric growth in average current deposits (+13% on a YoY basis) and timely repositioning within the asset book, net interest income for 1Q'24 increased by 27% over corresponding period last year.
Non-markup income increased to Rs. 9.1 billion (+54%) against Rs. 5.9 billion in the corresponding period last year with major contributions coming in from fee commission income of Rs. 6.1 billion (+46%), income from dealing in foreign currency of Rs. 1.9 billion (+97%) and dividend income of Rs. 1.0 billion (+55%).
Improving customer and interbank ﬂows, diversiﬁcation of revenue streams through continuous enrichment of service suite, investments towards digital transformation and an unrelenting focus on upholding high standards of service delivery supplemented a broad-based growth in income from fee commission; with trade and guarantee related business income growing by 100%, cards related income by 48%, branch banking customer fees by 17% and income from home remittance by 55%.
The Bank continues to manage an eﬃcient operating expense base and monitor costs prudently. Amidst a persistently high inﬂationary environment, rapidly escalating commodity prices and continued investments in human resources and technological upgradation, the operating expenses of the Bank were reported at Rs. 13.9
billion (+18%). The cost to income ratio of the Bank improved to 29.50% from 32.77% reported in the corresponding period last year.
Navigating a challenging operating and macroeconomic environment, the Bank has been addressing asset quality issues by maintaining discipline in management of its risk return decisions. Diversiﬁcation of the loan book across customer segments and a robust credit underwriting framework that encompasses structured assessment models, eﬀective pre-disbursement evaluation tools and an array of post disbursement monitoring systems has enabled MCB to eﬀectively manage its credit risk; the Non-performing loan (NPLs) base of the Bank was reported at Rs. 55.4 billion as at March 31, 2024. The coverage and infection ratios of the Bank were reported at 92.67% and 8.56% respectively.
On the ﬁnancial position side, the total asset base of the Bank was reported at Rs. 2.41 trillion with nominal decrease of 1% over Dec 2023. Analysis of the assets mix highlights that net investments and gross advances have increased by Rs. 39 billion (+3%) and Rs. 25 billion (+4%) over December 31, 2023 respectively whereas Lending to Financial Institutions decreased by Rs. 46 billion (-48%).
The Bank's total deposits crossed Rs. 1.85 trillion while the domestic market share improved to 6.05% compared to 5.92% as at December 31, 2023. The domestic cost of deposits was contained at 10.70% as compared to 7.15% in the corresponding period of last year despite the signiﬁcant increase in average policy rate during the period.
Return on Assets and Return on Equity improved to 2.74% and 31.54% respectively, whereas the book value per share was reported at Rs. 180.02.
During the period under review, MCB attracted home remittance inﬂows of USD 892 million (+13%) to consolidate its position as an active participant in SBP's cause for improving ﬂow of remittances into the country through banking channels.
While complying with the regulatory capital requirements, the Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) is 19.62% against the requirement of 11.5% (including capital conservation buﬀer of 1.50% as reduced under the BPRD Circular Letter No. 12 of 2020). Quality of the capital is evident from Bank's Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) to total risk weighted assets ratio which comes to 16.50% against the requirement of 6%. Bank's capitalization also resulted in a Leverage Ratio of 6.5% which is well above the regulatory limit of 3.0%. The Bank reported Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 263.47% and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) of 160.47% against requirement of 100%.
The Board of Directors has declared ﬁrst interim cash dividend of Rs. 9.0 per share i.e. 90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Ratings
Pakistan Credit Rating Agency re-aﬃrmed credit ratings of MCB at "AAA / A1+" for long term and short term respectively, through its notiﬁcation dated June 23, 2023.
Economy Review
In Pakistan, the economy has shown signs of improvement, with the successful completion of the IMF's Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program and the implementation of ongoing policy and reform eﬀorts. However, sustaining this recovery will require continued ﬁscal consolidation, a prudent policy stance, timely and adequate ﬁnancial inﬂows to meet gross ﬁnancing needs, and stability in the external sector.
