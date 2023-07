July 14 (Reuters) - McBride on Friday said it expects full-year adjusted operating profit to be materially ahead of current market expectations, as the British cleaning products maker benefits from strong demand and higher prices.

Analysts, on average, expect adjusted operating profit for the full year to be 9.7 million pounds ($12.72 million), according to company-compiled estimates. ($1 = 0.7624 pounds) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)