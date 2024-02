February 27, 2024 at 02:30 am EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British cleaning products maker McBride raised its annual profit expectations on Tuesday, thanks to resilient demand for private-label products, but warned that geopolitical unrest could create further inflationary and supply chain risks.

The company now expects full-year adjusted operating profit to be 10%-15% ahead of its previous internal expectations.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)