Headline inﬂation is on a downward trajectory, decreasing to 23.1% in February 2024 from 31.5% in February 2023. Despite this, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) opted to maintain the policy rate at 22% on March 18, 2024, citing risks to inﬂation outlook amidst elevated inﬂation expectations. The SBP had previously raised the average inﬂation forecast to 23%-25% in the ﬁscal year ending June 2024, up from the earlier estimate of 20%-22%.
On the ﬁscal front, the primary surplus increased to Rs 1,939 billion during Jul-Jan FY2024 from Rs 945 billion in the previous year. However, the ﬁscal deﬁcit expanded to 2.6% of GDP during Jul-Jan FY2024, compared to 2.3% recorded last year.
The current account registered a deﬁcit of USD 508 million for Jul-Mar FY 2024, reﬂecting an improvement in the trade balance compared to the previous year. In March 2024, the current account posted a surplus of USD619million, a positive increase from the surplus of USD 537 million in the same month last year.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inﬂows amounted to USD 258 million in March 2024, improving from aninﬂowof USD 136 million the preceding month. Remittances also exhibited an upward trend, increasing by 16.44% in March 2024 (USD 2.954 billion) compared to March2023 (USD 2.537 billion).
Future Outlook
Two key external factors that could impact Pakistan's economic performance in 2024 are global energy prices inﬂuenced by geopolitical tensions and climate change. Concerns regarding Pakistan's foreign debt obligations persist, especially given challenges in increasing export earnings and a negative trade balance. Addressing these issues will require crucial support from the IMF's Extended Funding Facility (EFF) and external inﬂows from friendly nations. However, achieving these objectives will entail rigorous ﬁscal and monetary adjustments to meet IMF requirements, including reducing gas and power circular debts, adopting a ﬂexible exchange rate, and enhancing tax revenue collection. These adjustments may exert further inﬂationary pressures and signiﬁcantly dampen aggregate demand.
Appreciation and Acknowledgements
The Board of Directors of MCB Bank Limited would like to extend their sincere gratitude towards the Government of Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other regulatory bodies for their continued support and guidance, all shareholders and customers of the Bank for their trust, and our employees for their continuous dedication and commitment.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aprial 24, 2024
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
As At March 31, 2024
Note
Unaudited
Audited
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
---------Rupees in '000---------
Cash and balances with treasury banks
7
189,658,456
170,716,648
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Proﬁt & Loss Account (un-audited)
For The Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
Three Months Ended
Note
January 01
January 01
to
to
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
---------Rupees in '000---------
Balances with other banks
8
38,350,567
35,073,136
Lendings to ﬁnancial institutions
9
50,042,175
96,213,400
Investments
10
1,288,592,435
1,249,439,347
Advances
11
596,041,680
577,863,329
Property and equipment
12
78,220,015
76,943,546
Right-of-use assets
13
5,643,123
5,877,865
Mark-up / return / interest earned Mark-up / return / interest expensed Net mark-up / interest income
NON MARK-UP / INTEREST INCOME
27
89,009,290
63,854,845
28
50,937,794
33,785,112
38,071,496
30,069,733
Intangible assets
14
1,426,376
1,035,483
Deferred tax assets
15
9,645,417
-
Other assets
16
151,338,140
214,016,002
2,408,958,384
2,427,178,756
LIABILITIES
Bills payable
18
11,415,713
25,095,911
Borrowings
19
153,091,210
216,611,046
Deposits and other accounts
20
1,851,330,160
1,805,387,294
Lease liabilities
21
8,475,361
8,686,003
Subordinated debt
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
15
-
100,718
Other liabilities
22
152,708,888
140,590,915
2,177,021,332
2,196,471,887
NET ASSETS
231,937,052
230,706,869
REPRESENTED BY
Share capital
11,850,600
11,850,600
Reserves
23
100,583,200
98,723,536
Surplus on revaluation of assets
24
18,600,132
24,093,197
Unappropriated proﬁt
100,903,120
96,039,536
231,937,052
230,706,869
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
25
The annexed notes 1 to 43 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Fee and commission income
29
6,086,353
4,172,386
Dividend income
1,003,781
648,654
Foreign exchange income
1,934,095
982,687
Income from derivatives
397
12,056
Gain / (loss) on securities
30
(522)
51,885
Net gains / (loss) on derecognition of ﬁnancial assets measured at amortised cost
-
-
Other Income
31
99,669
54,030
Total non-markup / interest Income
9,123,773
5,921,698
