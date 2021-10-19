Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. McBride plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCB   GB0005746358

MCBRIDE PLC

(MCB)
  Report
McBride : Oven Pride-maker McBride raises prices again as costs soar

10/19/2021 | 02:48am EDT
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cleaning products maker McBride said on Tuesday it was raising prices substantially for the second time in two months, as it deals with a double whammy of global supply chain pressures and a shortage of lorry drivers in the UK.

British companies have been grappling with staff shortages and higher costs as disruptions linked to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have severely curtailed supply chains.

McBride, which makes and distributes brands including Oven Pride and Surcare, warned raw material and packaging costs have risen faster and to a higher level than previously expected as global supply chains tighten further.

Shortage of haulage capacity and higher fuel expenses have inflated distribution costs and show no sign of abating in the near term, McBride added.

McBride, which has already forecast a 65% drop in full-year profit, said it was seeking substantial price increases from all its customers again and that could result in mid to high-teen percentage increases. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 694 M 956 M 956 M
Net income 2022 1,20 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
Net Debt 2022 121 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2022 99,1x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 121 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 331
Free-Float 79,9%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ian Charles Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Thomas Rattigan Finance Director
Mark William Strickland Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Nodland Chairman
Neil Simon Harrington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCBRIDE PLC-15.37%166
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-4.33%20 491
THE CLOROX COMPANY-20.48%20 048
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-30.61%14 167
LION CORPORATION-25.02%4 793
WD-40 COMPANY-13.82%3 195