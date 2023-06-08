Advanced search
    MCBG.N0000   MU0424N00005

MCB GROUP LIMITED

(MCBG.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-06-06
320.00 MUR   -1.84%
01:13aMcb : Communique
PU
06/07MCB GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
05/31Celsius Resources subsidiary gains environmental all-clear
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MCB : Communique

06/08/2023 | 01:13am EDT
OPTION TO CONVERT PREFERENCE SHARES

Further to the Communiqué issued on 12 May 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of MCB Group Limited ( the "Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public at large that the holders of Preference Shares may exercise their option to convert any or all of their Preference Shares into Ordinary Shares of the Company at a conversion price of Rs 302.49. The share conversion price is equal to 97% of the Reference Price of Rs 311.85 which has been calculated as the average of the daily volume-weighted average price of the traded price of the Company's Ordinary Shares over the relevant Trading Period (as defined in the prospectus dated 23 December 2019 and which is available for consultation on the Company's website at www.mcbgroup.com), less the dividend of Rs. 8.50 per share declared on the Ordinary Shares on 12 May 2023.

Holders of Preference Shares will be able to convert their Preference Shares into Ordinary Shares, provided that the Conversion Acceptance Notice, has been received by MCB Registry and Securities Ltd by the 30 June 2023.

The timetable in relation to the conversion of the Preference Shares is as follows:

Conversion Record Date

09 June 2023

Conversion Notice to be sent to Preference Shareholders

16 June 2023

Conversion Acceptance Notice to be returned to the Company

30 June 2023

Conversion Date and Crediting of Ordinary Shares

07 July 2023

First day of trading

10 July 2023

Payment of fractional entitlements

14 July 2023

By order of the Board

7 June 2023

MCB Group Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rules 11.3 and the Securities Act 2005.

The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communiqué.

Disclaimer

MCB Group Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
