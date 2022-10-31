Advanced search
    MCB   PK0055601014

MCB BANK LIMITED

(MCB)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
120.51 PKR   +0.02%
120.51 PKR   +0.02%
03:10aMcb Bank : Corporate Briefing Session - MCB Bank Limited 3Q 2022 Results
PU
09/13Mcb Bank : Text of advertisement prior to publication - Credit of Second Interim Cash Dividend (D-78) 2022
PU
08/30MCB BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
MCB Bank : Corporate Briefing Session - MCB Bank Limited 3Q 2022 Results

10/31/2022 | 03:10am EDT

10/31/2022 | 03:10am EDT
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

INVITATION

EFG Hermes invites you to participate in MCB Bank Ltd.'s

Corporate Briefing Session

&

3Q 2022 Results Conference Call

Monday, 07 November 2022 | 14:00 (Pakistan) | 09:00 (UK) | 17:00 (HK & Singapore)

Speakers

Mr. Hammad Khalid - Chief Financial Officer, MCB Bank Ltd.

Host

Murad Ansari, EFG Hermes

Zoom Call Registration Details

Please use this linkto register for the event

Disclaimer

MCB Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 07:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 87 092 M 392 M 392 M
Net income 2022 27 387 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,91x
Yield 2022 15,8%
Capitalization 143 B 642 M 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 15 529
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Shoaib Mumtaz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hammad Khalid Chief Financial Officer
Mian Mohammad Mansha Chairman
Abrar Aleem Chief Information Officer
Kashif Ali Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCB BANK LIMITED-21.42%642
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.43%132 335
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%69 296
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.66%49 043
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-7.63%48 179
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-20.90%43 138