01-APR-2024
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Dear Sir,
Daily Dividend Distribution for 31-MAR-24
It is to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer MCB Investment Management Limited (Formerly: MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited), the management company of PAKISTAN CASH MANAGEMENT FUND (PCF), on behalf of Board of Directors, approved the following payout:
DAILY DISTRIBUTION:
A dividend of Re. .029 per unit will be paid to the unit holders whose names appeared in the unit holder register at the close of 31-MAR-24.
Yours faithfully
Sd/-
Altaf Ahmad Faisal Company Secretary
This is a system generated document and does not require any signature.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MCB Investment Management Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 06:09:08 UTC.