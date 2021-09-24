Log in
    MCB   GB0005746358

MCBRIDE PLC

(MCB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/24 03:13:56 am
79.3804 GBX   -1.02%
03:22aMCBRIDE : Annual Report 2021
PU
03:22aMCBRIDE : Notice of Meeting 2021
PU
03:22aMCBRIDE : Additional information pursuant to S311A of the Companies Act 2006
PU
McBride : Annual Report 2021

09/24/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Everyday cleaning products, expertly made

McBride plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

What's inside

Strategic report

Our highlights

1

McBride at a glance

2

Chairman's statement

4

Q&A with our CEO

6

Our culture

8

Market context

10

Business model

12

Our strategy

14

CEO's report

16

Our divisions

20

CFO's report

30

Key performance indicators

34

Our stakeholders

36

Group non-financial information statement

40

Environmental, social and governance

41

Principal risks and uncertainties

54

Going concern and viability statement

60

Directors' report

Chairman's introduction to the Directors' report

62

Compliance with the UK Corporate

Governance Code 2018

65

Board of Directors

66

Corporate governance statement

68

Nomination Committee report

75

Audit Committee report

80

Remuneration Committee report

87

Statutory information

110

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

in respect of the financial statements

114

Financial statements

Independent auditor's report

to the members of McBride plc

115

Consolidated income statement

122

Consolidated statement of

comprehensive income

123

Consolidated balance sheet

124

Consolidated cash flow statement

125

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

126

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

127

Company balance sheet

172

Company statement of changes in equity

173

Notes to the Company financial statements

174

Additional information

Group five‑year summary

182

Useful information for shareholders

183

Registered office and advisers

inside back cover

Strategic report

Our highlights

Financial

For the year ending 30 June

Revenue

Adjusted operating profit(1)

Adjusted profit before tax(1)

£682.3m

£24.1m

£19.9m

(2020: £706.2m)

(2020: £28.3m)

(2020: £24.2m)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Operating profit

Profit before tax

£45.5m

£15.5m

£11.3m

(2020: £49.1m)

(2020: £15.4m)

(2020: £11.2m)

Adjusted ROCE(1)

Debt/adjusted EBITDA(1)

Free cash flow(1)

11.5%

2.6x

£33.1m

(2020: 12.8%)

(2020: 2.1x)

(2020: £64.9m)

Non‑financial

Health and safety

Customer service level

Gender split - female

0.80%

90.8%

38.6%

(2020: 0.67%)

(2020: 90.8%)

(2020: 38.5%)

Alternative performance measures

This review includes alternative performance measures (APMs) that are presented in addition to the standard IFRS metrics.

The APMs are adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted finance costs, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and cash conversion %, adjusted return on capital employed and net debt.

The definitions of the APMs used are listed below:

  • adjusted operating profit is operating profit before the amortisation of intangible assets and exceptional items;
  • adjusted EBITDA means adjusted operating profit before depreciation;
  • adjusted finance costs refers to figures excluding the unwind of the discount on environmental remediation provision;
  • adjusted profit before tax is based on adjusted operating profit less adjusted finance costs;
  • adjusted earnings per share is based on the Group's profit for the year adjusted for the items excluded from operating profit in arriving at adjusted operating profit, the unwinding of discount on provisions and the tax relating to those items;
  • free cash flow is defined as cash generated from continuing operations before exceptional items and cash conversion % is defined as free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA;
  • adjusted return on capital employed is defined
    as total adjusted operating profit from continuing operations divided by average period-end capital employed. Capital employed is defined as the total of goodwill and other intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, inventories, trade and other receivables less trade and other payables; and
  • net debt consists of cash and cash equivalents, overdrafts, bank and other loans and lease liabilities.
  1. Further details on APMs can be found in note 2 to the consolidated financial statements on page 136.

McBride plc Annual Report and Accounts 2021

1

Strategic report

McBride at a glance

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. We are the private label experts in our segments, with the scale to offer our development and manufacturing capabilities to customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

74%

>90%

962m

3,331

of revenues from

top European

employees

top five European

retailers supplied

units sold

globally

economies

Group sales

Group sales

Group sales

£682.3m

55.1%

26.6%

Group functions maximising

Products:

Products:

synergy benefits:

Laundry

Auto dishwasher tablets

Purchasing

Washing up liquid

Laundry capsules

Logistics

Surface cleaners

Water softener

Finance

Bleach

IT

HR

McBride plc Annual Report and Accounts 2021

2

Strategic report

Our manufacturing locations

Europe

Asia

Pacific

Hammel

Ho Chi MinhCity

Middleton

KualaLumpur

Holstebro

eper

Strzelce

Moyaux

Estaimpuis

Foetz

Etain

Rosporden

Sallent Bagnatica

Group sales

Group sales

Group sales

9.7%

5.0%

3.6%

Products:

Products:

Products:

Laundry

Household

Shampoo

Auto dishwash

Personal care

Liquid soap

Stain remover

Insecticides

Auto dishwasher tablets

Water softener

Sanitisers

Washing up liquid

McBride plc Annual Report and Accounts 2021

3

Disclaimer

Mcbride plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
