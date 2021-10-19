McBride : Oven Pride-maker McBride raises prices again as costs soar

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cleaning products maker McBride
said on Tuesday it was raising prices substantially for the
second time in two months, as it deals with a double whammy of
global supply chain pressures and a shortage of lorry drivers in
the UK.
British companies have been grappling with staff shortages
and higher costs as disruptions linked to Brexit and the
coronavirus pandemic have severely curtailed supply chains.
McBride, which makes and distributes brands including Oven
Pride and Surcare, warned raw material and packaging costs have
risen faster and to a higher level than previously expected as
global supply chains tighten further.
Shortage of haulage capacity and higher fuel expenses have
inflated distribution costs and show no sign of abating in the
near term, McBride added.
McBride, which has already forecast a 65% drop in full-year
profit, said it was seeking substantial price increases from all
its customers again and that could result in mid to high-teen
percentage increases.
(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)