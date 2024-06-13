ange of Mauriti
The Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd
Communique
Notice is hereby given that the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (SEM) has approved the listing of up to 6,000,000 new ordinary shares of MCB Group Limited (MCBG) by way of a Capitalization Issue (in the context of a Scrip Dividend).
Dealings in the ordinary shares of MCBG may be made through any one of the Investment Dealers listed on the following link:
https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/ about-us/find-a- broker
The
Circular
(deemed
to be
Listing
Particulars) of
MCBG
is
available
on
the
website
of
the
SEM
(www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com) and at the registered office of MCBG, situated at Sir William Newton Street, Port Louis.
13 June 2024
