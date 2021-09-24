Log in
    MCB   GB0005746358

MCBRIDE PLC

(MCB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/24 03:13:56 am
79.3804 GBX   -1.02%
MCBRIDE : Annual Report 2021
PU
MCBRIDE : Notice of Meeting 2021
PU
MCBRIDE : Additional information pursuant to S311A of the Companies Act 2006
PU
McBride : Additional information pursuant to S311A of the Companies Act 2006

09/24/2021 | 03:22am EDT
McBride plc

Central Park, Northampton Road

Manchester M40 5BP, UK

Telephone: +44 (0)161 203 7401

Email: enquiries@mcbride.co.uk

www.mcbride.co.uk

Information to be provided in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2021

McBride plc (the Company) has published on its website the Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 (the AGM). The additional matters required to be published on the website, pursuant to section 311A of the Companies Act 2006, are set out below:

  1. The Notice of the AGM, which includes the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting, together with the explanatory notes, is set out on pages 4 to 10 of the Notice of AGM. This can be viewed at, and downloaded from, www.mcbride.co.uk.
  2. The number of shares in issue as at 15 September 2021 (excluding ordinary shares held in treasury) was 174,015,287 ordinary shares of 10p each and 747,399,376 non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of 0.1p each (B Shares). Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote. B Shares have no voting rights except at any general meeting at which a resolution to wind up the Company is to be considered. As at 15 September 2021, the Company held 42,041 ordinary shares of 10p each in treasury. Such shares carry no voting rights.
  3. As at 15 September 2021, the total number of voting rights was 174,015,287.
  4. No members' statements, members' resolutions or members' matters of business have been received by the Company.

Registered in England: No. 02798634

VAT No. GB606565732

McBride plc. Registered office: Middleton Way, Manchester M24 4DP, UK

Disclaimer

Mcbride plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 694 M 952 M 952 M
Net income 2021 7,80 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net Debt 2021 115 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 192 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 79,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ian Charles Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Thomas Rattigan Finance Director
Mark William Strickland Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Nodland Chairman
Neil Simon Harrington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCBRIDE PLC-2.20%192
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-4.61%20 432
THE CLOROX COMPANY-19.58%19 919
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-44.90%10 837
LION CORPORATION-26.90%4 845
WD-40 COMPANY-15.08%3 087