Total Income
47,195,269
35,991,431
NON MARK-UP / INTEREST EXPENSES
Operating expenses
32
13,920,740
11,792,822
Workers Welfare Fund
650,833
460,318
Other charges
33
150,894
98,162
Total non-markup / interest expenses
14,722,467
12,351,302
Proﬁt before credit loss allowance
32,472,802
23,640,129
Credit loss allowance and write
- net
34
(68,831)
624,254
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
32,541,633
23,015,875
Taxation
35
15,986,315
9,960,162
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
16,555,318
13,055,713
---------Rupees---------
Basic and diluted earnings per share
36
13.97
11.02
The annexed notes 1 to 43 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
The annexed notes 1 to 43 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Total comprehensive income16,274,7399,775,114
95,532-
Movement in surplus / (deﬁcit) on revaluation of equity investments through FVOCI - net of tax95,532-
Items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt and loss account in subsequent periods:
(376,111)(3,280,599)
Movement in surplus / (deﬁcit) on revaluation of debt investments through FVOCI / AFS - net of tax(580,243)(8,101,169)
of translation of net investment in foreign branches204,1324,820,570
Items that may be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt and loss account in subsequent periods:
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Proﬁt after taxation for the period16,555,31813,055,713
---------Rupees in '000---------
March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023
toto
January 01January 01
Three Months Ended
For The Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (un-audited)
Capital reserve
Revenue reserve
Surplus/(deﬁcit) on revaluation of
Statutory
Unappropriated
Share capital
Share
Non-distributable
Exchange
Property and
Total
reserve
General reserve
Investments
proﬁt
premium
capital reserve
translation reserve
equipment / non-
banking assets
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rupees in '000-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Balance as at December 31, 2022 (Audited)
11,850,600
23,751,114
908,317
4,402,973
40,915,620
18,600,000
(19,082,376)
37,723,027
70,425,375
189,494,650
Proﬁt after taxation for the period ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13,055,713
13,055,713
Other comprehensive loss - net of tax
-
-
-
Eﬀect of translation of net investment in foreign branches
-
-
4,820,570
-
-
-
4,820,570
Movement in surplus on revaluation of AFS investments - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,101,169)
-
-
(8,101,169)
-
-
-
4,820,570
-
-
(8,101,169)
-
-
(3,280,599)
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
1,305,571
-
-
-
(1,305,571)
-
Transfer in respect of incremental depreciation from surplus on revaluation of
ﬁxed assets to unappropriated proﬁt - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42,246)
42,246
-
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Final cash dividend at Rs. 6.0 per share - December 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,110,360)
(7,110,360)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,110,360)
(7,110,360)
Balance as at March 31, 2023 (Un-audited)
11,850,600
23,751,114
908,317
9,223,543
42,221,191
18,600,000
(27,183,545)
37,680,781
75,107,403
192,159,404
Proﬁt after taxation for the nine months period ended December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,575,384
46,575,384
Other comprehensive income - net of tax
-
-
-
of translation of net investment in foreign branches
-
-
(638,168)
-
-
-
(638,168)
Movement in surplus on revaluation of property and equipment - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(254,301)
-
(254,301)
Movement in surplus on revaluation of non-banking assets - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(163,876)
-
(163,876)
Remeasurement gain / (loss) on deﬁned beneﬁt obligations - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,669,856
2,669,856
Movement in surplus on revaluation of AFS investments - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,244,830
-
-
15,244,830
-
-
-
(638,168)
-
-
15,244,830
(418,177)
2,669,856
16,858,341
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
4,657,539
-
-
-
(4,657,539)
-
Transfer in respect of incremental depreciation from surplus on revaluation of
ﬁxed assets to unappropriated proﬁt - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(108,948)
108,948
-
Surplus realized on disposal of revalued ﬁxed assets - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,097,114)
1,097,114
-
Surplus realized on disposal of non-banking assets - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,630)
24,630
-
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Interim cash dividend at Rs. 6.0 per share - March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,110,360)
