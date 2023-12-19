MCB Bank Limited

Corporate Briefing Session

December 20, 2023

Presented by:

Hammad Khalid

Chief Financial Officer

MCB - At a Glance

Branches

Global Presence

Domestic : 1431

7 International

branches in

EPZ : 01

3 Countries

DepositsAdvances

Market Share

Market Share

6.07 % of Domestic

5.18 % of Domestic

Industry deposits

Industry advances

Customers

Over 8.6 million customer accounts

Home Remittance

Market Share

12.3%

ADCs

Over 1475 ATMs

Over 1 Million MCB Live users

Trade

Market Share

8.02%

Credit Rating

Long Term

AAA

Dividend

One of the Highest dividend per share in Banking industry

Branch Network

2nd largest branch network on group basis (including MIB branches)

Market

Capitalization

One of the highest

market cap. in

Banking industry

MCBLive - Banking at your fingertips

Key Highlights

Total Registered

Users

1 M

179% Growth

(Sept'23 vs Sept'22)

80% Growth

(Sept'23 vs Sept'22)

Jan'23 to Sep'23

Transaction

Vol.

PKR 808BN

MCB Bank Limited

Financial Performance

Third Quarter ended September 30, 2023

Performance Highlights - September 30,2023

Pakistan's Outlook

  • Politics; Smooth shift of democratic power remains the key;
  • Macroeconomic outlook;
    • GDP growth expected to improve ranging between 1.7% - 2.5%;
    • Fiscal Deficit expected to remain high at 7.7% of GDP;
    • Inflation to soften to 23.6%; Monetary easing anticipated in CY 2024;
    • Current Account Deficit expected at 1.4% of GDP;
    • Currency devaluation to remain range bound due to administrative steps; lower imports and IMF program continuation;
  • Gross External Financing Requirement; IMF funding continuity is a must;
  • Improved Tax Collection; Target gets steeper for CY 2024.

Historic growth in Key Numbers

  • Building no cost deposits, leading to a robust growth of Rs. 190 billion (YoY: +30%) in average current deposits
  • 73% NIM growth; fueled by growth in no cost liability;
  • Cost to Income Ratio improved to 28.96% on account of 58% increase in total income;
  • 71% Increase in Standalone PBT to PKR 88.1 billion i.e. highest ever PBT for the nine months period;
  • Consolidated PBT of PKR 96.9 billion - 2nd Highest in the Industry;
  • Ex-NIBrelated recovery for the period ended Sep-23 sums to Rs. 932 M;
  • Home remittance market share improved to 12.3% (Sep-22 : 11.4%).

71% increase in PBT

PBT

PKR 88.1 Billion

+71% YoY

PAT

PKR 44.1 Billion

+122% YoY

NIM

PKR 106.4 Billion

+73% YoY

NFI

PKR 22.6 Billion

+12% YoY

Deposits

PKR 1.7 Trillion

+24% YTD

Investments PKR 1.3 Trillion

+29% YTD

Sound Balance Sheet footing

PKR in Billions

Sep 2023

Dec 2022

Var.

% var.

ASSETS

2,390.77

2,085.36

305.42

14.65%

Advances - net

601.01

753.40

(152.39)

-20.23%

- Gross Advances

646.24

797.57

(151.33)

-18.97%

Investments

1,257.68

978.73

278.94

28.50%

Cash and Balances with Banks

201.93

121.24

80.69

66.55%

Lending to Financial Institutions

91.52

50.42

41.11

81.54%

Other Assets (including fixed assets & DTA)

238.63

181.57

57.07

31.43%

LIABILITIES

2,177.09

1,895.86

281.23

14.83%

Deposits

1,715.67

1,378.72

336.95

24.44%

Current

845.30

680.11

165.19

24.29%

Savings

813.26

642.44

170.82

26.59%

Term

57.11

56.17

0.94

1.68%

Borrowings

289.27

340.24

(50.97)

-14.98%

Bills Payable

10.07

39.14

(29.07)

-74.28%

Other Liabilities

162.09

137.77

24.32

17.65%

NET ASSETS

213.68

189.49

24.19

12.76%

EQUITY

198.86

170.85

28.01

16.39%

Advances Portfolio:

  • Gross advances of the Bank decreased by Rs. 151 billion (-19%);
  • Corporate lending book decreased by Rs. 133.4 billion (-22%) whereas the Retail loan portfolio decreased by Rs. 18 billion (-21%);
  • Coverage & Infection ratios of the Bank were reported at 82.86% and 8.45% respectively.

Investment Portfolio:

  • PKR 125 billion added to Floating PIBs portfolio closing at PKR 653.4 billion;
  • PKR 76.7 billion decreased to Fixed PIBs closing at PKR 212.7 billion;
  • TBs increased by PKR 211.4 billion to PKR 343 billion;
  • Yield on Investment increased to 17.66% in Sep-23 as compared to 11.83% in Sep-22;
  • PIBs - AFS & HTM excluding floating - WA time to maturity of PIBs is 2.43 years.

Strong Current Deposit Mobilization:

  • Business initiatives , customer engagements and focus on building no cost deposits reflected on the unprecedented increase of 24% YTD in current deposits base;
  • Growth of Rs. 165 Billion in absolute terms in current deposits;
  • Current to Total Deposits Ratio at 49% (Dec-22 : 49%)
  • CoD for Sep-23 works out 8.19% (Sep-22 - 5.94%) on account of sharp increase in policy rate;
  • CASA further improved from 95.93% at Dec-22 to 96.67%.

