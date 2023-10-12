12-OCT-2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Dear Sir,
Daily Dividend Distribution for 11-OCT-23
It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Investment Management Limited (Formerly: MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited), the management company of PAKISTAN CASH MANAGEMENT FUND (PCF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:
DAILY DISTRIBUTION:
A dividend of Re. .0263 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 11-OCT-23.
Yours faithfully
Sd/-
Altaf Ahmad Faisal
Company Secretary