(7,110,360)
Interim cash dividend at Rs. 7.0 per share - June 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,295,420)
(8,295,420)
Interim cash dividend at Rs. 8.0 per share - September 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,480,480)
(9,480,480)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,886,260)
(24,886,260)
Balance as at December 31, 2023 (Audited)
11,850,600
23,751,114
908,317
8,585,375
46,878,730
18,600,000
(11,938,715)
36,031,912
96,039,536
230,706,869
Impact of adoption of IFRS 9 (note 4.2)
of reclassiﬁcation of impairment charged against equity instruments through FVOCI - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,113,661)
-
5,113,661
-
of reclassiﬁcation of unrealized gain on units of open end mutual funds - FVTPL
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,327)
-
7,327
-
of recognition of expected credit losses on adoption of IFRS 9 - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
187,793
-
(4,566,809)
(4,379,016)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,933,195)
-
554,179
(4,379,016)
Opening balance as at January 01, 2024
11,850,600
23,751,114
908,317
8,585,375
46,878,730
18,600,000
(16,871,910)
36,031,912
96,593,715
226,327,853
Proﬁt after taxation for the period ended March 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,555,318
16,555,318
Other comprehensive loss - net of tax
of translation of net investment in foreign branches
-
-
-
204,132
-
-
-
-
-
204,132
Movement in surplus / (deﬁcit) on revaluation of equity investments through FVOCI - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
95,532
-
-
95,532
Movement in surplus / (deﬁcit) on revaluation of debt investments through FVOCI - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(580,243)
-
-
(580,243)
-
-
-
204,132
-
-
(484,711)
-
-
(280,579)
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
1,655,532
-
-
-
(1,655,532)
-
Transfer in respect of incremental depreciation from surplus on revaluation of
ﬁxed assets to unappropriated proﬁt - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(37,732)
37,732
-
Surplus realized on disposal of investments in equity instruments through FVOCI - net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(37,427)
-
37,427
-
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Final cash dividend at Rs. 9.0 per share - December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,665,540)
(10,665,540)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,665,540)
(10,665,540)
Balance as at March 31, 2024 (Un-audited)
11,850,600
23,751,114
908,317
8,789,507
48,534,262
18,600,000
(17,394,048)
35,994,180
100,903,120
to
231,937,052
For The Three Months Period
Unconsolidated Condensed
Ended March 31, 2024
Interim Statement of
Changes In Equity (un-audited)
The annexed notes 1 43 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement (un-audited)
For The Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
Note
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Proﬁt before taxation
Less: Dividend income
Adjustments:
Depreciation on property and equipment
32
Depreciation on right-of-use assets
32
Depreciation on non-banking assets acquired in satisfaction of claims
32
Amortization
32
Credit loss allowance and write
- net
34
Gain on sale of property and equipment - net
31
Finance charges on lease liability against right-of-use assets
28
Workers Welfare Fund
Charge for deﬁned beneﬁt plans - net
Gain on termination of lease liability against right-of-use assets
31
Unrealized (gain) / loss on revaluation of investments classiﬁed as FVTPL
30
Decrease / (increase) in operating assets
Lendings to ﬁnancial institutions
Securities classiﬁed as FVTPL
Advances
Others assets (excluding advance taxation)
Increase / (decrease) in operating liabilities
Bills Payable
Borrowings from ﬁnancial institutions
Deposits
Other liabilities (excluding current taxation)
Deﬁned beneﬁts paid
Income tax paid
Net cash ﬂow from operating activities
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net investment in securities classiﬁed as FVOCI
Net investment in securities classiﬁed as amortized cost
Dividends received
Investments in property and equipment
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
Investments in Intangible assets
Investment in subsidiary
Eﬀect of translation of net investment in foreign branches
Net cash ﬂow (used in) / from investing activities
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of lease liability against right-of-use-assets
Dividend paid
Net cash ﬂow used in ﬁnancing activities
of credit loss allowance changes on cash and cash equivalents of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
Three Months Ended
January 01
January 01
to
to
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
----------Rupees in '000--------
32,541,633
