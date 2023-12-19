Exceptional performance in Core Earnings:

Strong volumetric growth in current account and timely repositioning of the asset book, net interest income is increased by 73%;

Non-markup income increased to Rs. 22.6 billion (+12%) with major contributions coming in from fee commission income (Rs. 14.2 billion), income from dealing in foreign currency (Rs. 5.9 billion) and dividend income (Rs. 2 billion).

Improved customer and interbank flows, diversification of revenue streams through continuous enrichment of service suite, investments towards digital transformation and an unrelenting focus on upholding high standards of service delivery supplemented a broad-based growth of 38% in income from fee commission while trade and guarantee related business income grew by 95%, cards related income by 48% and income from home remittance by 18%.

Amidst a persistently high inflationary environment, impact of sharp currency devaluation, rapidly escalating commodity prices and continued investments in human resources and technological upgradation, the operating expenses of the Bank were reported at Rs. 37.4 billion (+23%).

Profit for overseas operations increased by 170%YoY to PKR 4.3 Billion (USD 15.2 million)