The Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd

Communique

Notice is hereby given that the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (SEM) has approved the listing of up to 6,000,000 new ordinary shares of MCB Group Limited (MCBG) by way of a Capitalization Issue (in the context of a Scrip Dividend).

Dealings in the ordinary shares of MCBG may be made through any one of the Investment Dealers listed on the following link:

https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/ about-us/find-a- broker

The Circular (deemed to be Listing Particulars) of MCBG is available on the website of the SEM

(www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com) and at the registered office of MCBG, situated at Sir William Newton Street, Port Louis.

13 June 2024