23,015,875
(1,003,781)
(648,654)
31,537,852
22,367,221
824,593
654,433
316,344
339,047
4,669
5,970
129,046
83,873
(68,831)
624,254
(48,398)
(5,053)
281,269
271,941
650,833
460,318
(103,383)
74,065
(15,999)
(9,733)
(6,139)
(59)
1,964,004
2,499,056
33,501,856
24,866,277
46,155,843
(70,685,772)
14,778
-
(24,917,926)
96,478,153
61,659,890
(2,917,529)
82,912,585
22,874,852
(13,680,198)
(27,614,208)
(63,480,391)
(110,212,903)
45,942,866
161,040,720
11,878,238
(14,188,543)
(19,339,485)
9,025,066
(67,436)
(55,789)
(22,797,625)
(10,158,040)
74,209,895
46,552,366
(38,388,650)
18,290,695
(766,193)
(698,939)
863,987
488,034
(2,103,431)
(1,092,446)
63,103
6,934
(646,128)
(71,170)
(1,000,000)
-
204,132
4,820,570
(41,773,180)
21,743,678
(557,514)
(517,224)
(9,177,277)
(7,047,487)
(9,734,791)
(7,564,711)
75,655
-
(487,304)
10,636,374
22,290,275
71,367,707
204,663,387
109,790,967
226,953,662
181,158,674
Notes to the Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements (un-audited)
For The Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
-
STATUS AND NATURE OF BUSINESS
MCB Bank Limited (the 'Bank') is a banking company incorporated in Pakistan and is engaged in commercial banking and related services. The Bank's ordinary shares are listed on the Pakistan stock exchange. The Bank's Registered Of ﬁce and Principal Of ﬁce are situated at MCB -15 Main Gulberg, Lahore. The Bank operates 1,429 branches (2023: 1,430 branches) within Pakistan and 08 branches (2023: 08 branches) outside Pakistan (including the Karachi Export Processing Zone branch).
- BASIS OF PREPARATION
- These unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements represent separate ﬁnancial statements of MCB Bank Limited. The consolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements of the Group are being issued separately.
- In accordance with the directives of the Federal Government regarding the shifting of the banking system to Islamic modes, the State Bank of Pakistan has issued various circulars from time to time. Permissible forms of trade-related modes of ﬁnancing include purchase of goods by banks from their customers and immediate resale to them at appropriate proﬁt in price on deferred payment basis. The purchases and sales arising under these arrangements are not reﬂected in these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements as such but are restricted to the amount of facility actually utilized and the appropriate portion of proﬁt thereon.
- The unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements are presented in Pak Rupees, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency of its primary economic environment. The amounts are rounded off to the nearest thousand.
- These unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except that certain classes of ﬁxed assets and non-banking assets acquired in satisfaction of claims are stated at revalued amounts and certain investments and derivative ﬁnancial instruments have been marked to market and are carried at fair value. In addition, obligations in respect of staff retirement beneﬁts are carried at present value.
3. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
3.1 These unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim ﬁnancial reporting. The accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim ﬁnancial reporting comprise of:
- International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notiﬁed under the Companies Act, 2017;
- Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan as are notiﬁed under the Companies Act, 2017;
- Provisions of and directives issued under the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 and the Companies Act, 2017; and
- Directives issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
Whenever the requirements of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, the Companies Act, 2017 or the directives issued by the SBP and the SECP differ with the requirements of IAS 34 or IFAS, the requirements of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, the Companies Act, 2017 and the said directives, shall prevail.
3.2
The State Bank of Pakistan has deferred the applicability of International Accounting Standards 40, 'Investment Property' for
Banking Companies through BSD Circular No. 10 dated August 26, 2002. The Securities and Exchange Commission of
Pakistan (SECP) has deferred applicability of IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" on banks through S.R.O 411(1)
/2008 dated April 28, 2008. Accordingly, the requirements of these standards have not been considered in the preparation of
these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements. However, investments have been classiﬁed and valued in
accordance with the requirements prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan through various circulars.
