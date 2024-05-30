30-MAY-2024

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

Daily Dividend Distribution for 29-MAY-24

It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Investment Management Limited , the management company of ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND (ALHDDF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:

DAILY DISTRIBUTION:

A dividend of Re. .053 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 29-MAY-24.

Yours faithfully

Sd/-

Altaf Ahmad Faisal

Company Secretary

This is a system generated document and does not require any signature.