Advances & NPLs

Gross Advances (CAGR 4.03%)

Segmentwise Advances

PKR in Billions

Sep 2023

Dec 2022

Var.

% var.

Advances (gross)

646

798

(151)

-19%

Retail

69

88

(18)

-21%

Corporate

473

606

(133)

-22%

Consumer

40

43

(3)

-8%

Overseas

32

29

4

12%

Others

32

32

(0)

0%

MCB Advances (domestic)

614

769

(155)

-20.14%

Industry Advances (domestic)

11,857

11,913

(56)

-0.47%

Market Share

5.18%

6.46%

PKR in Billions

547

540

636

514

Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-21

Sep-2317.70%

Sep-2210.55%

798

Dec-22

646

Sep-23

Advances - Net

601

753

(152)

-20%

PKR in Millions

Non-Performing Advances

Sep 23

Dec 22

Var.

%

Total NPLs

54,580

51,260

3,320

6%

OAEM

1,438

1,465

-27

-2%

Substandard

532

126

406

322%

Doubtful

1,173

568

605

106%

Loss

51,438

49,100

2,338

5%

Recovery from NIB NPL Stock

PKR in Millions

2,467

1,394 1,192 1,273 1,215 932

Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-21Dec-22Sep-23

Total Recoveries related to NPL stock transferred from NIB Bank amounts to Rs. 9.45 billion.

Diversified Investment Portfolio

PKR in Billions

Composition of Investments

Sep 2023

Dec 2022

T-Bills

26%

13%

PIBs

66%

80%

Equity securities

4%

4%

Other Government Securities

3%

2%

Debt instruments

1%

1%

Pakistan Investment Bonds

PKR in Billions

450

461

559

528

540

555

653

424

236

266

286

284

289

291

292

213

Dec-21Mar-22

Jun-22

Sep-22

Dec-22Mar-23Jun-23Sep-23

Fixed

Floating

PKR 165 billion added in Current Deposits ; +24%

Total Deposits

PKR 1.72 trillion

CoD

8.19%

Up by 225 bps YoY

Branches

1,431

domestic

+(EPZ:1)

Current Deposits

PKR 845 billion

CASA

96.67%

Dec-22 : 95.93%

Branches

7

International

Saving Deposits

PKR 813 billion

Market Share (Domestic)

6.07%

Dec-22 : 5.87%

Customer Base

Over 8.6 million

Total Deposits (CAGR : 10.46%)

PKR in Billions

1,049

1,145

1,290

1,412

1,379

1,716

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-22

Sep-23

Current Deposits (CAGR : 15.07%)

PKR in Billions

563

680

845

402

425

489

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-22

Sep-23

Deposits Mix

Deposits Mix

Dec-22

4%

Sep-23

3%

47%

49%

48%

49%

Impressive YoY increase in PBT i.e. 71%

PKR in Billions

Sep 2023

Sep 2022

Var.

% var.

Mark-up Income

235.38

141.03

94.35

67%

Mark-up Expense

128.96

79.52

49.45

62%

Net Mark-up Income

106.42

61.51

44.91

73%

Non Interest Income

22.60

20.25

2.35

12%

Total Income

129.02

81.76

47.25

58%

Non Mark-up Expense

39.68

31.49

8.19

26%

Operating expenses

37.37

30.30

7.07

23%

other charges & WWF

2.32

1.19

1.12

94%

Profit before Provisions

89.33

50.27

39.06

78%

Provisions

1.24

(1.32)

2.55

194%

against Investments

1.74

0.63

1.11

176%

against loans & advances

(0.44)

(1.88)

1.45

77%

Others including write off recovery

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.01)

-8%

Profit before Tax

88.10

51.59

36.51

71%

Taxation

43.95

31.73

12.21

38%

Profit after Tax

44.15

19.85

24.29

122%

Exceptional performance in Core Earnings:

  • Strong volumetric growth in current account and timely repositioning of the asset book, net interest income is increased by 73%;
  • Non-markupincome increased to Rs. 22.6 billion (+12%) with major contributions coming in from fee commission income (Rs. 14.2 billion), income from dealing in foreign currency (Rs. 5.9 billion) and dividend income (Rs. 2 billion).
  • Improved customer and interbank flows, diversification of revenue streams through continuous enrichment of service suite, investments towards digital transformation and an unrelenting focus on upholding high standards of service delivery supplemented a broad-based growth of 38% in income from fee commission while trade and guarantee related business income grew by 95%, cards related income by 48% and income from home remittance by 18%.
  • Amidst a persistently high inflationary environment, impact of sharp currency devaluation, rapidly escalating commodity prices and continued investments in human resources and technological upgradation, the operating expenses of the Bank were reported at Rs. 37.4 billion (+23%).
  • Profit for overseas operations increased by 170%YoY to PKR 4.3 Billion (USD 15.2 million)
  • Highest ever PBT of Rs. 88.1 billion (+71%) while PAT registered a growth of 122%.

Profitability Ratios:

  • RoE 31.84% (Dec-22:19.78%) and RoA 2.63% (Dec-22:1.61%), healthy profitability ratios;
  • Cost to Income ratio significantly improved to 28.96% as compared to 37.06% in corresponding period last year.
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