3.3
The SECP vide its notiﬁcation SRO 633 (I)/2014 dated 10 July 2014, adopted IFRS 10 eﬀective from the periods starting from
June 30, 2014. However, vide its notiﬁcation SRO 56 (I)/2016 dated January 28, 2016, it has been notiﬁed that the requirements
of IFRS 10 and section 228 of the Companies Act, 2017 will not be applicable with respect to the investment in mutual funds
established under trust structure.
The annexed notes 1 to 43 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
14
3.4 The disclosures made in these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements have been limited based on a format
prescribed by the SBP vide BPRD Circular No. 02 of 2023 dated February 09, 2023 and IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
These unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the
audited annual ﬁnancial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual unconsolidated ﬁnancial
statements for the ﬁnancial year ended December 31, 2023.
Notes to the Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements (un-audited)
For The Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
-
Standards, Interpretations of and Amendments to Approved Accounting Standards That are Eﬀective in the Current Period
There are certain new and amended standards, issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), interpretations and amendments that are mandatory for the Bank's accounting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 but are considered not to be relevant or do not have any material ef fect on the Bank's operations and therefore not detailed in these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements except for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', the impact of which is disclosed under note 4.2.
- Standards, Interpretations of and Amendments to Approved Accounting Standards That are not yet Eﬀective
There are certain new and amended standards, issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), interpretations and amendments that are mandatory for the Bank's accounting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2025 but are considered not to be relevant or do not have any material ef fect on the Bank's operations and therefore not detailed in these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
- MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The material accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the preparation of these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the audited annual unconsolidated ﬁnancial statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2023 except for changes mentioned in notes 4.1 and 4.2.
- Adoption of New Forms for the Preparation of Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements
The SBP, vide its BPRD Circular No. 02 dated February 09, 2023, issued the revised forms for the preparation of the unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements of the Banks. The implementation of the revised forms has resulted in certain changes to the presentation and disclosures of various elements of the condensed interim ﬁnancial statements. Right of use assets and corresponding lease liability are now presented separately on the face of the Statement of ﬁnancial position. Previously, these were presented under property and equipment (earlier titled as ﬁxed assets) and other liabilities respectively. There is no impact of this change on the unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
- Impact of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments
IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' addresses recognition, classiﬁcation, measurement and derecognition of ﬁnancial assets and ﬁnancial liabilities. The standard introduces a new impairment model for ﬁnancial assets which requires recognition of impairment charge based on an 'Expected Credit Losses' (ECL) approach rather than the 'incurred credit losses' approach as currently followed. The ECL approach has an impact on all assets of the Bank which are exposed to credit risk.
In preparation of these ﬁnancial statements, the Bank has applied requirements of IFRS 9 and application instructions issued by SBP with the date of initial application of January 01, 2024 with modiﬁed retrospective approach for restatement. As permitted by the transitional provisions of IFRS 9, the Bank has not restated comparative ﬁgures. Any adjustments to the carrying amounts of ﬁnancial assets and liabilities at the date of transition were recognized in the opening retained earnings and other reserves at the beginning of the current year without restating the comparative ﬁgures.
CLASSIFICATION AND MEASUREMENT
The classiﬁcation and measurement of ﬁnancial assets is based on the business model within which they are held and their contractual cash ﬂow characteristics. Financial assets that do not meet the solely payments of principal and interest (SPPI) criteria are measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss ('FVTPL') regardless of the business model in which they are held. The Bank's business model in which ﬁnancial assets are held determines whether the ﬁnancial assets are measured at amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income ('FVOCI') or fair value through proﬁt or loss ('FVTPL').
The business model reﬂects how groups of ﬁnancial assets are managed to achieve a particular business objective. Financial assets can only be held at amortized cost if the instruments are held in order to collect the contractual cash ﬂows ('hold to collect'), and where those contractual cash ﬂows are solely payments of principal and interest (SPPI). Assets may be sold out of 'hold to collect' portfolios where there is an increase in credit risk. Disposals for other reasons are permitted but such sales should be insigniﬁcant in value or infrequent in nature.
