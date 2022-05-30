Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. McColl's Retail Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCLS   GB00BJ3VW957

MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC

(MCLS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/06 07:35:00 am EDT
1.675 GBX   +46.29%
06:59aUK Watchdog Serves Initial Enforcement Order Over Wm Morrison-McColl's Retail Group Deal; Shares Up 46%
MT
06:40aUK competition watchdog to probe Morrisons' purchase of McColl's
RE
05/09McColl's Retail Administrators Confirm Sale To Morrisons
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK competition watchdog to probe Morrisons' purchase of McColl's

05/30/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of a Morrisons supermarket in Birtley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator will investigate supermarket group Morrisons' purchase of convenience store chain McColl's out of administration, it said on Monday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will examine whether the deal results in a substantial lessening of competition.

Earlier this month, Morrisons, which has a wholesale supply deal with McColl's, took on all its 1,160 stores, including 270 Morrisons Daily branded stores, in a so-called pre-pack administration.

Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, has been owned since October by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.35% 231.839 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC 46.29% 1.675 Delayed Quote.-85.68%
TESCO PLC 0.45% 259.5 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.24% 17.49 End-of-day quote.19.41%
All news about MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
06:59aUK Watchdog Serves Initial Enforcement Order Over Wm Morrison-McColl's Retail Group Dea..
MT
06:40aUK competition watchdog to probe Morrisons' purchase of McColl's
RE
05/09McColl's Retail Administrators Confirm Sale To Morrisons
MT
05/09UK's Morrisons clinches deal for convenience chain McColl's
RE
05/09UK's Morrisons buys McColl's convenience chain out of administration
RE
05/09MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 9, 2022
05/09McColl's Up 46% After Potential Acquisition By Morrison
MT
05/09Morrisons Has Won Battle To Seize Control Of Mccoll's Retail Group - Sky News Reporter ..
RE
05/08McColl's Retail Receives Sweetened Rescue Deal From Morrisons
MT
05/06Asda owners set to buy McColl's, saving 16,000 jobs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 104 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 189 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,70 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 403
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
McColl's Retail Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,68 GBX
Average target price 18,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 975%
Managers and Directors
Karen Bird Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Giles Matthew Oliver David Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angus James Porter Executive Chairman
Georgina Harvey Senior Independent Director
Jens Tjeerd Hofma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC-85.68%6
WALMART INC.-11.20%353 677
SYSCO CORPORATION7.55%43 041
KROGER17.01%38 181
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED11.99%30 322
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-10.10%29 548