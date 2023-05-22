Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McCormick & Company, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKC   US5797802064

MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(MKC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-19 pm EDT
88.92 USD   +0.38%
McCormick & Company to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference

05/22/2023 | 08:01am EDT
HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, will be participating in the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference at 9:15 AM CEST / 3:15 AM ET, on Wednesday June 7, 2023. Representing McCormick will be Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman & CEO and Brendan Foley, President & COO. A live audio webcast of the session will be available via the McCormick website ir.mccormick.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:
Kasey Jenkins - kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com

Global Communications:
Lori Robinson - lori_robinson@mccormick.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick--company-to-participate-in-the-deutsche-bank-global-consumer-conference-301830701.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2023
