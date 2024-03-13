McBride PLC - Manchester, England-based domestic household products manufacturer - Hosts Capital Markets Day. Says presentation will cover the growth of the private label household market, an overview of performance against its strategy, the transformation programme and financial performance, progress and targets. As part of this, McBride sets out key objectives for the next five years which include: revenue growth of 2% per annum, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of greater than 10% of sales, net debt below 1.5 times Ebitda, and a return on capital employed of greater than return on capital employed 25%.

Current stock price: 98.60 pence, up 2.9% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 262%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

