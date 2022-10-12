Advanced search
McCormick & Company Named to Fortune's 2022 Change the World List

10/12/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
HUNT VALLEY, Md., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized on Fortune's 2022 Change the World list, which highlights companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through their core business strategies.  

"We are honored to be included on Fortune's 2022 Change the World list," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman and CEO of McCormick & Company. "Our Purpose-led Performance agenda has set ambitious targets to achieve our social and environmental goals and this recognition demonstrates the credibility and impact of our achievements to date and underscores our desire to do what's right for people, communities, and the planet we share."

McCormick's ranking follows the release of its 2021 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Report, which outlines the company's progress toward its goals, including those focused on improving farmer livelihoods, sustainable agriculture, and reducing its environmental impact. To date, the Company has worked to increase the resilience of nearly 23,000 smallholder farmers who grow their top five branded iconic ingredients – black pepper, cinnamon, oregano, red pepper, and vanilla. McCormick has also developed and supported large-scale renewable energy projects to help power many of its facilities globally.

McCormick premiered on Fortune's 2022 Change the World list of 50 global companies that have been identified as having a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. The three main factors used to determine inclusion on the list included measurable social impact, business results, and degree of innovation.

To learn more about McCormick's Purpose-led Performance strategy and our commitments, read our 2021 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Report or visit the PLP section of our Corporate website.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:
Meghan Winstonmeghan_winston@mccormick.com or
Lori Robinson - lori_robinson@mccormick.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick--company-named-to-fortunes-2022-change-the-world-list-301647828.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated


