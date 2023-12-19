MCB Bank Limited
Corporate Briefing Session
December 20, 2023
Presented by:
Hammad Khalid
Chief Financial Officer
MCB - At a Glance
Branches
Global Presence
Domestic : 1431
7 International
branches in
EPZ : 01
3 Countries
DepositsAdvances
Market Share
Market Share
6.07 % of Domestic
5.18 % of Domestic
Industry deposits
Industry advances
Customers
Over 8.6 million customer accounts
Home Remittance
Market Share
12.3%
ADCs
Over 1475 ATMs
Over 1 Million MCB Live users
Trade
Market Share
8.02%
Credit Rating
Long Term
AAA
Dividend
One of the Highest dividend per share in Banking industry
Branch Network
2nd largest branch network on group basis (including MIB branches)
Market
Capitalization
One of the highest
market cap. in
Banking industry
MCBLive - Banking at your fingertips
Key Highlights
Total Registered
Users
1 M
179% Growth
(Sept'23 vs Sept'22)
80% Growth
(Sept'23 vs Sept'22)
Jan'23 to Sep'23
Transaction
Vol.
PKR 808BN
MCB Bank Limited
Financial Performance
Third Quarter ended September 30, 2023
Performance Highlights - September 30,2023
Pakistan's Outlook
- Politics; Smooth shift of democratic power remains the key;
- Macroeconomic outlook;
- GDP growth expected to improve ranging between 1.7% - 2.5%;
- Fiscal Deficit expected to remain high at 7.7% of GDP;
- Inflation to soften to 23.6%; Monetary easing anticipated in CY 2024;
- Current Account Deficit expected at 1.4% of GDP;
- Currency devaluation to remain range bound due to administrative steps; lower imports and IMF program continuation;
- Gross External Financing Requirement; IMF funding continuity is a must;
- Improved Tax Collection; Target gets steeper for CY 2024.
Historic growth in Key Numbers
- Building no cost deposits, leading to a robust growth of Rs. 190 billion (YoY: +30%) in average current deposits
- 73% NIM growth; fueled by growth in no cost liability;
- Cost to Income Ratio improved to 28.96% on account of 58% increase in total income;
- 71% Increase in Standalone PBT to PKR 88.1 billion i.e. highest ever PBT for the nine months period;
- Consolidated PBT of PKR 96.9 billion - 2nd Highest in the Industry;
- Ex-NIBrelated recovery for the period ended Sep-23 sums to Rs. 932 M;
- Home remittance market share improved to 12.3% (Sep-22 : 11.4%).
71% increase in PBT
PBT
PKR 88.1 Billion
+71% YoY
PAT
PKR 44.1 Billion
+122% YoY
NIM
PKR 106.4 Billion
+73% YoY
NFI
PKR 22.6 Billion
+12% YoY
Deposits
PKR 1.7 Trillion
+24% YTD
Investments PKR 1.3 Trillion
+29% YTD
Sound Balance Sheet footing
PKR in Billions
Sep 2023
Dec 2022
Var.
% var.
ASSETS
2,390.77
2,085.36
305.42
14.65%
Advances - net
601.01
753.40
(152.39)
-20.23%
- Gross Advances
646.24
797.57
(151.33)
-18.97%
Investments
1,257.68
978.73
278.94
28.50%
Cash and Balances with Banks
201.93
121.24
80.69
66.55%
Lending to Financial Institutions
91.52
50.42
41.11
81.54%
Other Assets (including fixed assets & DTA)
238.63
181.57
57.07
31.43%
LIABILITIES
2,177.09
1,895.86
281.23
14.83%
Deposits
1,715.67
1,378.72
336.95
24.44%
Current
845.30
680.11
165.19
24.29%
Savings
813.26
642.44
170.82
26.59%
Term
57.11
56.17
0.94
1.68%
Borrowings
289.27
340.24
(50.97)
-14.98%
Bills Payable
10.07
39.14
(29.07)
-74.28%
Other Liabilities
162.09
137.77
24.32
17.65%
NET ASSETS
213.68
189.49
24.19
12.76%
EQUITY
198.86
170.85
28.01
16.39%
Advances Portfolio:
- Gross advances of the Bank decreased by Rs. 151 billion (-19%);
- Corporate lending book decreased by Rs. 133.4 billion (-22%) whereas the Retail loan portfolio decreased by Rs. 18 billion (-21%);
- Coverage & Infection ratios of the Bank were reported at 82.86% and 8.45% respectively.
Investment Portfolio:
- PKR 125 billion added to Floating PIBs portfolio closing at PKR 653.4 billion;
- PKR 76.7 billion decreased to Fixed PIBs closing at PKR 212.7 billion;
- TBs increased by PKR 211.4 billion to PKR 343 billion;
- Yield on Investment increased to 17.66% in Sep-23 as compared to 11.83% in Sep-22;
- PIBs - AFS & HTM excluding floating - WA time to maturity of PIBs is 2.43 years.
Strong Current Deposit Mobilization:
- Business initiatives , customer engagements and focus on building no cost deposits reflected on the unprecedented increase of 24% YTD in current deposits base;
- Growth of Rs. 165 Billion in absolute terms in current deposits;
- Current to Total Deposits Ratio at 49% (Dec-22 : 49%)
- CoD for Sep-23 works out 8.19% (Sep-22 - 5.94%) on account of sharp increase in policy rate;
- CASA further improved from 95.93% at Dec-22 to 96.67%.
