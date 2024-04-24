24-APR-2024
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Dear Sir,
Daily Dividend Distribution for 23-APR-24
It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Investment Management Limited , the management company of ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND (ALHDDF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:
DAILY DISTRIBUTION:
A dividend of Re. .0537 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 23-APR-24.
Yours faithfully
Sd/-
Altaf Ahmad Faisal
Company Secretary
This is a system generated document and does not require any signature.
Disclaimer
MCB Investment Management Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 05:01:04 UTC.