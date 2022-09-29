Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McCormick & Company, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKC   US5797802064

MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(MKC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
73.51 USD   -2.04%
McCormick & Company Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.37 a Share, Payable Oct. 25 to Shareholders as of Oct. 11
MT
McCormick Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend
PR
Barclays Adjusts McCormick & Co.'s Price Target to $82 from $94, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
McCormick Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

09/29/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on its common stocks, payable October 25, 2022 to shareholders of record October 11, 2022. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $1.36 per share paid in fiscal year 2021.

This is the 98th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:                 
Kasey Jenkins - kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson - lori_robinson@mccormick.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-declares-0-37-quarterly-dividend-301637298.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