Advances & NPLs
Gross Advances (CAGR 4.03%)
Segmentwise Advances
PKR in Billions
Sep 2023
Dec 2022
Var.
% var.
Advances (gross)
646
798
(151)
-19%
Retail
69
88
(18)
-21%
Corporate
473
606
(133)
-22%
Consumer
40
43
(3)
-8%
Overseas
32
29
4
12%
Others
32
32
(0)
0%
MCB Advances (domestic)
614
769
(155)
-20.14%
Industry Advances (domestic)
11,857
11,913
(56)
-0.47%
Market Share
5.18%
6.46%
PKR in Billions
547
540
636
514
Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-21
Sep-2317.70%
Sep-2210.55%
798
Dec-22
646
Sep-23
Advances - Net
601
753
(152)
-20%
PKR in Millions
Non-Performing Advances
Sep 23
Dec 22
Var.
%
Total NPLs
54,580
51,260
3,320
6%
OAEM
1,438
1,465
-27
-2%
Substandard
532
126
406
322%
Doubtful
1,173
568
605
106%
Loss
51,438
49,100
2,338
5%
Recovery from NIB NPL Stock
PKR in Millions
2,467
1,394 1,192 1,273 1,215 932
Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-21Dec-22Sep-23
Total Recoveries related to NPL stock transferred from NIB Bank amounts to Rs. 9.45 billion.
Diversified Investment Portfolio
PKR in Billions
Composition of Investments
Sep 2023
Dec 2022
T-Bills
26%
13%
PIBs
66%
80%
Equity securities
4%
4%
Other Government Securities
3%
2%
Debt instruments
1%
1%
Pakistan Investment Bonds
PKR in Billions
450
461
559
528
540
555
653
424
236
266
286
284
289
291
292
213
Dec-21Mar-22
Jun-22
Sep-22
Dec-22Mar-23Jun-23Sep-23
Fixed
Floating
PKR 165 billion added in Current Deposits ; +24%
Total Deposits
PKR 1.72 trillion
CoD
8.19%
Up by 225 bps YoY
Branches
1,431
domestic
+(EPZ:1)
Current Deposits
PKR 845 billion
CASA
96.67%
Dec-22 : 95.93%
Branches
7
International
Saving Deposits
PKR 813 billion
Market Share (Domestic)
6.07%
Dec-22 : 5.87%
Customer Base
Over 8.6 million
Total Deposits (CAGR : 10.46%)
PKR in Billions
1,049
1,145
1,290
1,412
1,379
1,716
Dec-18
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-21
Dec-22
Sep-23
Current Deposits (CAGR : 15.07%)
PKR in Billions
563
680
845
402
425
489
Dec-18
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-21
Dec-22
Sep-23
Deposits Mix
Deposits Mix
Dec-22
4%
Sep-23
3%
47%
49%
48%
49%
Impressive YoY increase in PBT i.e. 71%
PKR in Billions
Sep 2023
Sep 2022
Var.
% var.
Mark-up Income
235.38
141.03
94.35
67%
Mark-up Expense
128.96
79.52
49.45
62%
Net Mark-up Income
106.42
61.51
44.91
73%
Non Interest Income
22.60
20.25
2.35
12%
Total Income
129.02
81.76
47.25
58%
Non Mark-up Expense
39.68
31.49
8.19
26%
Operating expenses
37.37
30.30
7.07
23%
other charges & WWF
2.32
1.19
1.12
94%
Profit before Provisions
89.33
50.27
39.06
78%
Provisions
1.24
(1.32)
2.55
194%
against Investments
1.74
0.63
1.11
176%
against loans & advances
(0.44)
(1.88)
1.45
77%
Others including write off recovery
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.01)
-8%
Profit before Tax
88.10
51.59
36.51
71%
Taxation
43.95
31.73
12.21
38%
Profit after Tax
44.15
19.85
24.29
122%
Exceptional performance in Core Earnings:
- Strong volumetric growth in current account and timely repositioning of the asset book, net interest income is increased by 73%;
- Non-markupincome increased to Rs. 22.6 billion (+12%) with major contributions coming in from fee commission income (Rs. 14.2 billion), income from dealing in foreign currency (Rs. 5.9 billion) and dividend income (Rs. 2 billion).
- Improved customer and interbank flows, diversification of revenue streams through continuous enrichment of service suite, investments towards digital transformation and an unrelenting focus on upholding high standards of service delivery supplemented a broad-based growth of 38% in income from fee commission while trade and guarantee related business income grew by 95%, cards related income by 48% and income from home remittance by 18%.
- Amidst a persistently high inflationary environment, impact of sharp currency devaluation, rapidly escalating commodity prices and continued investments in human resources and technological upgradation, the operating expenses of the Bank were reported at Rs. 37.4 billion (+23%).
- Profit for overseas operations increased by 170%YoY to PKR 4.3 Billion (USD 15.2 million)
- Highest ever PBT of Rs. 88.1 billion (+71%) while PAT registered a growth of 122%.
Profitability Ratios:
- RoE 31.84% (Dec-22:19.78%) and RoA 2.63% (Dec-22:1.61%), healthy profitability ratios;
- Cost to Income ratio significantly improved to 28.96% as compared to 37.06% in corresponding period last year.
