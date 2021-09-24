McBride : Additional information pursuant to S311A of the Companies Act 2006

McBride plc

Information to be provided in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2021

McBride plc (the Company) has published on its website the Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 (the AGM). The additional matters required to be published on the website, pursuant to section 311A of the Companies Act 2006, are set out below:

The Notice of the AGM, which includes the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting, together with the explanatory notes, is set out on pages 4 to 10 of the Notice of AGM. This can be viewed at, and downloaded from, www.mcbride.co.uk . The number of shares in issue as at 15 September 2021 (excluding ordinary shares held in treasury) was 174,015,287 ordinary shares of 10p each and 747,399,376 non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of 0.1p each ( B Shares ). Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote. B Shares have no voting rights except at any general meeting at which a resolution to wind up the Company is to be considered. As at 15 September 2021, the Company held 42,041 ordinary shares of 10p each in treasury. Such shares carry no voting rights. As at 15 September 2021, the total number of voting rights was 174,015,287. No members' statements, members' resolutions or members' matters of business have been received by the Company.

