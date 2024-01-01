01-JAN-2024

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

Daily Dividend Distribution for 31-DEC-23

It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Investment Management Limited (Formerly: MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited), the management company of ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND (ALHDDF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:

DAILY DISTRIBUTION:

A dividend of Re. .0513 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 31-DEC-23.

Yours faithfully

Sd/-

Altaf Ahmad Faisal

Company Secretary

This is a system generated document and does not require any signature.