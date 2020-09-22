McCormick mpany : Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Log in
09/22/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share on its common stocks, payable October 19, 2020 to shareholders of record October 5, 2020.  McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $2.28 per share paid in fiscal year 2019.

This is the 96th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor.  With over $5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including ecommerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.  Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Schwartz, Kamis, Kohinoor, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden.  Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor.  McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand.  To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson (410) 527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-declares-0-62-quarterly-dividend-301136113.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2020