Debt instruments where the business model objectives are achieved by collecting the contractual cash ﬂows and by selling the assets ('hold to collect and sell') and that have SPPI cash ﬂows are held at FVOCI, with unrealized gains or losses deferred in reserves until the asset is derecognized.
The classiﬁcation of equity instruments is generally measured at FVTPL unless the Bank, at initial recognition, irrevocably designates as FVOCI but both unrealized and realized gains or losses are recognized in reserves and no amounts other than dividends received are recognized in the income statement.
All other ﬁnancial assets will mandatorily be held at FVTPL. Financial assets may be designated at FVTPL only if doing so eliminates or reduces an accounting mismatch.
Notes to the Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements (un-audited)
For The Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
The Requirements of IFRS 9 Led to Changes In Classiﬁcation of Certain Financial Assets Held by the Bank Which are Explained as Follows:
Equity instruments previously classiﬁed as available for sale (AFS)
The Bank has elected to irrevocably designate all quoted and unquoted equity securities previously classiﬁed as available for sale (AFS) as FVOCI except units of open end mutual funds amounting to Rs. 115.98 million classiﬁed as FVTPL. The fair value gain or losses recognized in OCI will not be recycled to proﬁt and loss account on derecognition of these securities.
Debt instruments previously classiﬁed as available for sale (AFS)
Debt instruments previously classiﬁed as AFS upon passing the SPPI test have been designated as fair value through OCI under IFRS 9 as the Bank's business model is to hold the assets to collect contractual cash ﬂows, but also to sell those investment. There is no change to their measurement basis and realized and unrealized gain/loss under IFRS 9.
Debt instruments previously classiﬁed as held to maturity (HTM)
Debt instruments currently classiﬁed as HTM upon passing the SPPI test have been designated as amortized cost under IFRS 9 as the Bank's business model is to hold the assets to collect contractual cash ﬂows. There is no change to their measurement basis.
4.2.1 TRANSITION TO IFRS 9 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Audited
Classiﬁcation &
Expected Credit
IFRS 9
December 31, 2023
Measurement
Losses
January 01, 2024
---------Rupees in '000---------
Cash and balances with treasury banks
170,716,648
-
-
170,716,648
Balances with other banks
35,073,136
-
(518,896)
34,554,240
Lendings to ﬁnancial institutions
96,213,400
-
(136,363)
96,077,037
Investments
1,249,439,347
368,223
(400,736)
1,249,406,834
Advances
577,863,329
-
(6,087,425)
571,775,904
Property and equipment
76,943,546
-
-
76,943,546
Right-of-use assets
5,877,865
-
-
5,877,865
Intangible assets
1,035,483
-
-
1,035,483
Deferred tax assets
-
4,639,017
4,387,718
9,026,735
Other assets
214,016,002
-
(267,587)
213,748,415
Total Assets
2,427,178,756
5,007,240
(3,023,289)
2,429,162,707
Bills payable
25,095,911
-
-
25,095,911
Borrowings
216,611,046
-
-
216,611,046
Deposits and other accounts
1,805,387,294
-
-
1,805,387,294
Lease liabilities
8,686,003
-
-
8,686,003
Subordinated debt
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
100,718
(100,718)
-
-
Other liabilities
140,590,915
4,920,165
1,543,520
147,054,600
Total Liabilities
2,196,471,887
4,819,447
1,543,520
2,202,834,854
Share capital
11,850,600
-
-
11,850,600
Reserves
98,723,536
-
-
98,723,536
Surplus on revaluation of assets
24,093,197
(4,933,195)
-
19,160,002
Unappropriated proﬁt
96,039,536
5,120,988
(4,566,809)
96,593,715
Total Equity
230,706,869
187,793
(4,566,809)
226,327,853
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,427,178,756
5,007,240
(3,023,289)
2,429,162,707
- CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS
The basis for accounting estimates adopted in the preparation of these unconsolidated condensed interim ﬁnancial statements are the same as that applied in the preparation of the unconsolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
- FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
The ﬁnancial risk management objectives and policies adopted by the Bank are consistent with those disclosed in the unconsolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
