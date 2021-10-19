McBride : Oven Pride-maker McBride raises prices again as costs soar

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cleaning products maker McBride said on Tuesday it was raising prices substantially for the second time in two months, as it deals with a double whammy of global supply chain pressures and a shortage of lorry drivers in the UK.

British companies have been grappling with staff shortages and higher costs as disruptions linked to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have severely curtailed supply chains.

McBride, which makes and distributes brands including Oven Pride and Surcare, warned raw material and packaging costs have risen faster and to a higher level than previously expected as global supply chains tighten further.

Shortage of haulage capacity and higher fuel expenses have inflated distribution costs and show no sign of abating in the near term, McBride added.

McBride, which has already forecast a 65% drop in full-year profit, said it was seeking substantial price increases from all its customers again and that could result in mid to high-teen percentage increases. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)